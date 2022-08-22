Chances are, your ever-growing kiddos have long outgrown the shoes they rocked in the hallways and at recess last year — but they’re not the only ones in the house whose shoe wardrobe could benefit from a back-to-school refresh. You need something to wear, too, while running to drop-off, pick-up, and everything in between. Fortunately, you don’t have to search any further than SHOE DEPT. for a wide collection of affordable and stylish options for the whole family.

This year, comfy-chic shoes are all the rage. Think: bright colors, eccentric patterns, and fresh silhouettes — all in comfortable, relaxed fits that’ll feel just as good as they look all day long. And at SHOE DEPT., you’ll find a huge range of these comfortable-meets-stylish picks, plus a vast variety of brands and totally reasonable prices. Win, win, win.

Get one step closer to checking off everything on your back-to-school shopping list. Scroll on to see 10 pairs of trendy, practical-yet-cool shoes from SHOE DEPT. for you and the kids to sport this season.

Comfy-Chic Shoes For You

Comfy-Cool Kicks For The Kids