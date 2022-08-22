Trend Alert: Comfy-Chic Is In This Back-to-School Season For You & Your Mini-Mes
These comfortable-meets-stylish shoes will get you and the kiddos through drop-off, pick-up, and everything in between.
Chances are, your ever-growing kiddos have long outgrown the shoes they rocked in the hallways and at recess last year — but they’re not the only ones in the house whose shoe wardrobe could benefit from a back-to-school refresh. You need something to wear, too, while running to drop-off, pick-up, and everything in between. Fortunately, you don’t have to search any further than SHOE DEPT. for a wide collection of affordable and stylish options for the whole family.
This year, comfy-chic shoes are all the rage. Think: bright colors, eccentric patterns, and fresh silhouettes — all in comfortable, relaxed fits that’ll feel just as good as they look all day long. And at SHOE DEPT., you’ll find a huge range of these comfortable-meets-stylish picks, plus a vast variety of brands and totally reasonable prices. Win, win, win.
Get one step closer to checking off everything on your back-to-school shopping list. Scroll on to see 10 pairs of trendy, practical-yet-cool shoes from SHOE DEPT. for you and the kids to sport this season.
Comfy-Chic Shoes For You
Vibrant and colorful, these Champion Kinna X Lo sneakers will make you the ‘cool mom’ at drop-off. The cushioned insole and mesh construction allow you to quickly slip them on for a comfortable and no-slip fit, while the rubber outsole provides sturdy grip and traction for chasing after the little ones.
Cue the nostalgia with these early aughts-inspired adidas basketball sneakers featuring colorful beaded accents. The bright embellishments will jazz up any casual on-the-go outfit, while the soft and plush midsole and padded collar are comfortable and supportive for all-day wear.
Trade out those sneakers for this casual pair of slip-ons when you want to rock a sleeker, chic look. The light gray cheetah print pattern provides a fun pop of personality. While on the inside, you’ll find a removable memory foam insole, in addition to the brand’s “Flex and Fold” technology for hassle-free movement.
You can never go wrong with a pair of comfy Crocs. Just like moms, these versatile and lightweight shoes can really do it all. This iteration features a trendy marble design that’s unique to every shoe. And when it comes time to clean off all that playground dirt, just take some warm water and soap, and gently wipe the dirt off — easy peasy.
Real talk: There’s no such thing as too many Vans. These groovy tie-dye lace-ups are made with a soft canvas upper and flexible midsole for a secure-yet-snuggly fit. Wear alongside a pair of light-washed jeans and a plain white tee for casually stylish, “Oh, I just threw this on — but doesn’t it look so cute?” vibes.
Comfy-Cool Kicks For The Kids
Kids need a pair of sneakers that’ll hold up to sports practices and hours (and hours...) of tag on the playground. With a secure elastic design, these adidas Run Falcon 2.0 running shoes are made to stay snug on the foot for all those after-school activities. Not only will their little tootsies remain comfortable with its cushioned footbed, but the shoe also boasts a breathable mesh construction that’ll move with them.
Kids can choose from four colors for their new pair of Crocs for back-to school-season. Made from synthetic Croslite foam, these lightweight shoes provide a cushioned place for feet to rest while simultaneously offering breathability with circular ventilation ports. Kiddos will love these Crocs which can be personalized with Jibbitz to showcase their interests and personality.
Whether it’s picture day or a mother-son dance, these shoes are perfect for any and all gussied-up-casual occasions that you may have circled on the calendar. Available in a variety of neutral tones, these slip-ons allow your kid to make a fashion statement with its cotton canvas upper and elastic bungee laces, while offering comfort via a fluffy memory foam footbed.
When it comes time for after-school sports and activities, you’ll want your kiddos to have sneakers that’ll fit securely and safely. These lightweight athletic sneakers are ideal for running, walking, and playing with their mesh upper and Cloudfoam insole. Plus, there’s no need to worry about tripping over laces thanks to the slip-on construction. And, to top it all off, your best bud will feel cool thanks to the shoe’s sleek design.
Add a pop of color to your kids’ closet with this casual slip-on shoe with a splattered paint pattern around the rim, heel, and laces. The memory foam footbed creates a soft and comfortable cradle for feet, while the canvas upper provides ultimate breathability. For an easy clean, these shoes are machine washable so they can be free of pesky stains and dirt in no time.