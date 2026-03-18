Marriage is a balancing act. Add in sex expectations, insecurities, and desires, and wow, does marriage get to be a whole lot... more. Every married mom I know worries about her sex life, her relationship with her spouse, how her kids view their marital home — they all stress about slipping into roommate territory, and they all hope that their marriages last forever and are always solidly good and happy. And whether they’re married or not, every mom I know has some kind of sex thought on her brain: she hates it, she wants more of it, she’d be fine if she never heard the word “sex” again.

You get the picture.

So this week, dive into the marriage and sex confessions from moms who are ready to get a divorce (Maybe? Should they stay? Do they have the mental load to handle this), or who wish they could try something new, or who really want to be seen by their spouses again — moms just like you.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Rebuilding a connection is hard after a (secret) affair. Confession #51181314

I wish my new boyfriend could meet my kids. Confession #50000279

Just got divorced after 20 years, now I’m having the best sex of my life at 48! Confession #53399088

I want to divorce my husband and marry my best friend! Confession #50111528

My husband is in his peak dopey, cheesy, bad-dad-joke-telling, goofy period. It is so unattractive. Confession #53731100

My husband makes everything so much harder! I fantasize about being single every day. Confession #50331896

I need to be more honest to my therapist about my husband. Confession #51138471

Couples therapy making my marriage worse. Reliving past — he got mad and hung up! Confession #54880006

My little side guy stopped talking to me and IDK why. And I’m kinda sad. Confession #52000923

I’m scared I’m wasting my life with someone who doesn’t love me in the hope of having a happy family. Confession #52080987

I love being divorced. My husband wasn’t a bad guy. I just didn’t love him anymore. Confession #52003376

My husband is the one with the undiagnosed illness, but it feels like it’s killing me (such guilt). Confession #52211190

My wife decided to give up on us after 12 years. I have to bite my tongue and it’s very hard. Confession #50000535

Not sure how my 49-year-old husband kept himself alive all these years. Inept! Confession #54002003

I’m going all out for my hubby’s 40th, but will he even remember to buy me a cake for mine? Confession #52830391

Should I tell my husband I want to be with a woman? Confession #51109094

I’m tired of constantly having to prove my worth as a woman... even to my husband. Confession #51127411

I wish I would’ve hooked up with a woman during my college years. Confession #50799922

I have a huge crush on the hot hockey dad. Confession #51999900

I hate sex. Confession #50020791

A guy I was dating told me I was mean (I wasn’t) and I just... walked out. You can do that! Confession #50310704

Over my partner and this coparenting situation we have going on. Confession #52320330

Torn between staying or leaving marriage. Love is not over, just so much fuss... Confession #53071964

I got divorced but am starting to have feelings for him again. Confession #54181634

My husband doesn’t think or value that taking care of our child is work. Confession #52390877

Turns out my husband’s girlfriend is pregnant. He says it was just one time. 😒 Confession #51321921

I want to leave my cheating husband, but don’t want the mental load of actually doing it. Confession #51337777

My husband threatened divorce and I said, yep, you’re probably right. He was stunned. Confession #52960100