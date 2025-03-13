It’s funny that we think of motherhood as a full time ‘job’ when everyone knows that the monetary input is zero, but the output is anything but: a child-filled household’s berry budget alone should be eligible for federal funding. No one likes to poke fun at the many such ironies of motherhood more than Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, the ladies at #IMOMSOHARD, the hilarious web-series that has millions of followers and hundreds of millions in views.

With four kids between them, the real-life best friends have figured out, like all the rest of us procreators, that after all those expensive antioxidants have been acquired, there’s often not much left over for discretionary spends like beauty treats. And even less leisurely moments in which to luxuriate in them. These moms are on their fifth nationwide tour and have written a New York Times bestseller, taped stand-up comedy specials, and currently have a podcast and children’s book series. Time is not their friend.

In this Scary Mommy exclusive, Kristin and Jen share their beauty workarounds when you’re living a pricey mom life. They’re keeping it real about what happens in the trenches when you’re momming too hard, why self-care isn’t selfish (even when eggs cost $10), and the e.l.f. products they swear by. Because moms deserve a little glow-up, without breaking the bank. So go ahead, carve out five minutes for yourself, even if it’s just to slap on some concealer in the carpool line.

What’s the most mom thing you’ve ever spent money on instead of a beauty splurge?

Kristin: The list never ends. Moms always put their kids first — no one warns you that their feet grow at warp speed or that every new retainer sets you back $300. And once they outgrow the kids’ menu? Say goodbye to those $4 meals.

Jen: Shoes! Kids outgrow them in the blink of an eye, and I can’t justify spending on myself when my son’s toe is already poking through the sneakers we just bought last month.

Have you cut out any splurge products and replaced them with more affordable ones?

Kristin: Definitely. First of all, the e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Foundation is popular for a reason. I ditched my overpriced foundation for this because it’s not just affordable, but the formula is amazing and I can easily find it in stores all over the country. So, when Jen and I are on tour and need a makeup refresh, we always reach for e.l.f. We save money and get to try new products guilt-free since we’re already spending less.

Jen: I will never pay $25 for a brow pencil again when the Instant Lift Brow Pencil is under $5 and the best I’ve tried. The shades are perfect and it lasts all day, even when I’m sweating through multiple after-school pick-ups.

A lot of moms feel guilty about spending time or money on themselves. Why do you think self-care is actually important?

Kristin: As moms, we spend so much time caring for everyone else — worrying, stressing, and putting our families first because we love them. But that can come at a cost. It’s easy to feel like there’s nothing left for you. And on top of it all, time keeps moving, and aging can feel a little daunting. So, self-care is critical because we are forced to stop and take a moment and just enjoy a bit of peace or kindness directed at ourselves. So yeah, sometimes self-care is as simple as treating yourself to a new lipstick and enjoying the little ritual. Swiping it on, catching your reflection, maybe even flashing a smile — and in that moment, everything feels just a little bit better.

What’s your advice for moms who feel like they don’t have time for beauty?

Jen: Sometimes, [my beauty routine] is the only 3-5 minutes I get to myself a day. Everyone — especially moms — deserves a few minutes to take a deep breath and take care of themselves. It’s not everything, but a quick swipe of concealer, a touch of blush, and a hint of color on your lips might be all it takes to feel — and look — like yourself again.

What’s something you do that makes you feel instantly put together, even on chaotic days?

Kristin: If I had two beauty products that I couldn’t live without, it would be mascara and a lippie. No matter how chaotic life gets, a little something to brighten my eyes and some color on my lips makes all the difference. If I can carve out five minutes for those two things, I instantly feel more put-together.

Jen: For me, it’s all about the brows. I fell victim to the early 2000s over-plucking craze, so I never leave the house without my Instant Lift Brow Pencil. It instantly makes me look 1000 better.

How does your makeup routine on tour compare to your everyday mom-life routine? Do you go full glam for the stage, or are you still keeping it quick and easy — even under the spotlight?

Kristin: Day-to-day, I’m a bit of a minimalist, but on tour? It’s full glam, and I love it. Stage lights can totally wash you out, so you have to amp things up. I start with the Soft Glam Satin Foundation, then sculpt with the Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand — both are super lightweight, never cakey or creasy. I usually go for a smoky eye with the Bite-Size Eyeshadow and finish with my go-to lip, Sheer Slick Lipstick Black Cherry. Even though I’m technically wearing a lot of makeup, it never feels heavy, and best of all — it lasts through every meet-and-greet photo.

Jen: Believe it or not, I’m usually half-glam in real life and full-glam on stage. I’ve mastered the art of using just a few key products each morning to get that fun, saucy look I love. But when it’s time to hit the stage, I take my time and enjoy the full glam experience. I layer on extras like the Camo Liquid Bronzer & Contour for definition and a touch of shimmer. And of course, a bold, dramatic eye is a must. e.l.f.’s Bite-Size Eyeshadows are my go-to — perfect for travel, packed with rich color, and always stage-ready.