I Booked A Solo Reading Retreat & Yes, It Was Everything I Hoped It’d Be

If you’re ever on BookTok, you have probably seen someone posting about going on a reading retreat. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a group of friends or a solo traveler book a little stay somewhere relaxing and dedicate the bulk of their time to cruising through some new reads. As a massive bookworm myself, the idea definitely had major appeal. But as an introvert and oft-overstimulated mom, I honestly just wanted to be left alone to read my books and go about my weekend unbothered. So, here’s how it went. Spoiler: This is absolutely what you should ask for for your birthday, Christmas, Mother’s Day... whatever gift-giving holiday you can.

A lot of the TikToks I see about reading retreats involve large friend groups going in on one big AirBnb where everyone can stay. But seeing as I was going solo, I stayed at the Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa. Their team runs reading retreat promotions at certain times of the year and had offered one of our Scary Mommy editors a chance to visit. Being the closest geographically, I was the lucky duck who got to take them up on it. (This just means that, for your stay, they gift you a book, some self-care goodies, and a late check-out time.) If you’re traveling alone, I think this is the way to go — I had access to so many amenities, felt safe using them all alone, and could easily walk around the surrounding area to find dinner, breakfast, and coffee spots galore.

I arrived in Vero Beach Friday afternoon and checked in around 5, then meandered down the street to Mulligan’s, a dive-y, beachy restaurant and bar with tons of outdoor seating, and was fortunate enough to get a table with a fantastic view of the ocean. I had packed my Kindle and a hard copy of Tantrum by Rachel Eve Moulton (which comes out Aug. 5!) from home, so I decided to whiz through the first little bit of Tantrum while I waited for my coconut shrimp and sipped a frozen daiquiri.

This view from my balcony was gorgeous, especially at sunset. Katie McPherson My dinner view — not too shabby. Katie McPherson

After the walk back to the hotel, I did the most boring thing I could possibly do, which also happened to be exactly what I wanted to do — I got in bed incredibly early and just read until I couldn’t keep my eyes open anymore. It was divine knowing I could stay up a little late and not have to worry about waking up at the butt crack of dawn to my darling son roaring like a dinosaur and sliding his potty stool across the bathroom floor.

The next morning, I woke up on my own terms, in silence, as God intended. I scrolled on my phone to my heart’s content because there was no rush to get moving. When I finally got up, I strolled down the street again to Cravings, which is where I went again the next morning because their baked goods, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches were all so good. Stuffed with an iced latte and everything bagel, I went back to the hotel to change into my swim stuff.

Cue the reason I think a solo reading retreat is best spent somewhere with *amenities*. I got ready for the beach and did not have to schlep a ton of extra stuff. I grabbed my book, SPF, hat, and a bottle of water and moseyed down the boardwalk. Some very nice attendants set out a beach lounger and umbrella for me, along with a little flag I could raise if I wanted a drink or food. I read in that spot for hours, having lizard woman time in the Florida heat but safe under my umbrella, enjoying a Blue Moon and reading some Emily Henry. It was chef’s kiss, bliss, 10/10 recommend.

A little look at the hotel from the beach. Katie McPherson Everything I packed, other than my phone and wallet: a book, sunscreen, lip balm, and a body spray because your girl gets sweaty. Katie McPherson Make this my final resting place please, preferably with another good thriller. Katie McPherson This book was the perfect length to read in a weekend getaway. Katie McPherson

When it was finally too hot to not be in water, I went back up the stairs to the Kimpton’s pool. I snagged a new lounger under a new umbrella, dunked myself in the pool for a few minutes, then laid back down and proceeded to read for a couple additional hours. At some point, I went up to my room and grabbed some fruit, cheese, and crackers I’d packed to eat by the pool, but truly, I spent the entire day horizontal with a book in hand. Pretty sure my nervous system has never been quite so chilled out.

Around 4:30, I walked back to Mulligan’s for an early dinner — happy hour fried fish bites and calamari, and a very large fountain Coke, thank you. Then I went back to the room for a shower and slid into my plush hotel bed at 6:15 p.m. (Shameful when you’re traveling with others and don’t want to be a bore, but amazing when you’re alone.) There, I finished off both of my books and nodded off to the soothing sounds of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives reruns early — the sun always takes it out of ya.

The next morning, I sauntered back to my new favorite coffee place for brekkie and hit the road. When I got home, I felt like a new woman. I was truly relaxed for an entire day — no overnight wake-ups, early mornings, or anything on either side of it — and got to be out of my house and away from reminders of chores and obligations in need of doing. I crushed two books I’ve been dying to read, which always fills up my cup a bit. And this little reset did wonders for turning down my overstimulation. I couldn’t wait to spend Sunday afternoon playing with my kiddo and getting back into our routine.

Is a random weekend alone in a nice hotel something I can swing often? Definitely not. But it may just be the new thing I ask for for Christmas each year, and if I always return as pleasant and refreshed as I did this time, I think my family will gladly oblige.