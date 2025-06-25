I Booked A Solo Reading Retreat & Yes, It Was Everything I Hoped It’d Be
This is a social media trend worth doing IRL.
If you’re ever on BookTok, you have probably seen someone posting about going on a reading retreat. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a group of friends or a solo traveler book a little stay somewhere relaxing and dedicate the bulk of their time to cruising through some new reads. As a massive bookworm myself, the idea definitely had major appeal. But as an introvert and oft-overstimulated mom, I honestly just wanted to be left alone to read my books and go about my weekend unbothered. So, here’s how it went. Spoiler: This is absolutely what you should ask for for your birthday, Christmas, Mother’s Day... whatever gift-giving holiday you can.
A lot of the TikToks I see about reading retreats involve large friend groups going in on one big AirBnb where everyone can stay. But seeing as I was going solo, I stayed at the Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa. Their team runs reading retreat promotions at certain times of the year and had offered one of our Scary Mommy editors a chance to visit. Being the closest geographically, I was the lucky duck who got to take them up on it. (This just means that, for your stay, they gift you a book, some self-care goodies, and a late check-out time.) If you’re traveling alone, I think this is the way to go — I had access to so many amenities, felt safe using them all alone, and could easily walk around the surrounding area to find dinner, breakfast, and coffee spots galore.
I arrived in Vero Beach Friday afternoon and checked in around 5, then meandered down the street to Mulligan’s, a dive-y, beachy restaurant and bar with tons of outdoor seating, and was fortunate enough to get a table with a fantastic view of the ocean. I had packed my Kindle and a hard copy of Tantrum by Rachel Eve Moulton (which comes out Aug. 5!) from home, so I decided to whiz through the first little bit of Tantrum while I waited for my coconut shrimp and sipped a frozen daiquiri.
After the walk back to the hotel, I did the most boring thing I could possibly do, which also happened to be exactly what I wanted to do — I got in bed incredibly early and just read until I couldn’t keep my eyes open anymore. It was divine knowing I could stay up a little late and not have to worry about waking up at the butt crack of dawn to my darling son roaring like a dinosaur and sliding his potty stool across the bathroom floor.
The next morning, I woke up on my own terms, in silence, as God intended. I scrolled on my phone to my heart’s content because there was no rush to get moving. When I finally got up, I strolled down the street again to Cravings, which is where I went again the next morning because their baked goods, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches were all so good. Stuffed with an iced latte and everything bagel, I went back to the hotel to change into my swim stuff.
Cue the reason I think a solo reading retreat is best spent somewhere with *amenities*. I got ready for the beach and did not have to schlep a ton of extra stuff. I grabbed my book, SPF, hat, and a bottle of water and moseyed down the boardwalk. Some very nice attendants set out a beach lounger and umbrella for me, along with a little flag I could raise if I wanted a drink or food. I read in that spot for hours, having lizard woman time in the Florida heat but safe under my umbrella, enjoying a Blue Moon and reading some Emily Henry. It was chef’s kiss, bliss, 10/10 recommend.
A little look at the hotel from the beach.
Everything I packed, other than my phone and wallet: a book, sunscreen, lip balm, and a body spray because your girl gets sweaty.
Make this my final resting place please, preferably with another good thriller.
This book was the perfect length to read in a weekend getaway.
When it was finally too hot to not be in water, I went back up the stairs to the Kimpton’s pool. I snagged a new lounger under a new umbrella, dunked myself in the pool for a few minutes, then laid back down and proceeded to read for a couple additional hours. At some point, I went up to my room and grabbed some fruit, cheese, and crackers I’d packed to eat by the pool, but truly, I spent the entire day horizontal with a book in hand. Pretty sure my nervous system has never been quite so chilled out.
Around 4:30, I walked back to Mulligan’s for an early dinner — happy hour fried fish bites and calamari, and a very large fountain Coke, thank you. Then I went back to the room for a shower and slid into my plush hotel bed at 6:15 p.m. (Shameful when you’re traveling with others and don’t want to be a bore, but amazing when you’re alone.) There, I finished off both of my books and nodded off to the soothing sounds of Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives reruns early — the sun always takes it out of ya.
The next morning, I sauntered back to my new favorite coffee place for brekkie and hit the road. When I got home, I felt like a new woman. I was truly relaxed for an entire day — no overnight wake-ups, early mornings, or anything on either side of it — and got to be out of my house and away from reminders of chores and obligations in need of doing. I crushed two books I’ve been dying to read, which always fills up my cup a bit. And this little reset did wonders for turning down my overstimulation. I couldn’t wait to spend Sunday afternoon playing with my kiddo and getting back into our routine.
Is a random weekend alone in a nice hotel something I can swing often? Definitely not. But it may just be the new thing I ask for for Christmas each year, and if I always return as pleasant and refreshed as I did this time, I think my family will gladly oblige.