It seems safe to say we all have at least two versions of ourselves we openly carry around: the version that everyone in your life now knows, and the version (or versions) of you that existed before. The one in love with her high school boyfriend; the one who dreamed of a life that felt easy; the one who couldn’t wait to “grow up” and have the kids and the career and the happy family.

Well, this week’s confessions are about the other version of you.

The one you keep tucked away, unsure if you’re ready for the world to know her yet. Sometimes it’s a secret in the scandalous sense, sure. You rekindled with that high school boyfriend you fell so hard for, and he’s making you feel like that old version of you could still exist. The hitch? You’re both married. Or maybe you’ve mentally checked out of your marriage but haven’t said a word because you’re not prepared for that to be a real thing with consequences.

Some of this week’s confessions, though, represent the version of ourselves we keep quiet because we feel like we have to. The one who hates her toxic coworkers but worries about losing the financial security of the job if she walks away. Or the one who is frustrated with her mother-in-law’s family politics but doesn’t want to upset her partner by speaking up.

And part of what makes all of it so heavy is that fact that you’re carrying it all (every version of yourself and the responsibility and guilt and joy and fear they hold) alone. At least that’s the way it feels sometimes. But that’s exactly why this space exists. Just to give you somewhere to say it “out loud.” To share it with someone, even if that someone is a faceless community of other moms just like you on the internet.

So, here’s this week’s haul of moms’ innermost thoughts and feelings, confessed anonymously.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

I’ve been having an affair with my first love from high school. He makes me feel like me again. Confession #50546915

I don’t want my child to go to sleepaway camp because I will be left alone with my husband. Confession #50546925

I hate that I have to carry my partner’s, my daughter’s, and my own mental loads. I’m drowning. Confession #52720999

I’m 44 — director-level and don’t want to climb to the top anymore. I want less. Scared to tell my boss. Confession #55453591

Haven’t talked to my mom in two months. Feels good and sad. Confession #55931248

Raising three teenage boys is so hard; I feel like crying every day. Confession #51483724

Trying to get my doctors to take my perimenopause symptoms seriously is a joke. Confession #53288082

Learned I am pregnant with my third child five days after my daughter died of brain cancer. Confession #53332967

My daughter is killing it as a freshman on varsity volleyball. I’m so proud of her! Confession #53596889

I gave my affair partner the ultimatum to leave his wife or let me go. Confession #51568712

I’m tired of doing everything for the house and kids because my husband works so much. Confession #54117404

Carrying this family is becoming beyond exhausting. Confession #55672342

I need to quit my job before I have a nervous breakdown, but I’m scared to make a change. Confession #52861502

My sister hasn’t spoken to me in six months. Sadly, I don’t even care anymore. Confession #51865812

Raising my 17-year-old son is the best and worst thing I’ve done. Confession #55871117

I got lip filler and f*ck judgy people because I feel hot! Confession #50558663

My husband just told me he likely has cancer, according to his doctor. Confession #52597079

All I want to do is read my fantasy books and smoke a j. Confession #53057674

Sometimes my best friend and I make out like two teenagers as stress relief. Confession #55092151

Hubby wants to spend a HUGE chunk of our savings on an RV and a pipe dream. I’m scared. Confession #53900546

I just want to hide. Confession #55335259

I am a teacher and I hate my job. Confession #51686426

My brother declined to come to our parents’ 50th wedding anniversary and I’m sad. Confession #51702444

I thought I’d be a 10/10 mom. I’m like a 6/10. It feels crappy. Confession #50602289

I was trying to pluck an especially juicy chin hair, and I accidentally curled it. Confession #53575086

Terrified that the mass in my abdomen is something scary. I’m the sole provider for my family. Confession #54200922

I’ve been eating beans for breakfast and I love it. I feel full all day. Confession #54762861

My affair partner reaching out after months of no contact has left me reeling. Confession #53773325

I want romance in my marriage, but I have a roommate and no intimacy. Confession #55824770

I can’t handle being around anyone. I just want to be completely alone. Confession #51916832

Sick of all the online teacher hate. Step into our shoes for ONE day. Confession #51112586

I’m sick of my MIL always watching my SIL’s kids then complaining to watch ours the rare times we ask. Confession #52513604

My toddler started daycare and I feel so guilty about it. Confession #53172666

Female hair loss is so difficult. Confession #50944783

My MIL is battling cancer, and I’m terrified of life without her. Already lost my mom. Confession #55966260

I have feelings for someone other than my husband again. Confession #51901935

My husband’s beard smells. Confession #53896587

Jealous of the ‘village’ people seem to have. My husband and I can never go out of town. Confession #53236076

I have such guilt. Didn’t go to dinner with my in-laws, and my FIL died. Confession #53557439

Starting to feel the freedom of empty nesting approach. Confession #52118503

Having a hard time finding enjoyment after death of spouse. Confession #50642944

I fantasize about my son’s football coach. Confession #52703810

The divorce is so hard. But not as hard as staying married to THAT GUY. Confession #51054384

Emotional regulation is so hard. Confession #53982604

I love my job, but the people who work for me are making me hate people again. Confession #55580099

My friend’s son may be gay, and I HATE how hatefully his dad treats him. Confession #56580099

I fantasize about being with other women. Confession #56680099

My bf of a year ghosted me. Confession #56690099

I feel like I am going to be a single mom forever, never going to move on with someone. Confession #56691100

I didn’t get the job. Confession #56691199

I have zero desire to work, but I can’t imagine not contributing to my family. Confession #56691299

After 30 years of marriage, I am still madly in love with him 😍 Confession #56691399

Family of four with yearly income of $176k worries me at times! Confession #57691499

I’m the mean girl and I hate that I was. Confession #57691500

I feel so lucky to still be so in love with my husband and have a healthy marriage after 26 years. Confession #57791499

I need a real way to make money as a SAHM. Can’t afford childcare but one salary isn’t enough. Confession #57692499

It is only September and I’m already anxious for the holidays. So many people to please. Confession #58692498

In a healthy relationship three years after my divorce. Finally having the first orgasms of my life... at 45!! Confession #56691499

So tired of whatever this chronic illness is and having no answers. Confession #56692499