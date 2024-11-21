It comes at you fast — one day you have a toddler who is just mastering using the bathroom solo, and then you look up and all their little compatriots are signed up for Soccer Shots and tumbling classes. Are we really starting sports this early? When it feels like Pop Warner football, competitive cheer, soccer, and other sports start so young, what sports can you start later in life as a kid — when you actually know what you’re interested in? You know, the kind that not everyone started at age 3 so you actually have a chance of being competitive? It turns out, so many athletics disciplines are best begun in late grade school up through high school anyway, when kids have better control of their bodies and their attention spans.

Most kids aren’t ready for organized sports until at least age 6, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, but even then, the typical rules and expectations of the players will have to be simplified. It’s really around ages 10 to 12 that children can reasonably be expected to understand the complex strategies, teamwork, and techniques involved in most sports. In fact, it’s not recommended for kids to specialize in a sport at a young age, but to focus on free play that builds all their muscles up equally (instead of overusing some and risking injury).

So, the next time you feel like you missed the boat on making your kid an athletic prodigy, remember that waiting to start sports until a bit later is the science-backed recommendation. And know that while you can start any sport at any age if you genuinely want to try it, these are some of the most popular.

01 Boxing FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Boxing is one of those sports you can pick up at any age, even competing in amateur and pro fights through your 40s if you’re serious about it. For kids, the earliest you’d want them to start boxing is between 7 and 10 years old. They’ll have enough coordination and listening skills to learn the technical bits and proper form, unlike younger kids who have the energy boxing requires, but less interest in learning the techniques. That said, they can start literally any time and enjoy it just as much.

02 Rowing Getty/vgajic Most kids begin crew between 12 and 14 years old, when they begin high school. It’s a physically demanding sport and might be harder to hop into later in their high school career, but if they’re interested in starting at the same time as a group of other newbies, they won’t feel left behind on all those early morning team runs.

03 Tennis pixdeluxe/E+/Getty Images Some kids start tennis young, but coaches say ideally your child will be old enough to have good motor control and the ability to be attentive. This is a sport you can pick up at any age or stage of life, so whether your child starts in grade school or in high school, they’ll still be able to pick it up and have fun (and be competitive if they choose to be).

04 Brazilian jiu jitsu Phynart Studio/E+/Getty Images Looking for a martial art your teen can take up? The ideal age to start Brazilian jiu jitsu is between 13 and 16 years old. Many coaches will begin lessons much earlier, but older kids and teens are better suited to learning the complex grappling techniques involved.

05 Volleyball FatCamera/E+/Getty Images With the strength and coordination required to play, along with the ability to grasp the rules and strategies of the game, it’s better to wait to play volleyball until at least age 10. That’s usually when most club volleyball teams start accepting players, but even then, it’s OK if your kid doesn’t get into this sport until they’re old enough for a school team. Volleyball is a sport that can play well into their adulthood, so it’s a worthwhile one to take up at any age.

06 Horseback riding miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images As someone who has been riding horses since I was 10 — it’s been a few decades since then — I can certainly see the value in growing up in this sport. That said, riding can be taken up at literally any age. Kids in late grade school and older are definitely better suited for it than young kids. Riders need to be able to control their bodies well, take complex instructions from a trainer, and take lots of important safety precautions around their lesson horse.

07 Golf SolStock/E+/Getty Images Kids can start golfing at any age, really. Parents who want their child to take it up might push it early, or your child can take to the green later in their school years if they want to join a club, school team, or junior league. This is another sport that doesn’t favor certain body types or fitness levels, so they don’t need to be in peak condition to start lessons.

08 Rock climbing Dedy Andrianto/E+/Getty Images Like golf, some kids begin rock climbing as soon as they’re physically capable — usually because their parents are into it and have them in that environment anyway. But actually, rock climbing experts advise waiting until your growth plates close (ages 13 to 15 for girls and 15 to 17 for boys) before seriously diving into the sport.

09 Track & field ARIC BECKER/Getty Depending on the community leagues in your area, your kid could start competing in track and field as early as 6 years old. But for most kids, their first exposure to these sports is through middle or high school teams. So, chances are your kid won’t be competing against a lifer if they decide to take up the 500-meter as a freshman.

10 Archery Lorado/E+/Getty Images Think about it: your kid has to be big enough to pick up a bow, coordinate nocking an arrow, and pulling it back to fire. Some children can take lessons as early as 6, but archery doesn’t require a long resume of other sports played in order for your teen to pick it up just as easily.

Whatever sport your child wants to try, even if it’s one of those that some kids start when they’re barely out of diapers, it’s worth letting them sign up. If they truly want to learn and play, they can make up the difference with time and dedication.