14 Spring Makeup Products To Look & Feel Your Freshest
When you want to feel dewy and lively and just pretty, OK?
Listen, I love dark colors — in my clothing, my hair, my nails, and yes, my makeup. You can catch me in a berry hue pretty much all year long. But when winter finally breathes its last cold little gasp and the sun is out for longer and it’s warm and things are blooming...something shifts. I just want to pop on a little extra bright pink blush and show up to brunch looking like a maiden who frolics through the flowers. Spring makeup is all about looking and feeling light, fresh, and lively. These are the products Scary Mommy editors are reaching for to give us just that.
01A One-Step Wonder For Skin
This tinted moisturizer is my daily driver. I love that it knocks out two skincare steps in one -- moisturizer and SPF -- and most face products don't have an SPF this high. The coverage is barely there but it does just enough to even out your skin tone, and wears beautifully alone or with a swipe of mascara and pop of blush. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment
02Hydrating Face Mist Because The Sun Is Back, Baby
I live in Montana, and as it gets warmer, it gets incredibly dry. Pair that with high temperatures, and I swear you can start to hear your skin screaming. I combat this by carrying face mists with me everywhere I go — the car, the gym, and every purse. This is one of my new favorites. I love how it smells and it really does keep my skin soft and dewy even on the driest days. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social
03A Brow Gel That Makes Me Look Bright-Eyed & Bushy-Tailed
If you want that pinky blush, dewy skin, and fluffy brow “fresh for spring” look, you have to try this brow gel. I have super wiry, curly brow hairs that do not want to comply, but this product holds them where I want them while still giving them a little fluff and life. It also never flakes or leaves white bits of gel behind, which matters when you have dark brows like me. — Katie McPherson
04A Must-Try Mascara That Doesn’t Budge
I have tried so many mascaras over the years — it's the one piece of makeup I put on every single day — and I've never found one that hits everything I need. But this one? It's insane how good it is. Not only does it go on easily without any clumps or stray bristles messing things up, it sort of *glides* on. I don't know how else to explain it. It's infused with peptides and meant to keep your lashes healthy, and I swear it really does make my whole face look brighter and fresher when I have this on. Plus, it stays on through workouts, through a whole day of momming and jobbing, and doesn't irritate my eyes at all like others have. Sometimes all I have is this on and a lip gloss, and I just feel like the ultimate *clean girl* aesthetic for spring. It just feels so fresh! — Samantha Darby, Senior Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment
05A Face Balm That’s Light & Blurring
This face balm is the answer to all my prayers. It goes on so smoothly, is blendable and gives your face a "your skin but better" texture. I use a brush with it — a little goes a long way here — and it blends my pores and wrinkles into supple happiness. I'm a convert. The one problem: It doesn't have SPF, so on days I use it I'm sure to use a moisturizer with SPF in it. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief
06This Drugstore Cream Blush That Gives You Sun-Kissed Color
Normally I lean toward a cool-toned berry shade for my lip and cheek colors, but heading into spring and summer, I switch to something with that’s red or reddish brown. It’s a great way to look like you’ve gotten some sun without actually getting any. This putty formula from e.l.f. has great staying powder even when I’m sweating, and the shade Bali is the one I reach for this time of year. This is a great formula and price point if you’re interesting in trying a new blush shade for the season, but don’t want to spend a ton. — Katie McPherson
07The Perfect Eyeshadow Palette For Spring Looks
This is my new go-to 'toss-it-in-my-bag' eyeshadow palette for spring travel. The packaging is so pretty, but more importantly, the eyeshadows are incredible — super pigmented and a perfect mix of matte, satin, and metallic finishes. I frickin' love the cheeky names like Yacht Club (a perfect pinky coral) and Brunchin’ (a beautiful matte deep chocolate brown). Plus, these palettes are double-sided, so you get so many great shades to choose from. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment
08An Easy Breezy Product To Toss In Your Bag & Go
It's been well established that I love a Well People complexion product. Because they include skincare in their formulas, their foundations and concealers wear and look so much better on dry skin than some other products. This complexion stick is perfect if you want light coverage that blends seamlessly into the skin without any fussy application, and it’s so easy to travel with or throw in your purse if you reapply throughout the day. Just swipe it onto your face, buff it out, and go. — Katie McPherson
09Nourishing Lip Butter That Plays Well With Other Lip Colors
As I was saying, the dry heat that comes with spring where I live means that my beauty routine involves a lot of moisturizing. I recently started using Burt's Bees new lip butter, and it has immediately become the one I grab when I run out the door. I love the all-natural and proven ingredients, the (yes) buttery feel, and the super-fun packaging. I've found it goes on well over matte lipsticks as well! — Sarah Aswell
10An Incredibly Pigmented & Peachy Blush
I always set my soft pink liquid blush with a powder blush, and you can't beat Tower 28's GetSet Matte Powder Blushes for precisely that. It locks your blush down! I reached for the more earthy and muted Long Beach Iced Tea through the fall and winter, but now I've turned to Culver Crush. It's such a lovely pop of pinky peach, just right for spring. — Julie Sprankles
11A Long-Lasting Product That Does Two Jobs
This is probably unsanitary but I’ve had my RMS lip2cheek for yeeeears and it still works like a dream. It blends out beautifully and really melts into your skin to mimic a natural flush. It stays in place too, which can not be said of all cream blushes. This is easily my most worn cheek product but I literally think it’ll last me forever, somehow.— Katie McPherson
12A Reliable Tinted Moisturizer That Always Delivers
This stuff is my holy grail. It provides amazing coverage without being too thick and stays put all friggin' day long. Whenever I run out of other options, I always go back to this. — Kate Auletta
13A Do-It-All Product That Truly Performs
If you love a dewy, glowy finish, this is your girl. And she's a multitasker! It's a primer, setting spray, and glow booster in one that just gives you a super pretty soft-focus-style finish. I really appreciate that it has good-for-your-skin ingredients like Vitamin E, too. — Julie Sprankles
14Cute, Fun Lip Balms (Because We Were Raised On Lip Smackers, OK?)
I love this little trio of lip balms that each have different active wellness ingredients — one for calm, one for energy, and one for cravings curbing. I love the one for calm, which has lavender, green tea, and chamomile among other things. And like any good lip balm, it has good, fun packaging that makes it neat to use. — Sarah Aswell
Goodbye, winter doldrums; hello, sun-kissed cheeks and juicy skin.