14 Spring Makeup Products To Look & Feel Your Freshest

I have tried so many mascaras over the years — it's the one piece of makeup I put on every single day — and I've never found one that hits everything I need. But this one? It's insane how good it is. Not only does it go on easily without any clumps or stray bristles messing things up, it sort of *glides* on. I don't know how else to explain it. It's infused with peptides and meant to keep your lashes healthy, and I swear it really does make my whole face look brighter and fresher when I have this on. Plus, it stays on through workouts, through a whole day of momming and jobbing, and doesn't irritate my eyes at all like others have. Sometimes all I have is this on and a lip gloss, and I just feel like the ultimate *clean girl* aesthetic for spring. It just feels so fresh! — Samantha Darby, Senior Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment