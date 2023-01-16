This Phyto-Retinol Serum Has Sold Out 5 Times Already — & It’s 15% Off Right Now

It’s hard to buy into the whole “new year, new me” self-care skin care routine hype when it involves spending more time in the bathroom applying millions of products to your face (give or take). Especially when you have endless things you could be doing. That said, luminous skin doesn’t have to be something you sacrifice because you’re time-strapped. This is why I’m bringing STUNN Collective to your attention. The Canadian skin care brand’s elevated plant-based products are designed to fit effortlessly into your existing routine — and its plumping phyto-retinol serum has sold out five times in less than a year. (Yes, it’s that good)

First, What Is A Phyto-Retinol?

The skin benefits of retinol, a vitamin A derivative, are well-established but the “holy grail” ingredient can be irritating, especially since it makes your skin photosensitive (aka more likely to get sunburned). That’s why phyto-retinol — a retinoic acid derived from plants that are high in vitamin A — is such a breakthrough for those with sensitive skin and really anyone seeking a more natural alternative to synthetic retinol. Phyto-retinol is way to get many of the same benefits of retinol without the potential side effects.

The Phyto-Retinol Serum That Keeps Selling Out

Created for nighttime use and jam-packed with nourishing natural ingredients, this Fountain Phyto Retinol Serum is a high-performing plant-based alternative to synthetic retinol. In it you’ll find hibiscus oil, which is a natural source of alpha hydroxy acid (AHA); organic rosehip oil and cacay oil, both of which have retinoic acid that helps with cellular regeneration and skin plumping; and white lupin extract, which has been clinically proven to improve skin elasticity by stimulating collagen production.

In fact, in a clinical trial the patented white lupin extract showed a 92% increase in skin firmness after 43 days.

Helpful Review: "I’m in love with this serum. I seriously cannot say enough good things about it! I put it on my face, lips and neck after cleansing with prism. It absorbs super quick and my skin is [...] smooth and soft when I wake up in the morning!" - Danica D.

STUNN Collective’s Other Must-Try Products

The Restorative Oil Cleanser

The Prism Restorative Oil Cleanser is designed to be used at night to cleanse away dirt and debris from the day. It can take the place of your current cleanser as it deep cleans, removes makeup and sunscreen, and washes away pollutants without disrupting the natural microbiome of your skin. Just like all of STUNN Collective’s products, the skin-replenishing, hydrating cleanser is 100% plant-based. In fact, it includes a whopping six different plant oils, plus sugarcane squalane and plant-derived vitamin E.

For those new to oil cleansers, the application is a little different than a regular face wash. The brand recommends you massage up to 8 drops (to a wet or dry face) for up to 60 seconds before gently wiping off with a warm wash cloth and patting dry.

Helpful Review: This is my very favourite cleanser. It's so gentle and effective, and it smells heavenly. My skin is so much more supple and smooth since I added it to my routine. Love love love. Five stars.” - Susan R.

The Skin Barrier-Repairing Face Oil

Once your skin is clean, it’s ready for the Revival Barrier Repair Face Oil. This luxurious face oil is formulated with ECOCERT oat kernel oil, which is known to “repair your skin barrier and amplify the synthesis of your skin’s ceramide lipids,” according to the brand. In fact, it’s been found to increase skin ceramide content by up to 70%. It’s also packed with broccoli seed oil, a superfood for your skin that hydrates and protects your skin from pollutants.

Helpful Review: “I was sent a Revival sample with my other order. After two nights of using this product my eczema was almost completely gone. I have been trying every home remedy to relieve it and nothing was working. Ordered a bottle after two nights of use!” - Clare H.

The Glow Bundle

If you want to overhaul your existing beauty routine in favor of an entirely new minimalist one, try The Glow Bundle. This bundle includes the Gloss Clarifying Serum, the Dew Brightening Face Oil, and the ever-selling-out Fountain Phyto Retinol Serum.

Helpful Review: “This is my first time using Dew and Fountain. Dew works great with Gloss. i love how my skin feels with it. At night I'm using Fountain and I feel like there is already a difference. My skin feels so smooth.” - Dariane S.

A Little More About STUNN Collective

Launched in February 2022, by Canadian husband and wife team Ash and Jordan DePass, the skincare line came to be when Ash didn’t like the effects that medical-grade skincare products had on her skin. She searched for natural alternatives to restore her skin but found that they either blocked her pores, were ineffective, sneakily contained toxic ingredients, or were absurdly overpriced. So together with Jordan, they formulated a plant-base skincare line that’s microbiome-friendly, skin barrier-safe, and olfactory pleasing. Each product is designed to boost the effectiveness of your skin care routine while remaining minimal.