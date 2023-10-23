50 Stylish Clothing Pieces On Amazon That Are So Comfortable, Reviewers Say They Deserve 6 Stars

This cardigan is so versatile, it’ll be your new layering staple. It has long sleeves, an open front style, and it fits close and comfortable through the hips, hitting around the knee. You can wear it with a sleeveless dress, jeans and a tee, or a skirt and blouse — it can really do it all, and it’ll keep you warm but comfy with its lightweight cotton blend fabric.

A positive review: “[...] I love this sweater! Actually, ‘these’ sweaters because I bought two: grey and blue. I bought them to wear around the house because we like to keep things a little chilly, so I'm always wearing one of them, even now in the middle of summer. I alternate between them and wear one while I'm washing the other so after all this time they've both been washed quite often. The colors haven't faded, there's no pilling or snagging, very little shrinkage, and the stitching has held together. As sweaters go, these are real work-horses!” - Cheryl