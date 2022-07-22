Sustainable Australian Brand Active Truth Just Launched A Gorgeous, Size-Inclusive Swimwear Line

Swimsuit season is in full swing, and if you haven’t already heard, let me be the first to tell you this: Your “beach body” is simply whatever human body you exist in when you hit the beach. And that body deserves a swimsuit to feel comfortable and confident in, whether you’re relaxing on the sand, cooling off in the water, or just struggling to get sunscreen on a squirming kid. The women behind Australian activewear brand Active Truth share this belief, which is why they just introduced a limited edition line of sustainable swimwear that’s designed to fit a wide range of real bodies. And reviewers already seem to be in love with it.

Active Truth is known (perhaps more widely in Australia) for its eco-conscious workout apparel. It was founded by two friends, Stevie and Nadia, who were frustrated by the disconnect between how clothes fit on professional models striking the perfect pose and how they fit on everyday bodies that are moving around and actually doing things.

With that, they set out to bring more inclusive sizing to shoppers, and that meant not only carrying a wider range of sizes but trying each one out on real women (instead of using the proportions of the smallest size as the basis for every other size). On the website, you’ll find items modeled on a diverse collection of bodies, and you won’t find any photo retouching.

Fast Facts

Australian activewear brand with a selection of maternity and postnatal pieces

Offers sizes up to 3XL

Takes measures toward sustainability by using compostable packaging and recycled fabrics, and forgoing swing tags and printed invoices

Prioritizes pieces that are evergreen and high-quality so they can be worn for many years

The Swimwear

Made with recycled nylon-Lycra fabric, Active Truth’s Noosa One-Piece was designed to provide the support and sun protection you need, with simple yet stunning lines and three classic shades (black, navy, and white ripple). It boasts a supportive shelf bra with removable inserts that offer light padding for those who want it.

According to a reviewer: “As a new mum I and was looking for a swimsuit that supported my new body and made me feel comfortable. This suit looks and feels amazing.”

Available colors: white ripple, navy, black

Available sizes: S — 3XL

The Whitehaven Crop bikini top has a look that feels a touch retro, with a V-neck front, a racerback with a keyhole cutout, and an adjustable band under the bust for a comfy fit. The double-lined, UPF 50 fabric boasts a gorgeous texture that has the look of a million tiny seashells. It’s designed to pair with the Byron High-Waisted Brief (see below).

According to a reviewer: “This is such a supportive bikini top. My G cup breasts feel contained and supported. It’s wonderful to feel confident in a swimsuit again!!”

Available colors: white ripple

Available sizes: S — 3XL

The Byron High-Waisted Brief offers the same elegant, textured fabric as its matching top, with UPF 50 protection and a double-lined design. The high-waisted cut is both timeless and practical, providing plenty of coverage from the sun. Reviewers have raved about how comfy and soft the material is.

According to a reviewer: “Wow, these are wonderful. The colour is even better in person, the patterned texture of the fabric is lovely and feels so nice. The fit is perfect they're so comfortable, supportive without being restricted. I love these so much!”

Available colors: white ripple

Available sizes: S — 3XL

A solid-black one-piece is a classic for a reason, and this Bondi swimsuit is a sustainable upgrade, with fabric that’s sourced from recycled fishing nets (helping to support the "Healthy Seas" initiative). This suit is rated UPF 50+ and features adjustable straps that can be worn multiple ways depending on what you prefer. It comes in black and navy.

According to a reviewer: “I always have trouble with swimsuits that provide support to my E cups, but these feel comfortable and supportive while looking good for a day at the pool with the kids.”

Available colors: black, navy

Available sizes: S — 3XL

The Activewear

Part of another limited edition collection, this Wonder Woman Bike Short is both eye-catching and high-performing. The moisture-wicking fabric features eight-way stretch and UPF 50 protection. The blue and black comic book print is accentuated with vibrant striped detailing along the sides. (But this pick is also available in four solid colors, for a more understated option).

To complete the look, this super hero collaboration also includes a slouchy, off-the-shoulder tee and a quilted bomber jacket with colorful embroidery.

According to a reviewer: “Can’t live without these. They were amazing postpartum and I still wear them everyday.”

Available styles: 5

Available sizes: XS — 3XL

This sleeveless high-neck hoodie manages to be both cool and cozy. It features gray terry cotton and a relaxed fit that works as well for running errands as it does for running on the treadmill or along the beach. The double pockets are a perfect spot to stash essentials (or just your hands).

According to a reviewer: “Super comfy and versatile. Can wear with just a sorts bra in summer or a long sleeve tee in winter. I love this so much I bought a 2nd one.”

Available colors: grey marle

Available sizes: S — 3XL

This medium-support sports bra comes in a mix of summery prints and classic solids. It’s made with eight-way stretch fabric that’s moisture-wicking, and it features a revamped design with a more minimal under-bust band and wider elastic.

According to a reviewer: “Good coverage with a firm fabric, particularly like the large waistband at the bottom. Feel well supported for yoga/Pilates/walking. Probably not enough support for me for running but I didn’t buy it for this purpose.”

Available styles: 5

Available sizes: S — 3XL

Check out the Active Truth site for more sustainable swimwear, activewear, and maternity wear.