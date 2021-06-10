The 7 Best Table Corner Protectors To Keep Your Teetering Toddler Safe

Finding the best corner table protectors may not be part of your ideal home decor vision, but it is a baby gear essential if you have an adventurous toddler. The day your baby starts moving around on their own is so exciting–and it’s also the time to begin baby-proofing your house with things like cabinet locks, outlet covers, furniture anchors, and of course, trusty table corner protectors. As babies are learning to crawl, stand up, and walk around, they’ll be super unsteady — not to mention, super unpredictable. You never know when and where they’re going to fall, where they’re going to go, or what they’re going to try to stand or climb on. And since you can’t be there to catch them every single time they tip over, your best bet is to try and prevent accidents (or at least, major ones). Table corner protectors are one of the best ways to ensure they don’t bang their little heads into the sharp corner of a table when they inevitably trip and fall.

When looking for the best table corner protector for your babe, the number one thing to keep in mind is safety; in other words, you want something cushioned enough to soften a possible blow. You should also opt for a material that’s safe if it ends up in Baby’s mouth, because your little one will almost definitely try chewing on these at some point. Keeping aesthetics in mind, pick a table corner protector that either blends into your furniture or is small enough to go almost unnoticed. Table corner protectors might not be the most attractive method of baby-proofing, but they are safe, and that matters more when little ones are around.

Check out some of the best table corner protectors out there to help prevent injuries and give you some peace of mind.

Best Table Corner Protectors For Baby

With over 13,000 positive ratings, these clear table corner protectors are a big hit on Amazon. They’re basically shaped like a clear bubble, so they’re subtle and will blend in with any color table, but they also cover up the entire corner, including both the top and the bottom edges. They use a high-powered adhesive that your little one will have trouble peeling off, and they’re made of a soft and flexible PVC material. They’ll fit on almost anything, and they are super versatile and easy to use.

One Reviewer Says: “These guys are large, they need to be if you want them to hold up against constant bumping. I have a 45-inch square coffee table that has to be covered with a glass top. When they delivered the top [it] was like an eighth of an inch too wide so it was an accident waiting to happen. I used these to cover the corners and we are constantly knocking into it and the bumpers not only stay on they help keep the glass top in place.”

These table corner protectors have over 21,000 positive reviews on Amazon, making them potentially the highest-rated option on the site. This set comes with both edge guards and corner guards so that you can cover up the edge of any table you’re concerned about, and not just the corners. It’s made of a durable, thick, and soft material that is super secure with minimal odor. You can choose to get them in a brown, black, or white color. They also use clean, raw materials, so if these do end up in baby’s mouth, you don’t have to worry too much.

One Reviewer Says: “These work great! Funny story, when I installed these to cover my fireplace brink corners I did so only to stop the nagging of my wife. BUT not 10 minutes after finishing the install did my son come up to the fireplace and trip falling head first into the foam-covered brick corner... THANK GOD I finally listened to my wife! Instead of a trip to the emergency room, he just bounced off of the foam and went about his business unharmed!”

These transparent corner protectors blend into any piece of furniture seamlessly and are very easy to put on. They stick really well, but also don’t leave behind a sticky residue. They are strong and durable, and they’re made with non-toxic materials with high-impact cushioning. Reviewers note that the adhesive is super sticky and these will last for months (at least).

One Reviewer Says: “I like getting products that do what they are intended to do. This product is a preventive measure so that wherever furniture may have rough corners that are potentially harmful the product not only softens the blow but appear to be durable enough to prevent any serious damage to skin or body. Often times we will childproof the home to keep a child from getting hurt on corners of furniture. Adults also can potentially get hurt in this way as well. This product was purchased for me to protect my person and my clothes from snagging. So far it works!”

These cushions have a soft yet firm design and are made to be used on any type of table, whether it’s made of glass or wood. They have a strong adhesive for easy installation, and they’re non-toxic.

One Reviewer Says: “I love these. They are super padded. We used them for the corners of our bed frame and I feel much better knowing they're there. They stick on well. They're not inconspicuous by any means. But it's worth it for me because of the protection they provide”

Looking for a corner guard that you can install quickly? Look no further. These guards are both child-proof and factory tested, meaning that you can leave your worries aside the second they arrive at your door. These have an adhesive on the back and are built to last — and come in a few different varieties to fit every type of corner you can think of.

One Reviewer Says: “We bought these because of our dog. We adopted a Rottweiler who is big and her head is the same height our glass kitchen table top and coffee table. She is always walking into the corners, not to mention the humans in the house too. The corners are really cushioned. I highly recommend these for people and pets.”

Best Glass Table Corner Protectors

If you have a glass table, you really want to keep your baby from bumping their head or any other part of their body on the sharp corners. These corner protectors were made with slim glass tables in mind, and they are small and thin to fit on the corners. They don’t use a sticky adhesive to stay on, but they are still pretty secure, and this also means that no residue will be left behind.

A slim profile and clear aesthetic make these corner protectors versatile to use on different furniture materials, including wood, marble, and glass; use one to soften the corner of a thin glass top, or two for a thicker surface that needs both top and bottom coverage. These are secured with a strong, transparent adhesive for easy installation, plus they won’t leave stickiness behind when it’s time to remove them. In addition to glass tabletops, customers say these protectors are perfect for furniture topped with glass protectors and glass cabinet corners.

One Reviewer Says: “These plastic protectors absolutely take care of sharp corners on glass tops and are perfect size for a 1/8 inch glass top. Believe these are the only ones that work for this size. Soft pliable and easy to apply. And you get a large box full to boot.”