Access A Licensed Therapist Online In Just 48 Hours — With Or Without Insurance

Finding, booking, and seeing an in-person therapist or psychiatrist can be costly and time-consuming. Luckily, there’s an easier way to prioritize your mental health and wellness. That’s where Talkspace comes in: It offers access to a licensed therapist, psychiatrist, or other provider — and since meetings happen over text, voice, or video (based on your preference), you don’t need to leave home or completely rearrange your calendar for it. Even better, in-network insured members pay a $30 co-pay on average — and even without insurance, the costs are surprisingly low.

Fast Facts

Online access to licensed providers: Get matched with a therapist, psychiatrist, or nurse practitioner (based on your needs) from your state

Get matched with a therapist, psychiatrist, or nurse practitioner (based on your needs) from your state Medication access: Psychiatrists and nurse practitioners can help you find the right medication and prescribe it — all without an in-person visit

Psychiatrists and nurse practitioners can help you find the right medication and prescribe it — all without an in-person visit Communicate your way: Use text messaging, live sessions, or both to support your mental wellness

Use text messaging, live sessions, or both to support your mental wellness Get support with or without insurance

Right now, you can save $80 with the promo code SPACE80

How Do I Get Started?

Talkspace offers accessible and affordable services for individuals, teens, and couples. To get started, you’ll be asked questions to determine your needs and preferences. Then, you’ll be connected with a provider in your state in about 48 hours.

Providers include therapists, psychiatrists, and nurse practitioners (therapists include psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and counselors).

You can choose to connect with your provider via daily text messaging five days a week or set up live sessions via chat, audio, or video — or a combination. All communication is fully encrypted, and there are no long-term contracts.

What About Medication?

Talkspace’s psychiatry network has psychiatrists and nurse practitioners are credentialed by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) standards, and are able to prescribe medication if that’s decided to be a good option for you.

How Much Does It Cost?

You can use Talkspace’s services with or without insurance:

With Insurance:

Talkspace is considered in-network with many major insurers (like Cigna, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and more).

While it depends on your specific insurance plan, the company claims that insured members pay a $30 copay on average (and sometimes it’s even less). It could even be free through your employer or an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Without Insurance: