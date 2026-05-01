All The Teacher Appreciation Week Freebies & Discounts We Could Find For 2026

Teachers are some of the most heroic, influential people in our country — dealing day in and day out with so many challenges, all because they care about our children and their futures. In a world where things often feel bleak, thinking about the work you educators do every single day is truly a light in the dark. You deserve so much more than one week of discounts, but at the very least, we here at Scary Mommy want to gather up the verifiable discounts we could find so you don’t have to hunt them down. These are the best Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and discounts of 2026 we could find. May you never pay for a single lunch between May 4 and May 8.

(One note: This list does not include year-round discounts brands offer to teachers, like Tarte’s year-round 40% off discount and Adobe’s big savings on creative programs. You can take advantage of those anytime.)

ALDI

From May 4 through May 8, anyone can nominate their favorite teacher to win $2,026 in ALDI gift cards at ALDIHonorRoll.com . No one will be mad if you nominate yourself, teachers!

Caribou Coffee

This one’s for teachers and nurses: Swing by a Caribou Coffee location on Wednesday, May 6, and receive a free large cold press or coffee of the day. Don’t forget your teacher ID! (This offer is only available in person, not via app or delivery services.)

Chick-Fil-A

Many Chick-Fil-A stores offer Teacher Appreciation Week freebies. Each franchise owner makes their own rules, but call the locations near you and ask if they’re running any specials for educators.

Chipotle

From now until May 12, visit Chipotle’s Teacher Thanks website to enter for a chance to win an e-gift card for a burrito on the house. Winners will be randomly selected on May 13 and asked to confirm their employment as an educator via ID.me within 48 hours.

FlutterHabit

From May 4 to 12, teachers and nurses alike can take 30% off FlutterHabit’s products (excluding bundles and kits) after registering through ID.me.

Hilton

Need a little vacay this summer? Four Hilton resorts in South Florida are offering special deals for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort — Get 20% your stay and a waived resort fee, complimentary valet parking for one vehicle, and $100 in resort credit. To book this rate, teachers can use this link or booking code P1 over the phone. Offer is available for travel May 1 through September 7, 2026, with a minimum two-night stay.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Deerfield Beach Resort & Spa — Receive 30% off your stay and complimentary self-parking. Book using this link or booking code PL5. Offer is available for travel May 1 through September 7, 2026.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Lauderdale 17th Street — Save 30% on your stay and receive complimentary self-parking. Book using the link here or booking code PL5. Offer is available for travel May 1 through September 7, 2026.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Miami International Airport — Educators get 20% off their stay and complimentary parking. Book at this rate here or mention booking code PK5. Offer is available for travel May 1 through September 7, 2026, with a minimum two-night stay.

McAlister’s Deli

From May 4 through May 8, teachers and nurses can enjoy one of their delicious large sweet or unsweet teas, lemonade, Arnold Palmer, or any combination of those beverages. Just be ready to show ID.

Noodles & Company

This is a deal intended for anyone looking to cater lunch for teachers or nurses. From now through May 5, take 10% off orders of $150 or more with the code APPRECIATION2026.

Oka Brands

This reflexology-inspired footwear brand is offering 25% off with the code TEACHER25. The deal applies on all three of their websites: Oka Recovery, Okabashi, and Oka-B.

Peet’s Coffee

On May 5, visit Peet’s Coffee for a free small drip coffee, hot tea pouch, cold brew, or iced tea pouch with a valid school ID.

Potbelly

Teachers (and nurses) receive a complimentary cookie or regular-sized fountain drink with the purchase of any entrée between May 4 and May 12.

RaceTrac

During Teacher Appreciation Week, RaceTrac is offering teachers a free breakfast deal to recognize their dedication in the classroom.

From May 4 to May 8, teachers can receive one free 13.7-oz Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and a free RaceTrac classic breakfast sandwich. You’ll need to verify your teacher status with ID.me in the RaceTrac app or online at RaceTrac.com . Once verified, teachers will then receive an in-app coupon.

Samsung

Sign up for Samsung’s Education Offers Program, where the brand is offering exclusive deals for Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers and educators can save up to 30% on eligible mobile phones, watches, accessories (like headphones), and more.

Scholastic Teacher Store

Use code TEACHERS at check-out during Teacher Appreciation Week and you’ll save...

$5 off orders of $50–$99.99

$20 off orders of $100–$149.99

$35 off orders of $150–$199.99

$50 off orders of $200+

Shake Shack

From May 4 to May 12, teachers and nurses can enjoy a free single ShackBurger (or veggie option) with any purchase. This deal can be redeemed in-Shack only with a valid school ID.

Whataburger

On May 7 from 5 to 9 a.m. local time, teachers can stop by Whataburger for their choice of a free breakfast on a bun, honey butter chicken biscuit, or breakfast taquito. Just bring a valid school ID.

Aside from these specials and deals, there could be many more out there. Many businesses don’t advertise their discounts much online but have run them year after year — we say there’s no shame in calling Applebee’s and seeing if they’re still doing free apps for educators. You deserve those mozzarella sticks.