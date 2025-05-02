Teacher Appreciation Week is upon us, and this year it runs from Monday, May 5 through Friday, May 9. Not only is it a time for students and parents to show their teachers how much they appreciate all their hard work, but it’s also a week where educators can score some sweet deals from restaurants, office supply stores, and more. So, here are all the best Teacher Appreciation Week 2025 freebies and discounts we could find — because you deserve to get all the deals you possibly can this week.

Adobe

Visit the Adobe website and verify your eligibility as a teacher or student, and you’ll save 60% on the Creative Cloud All Apps plan.

Applebee’s

Show your teacher ID at Applebee’s during Teacher Appreciation Week to unlock a free appetizer with any entrée purchase. Choose any app up to a $12 value — lookin’ at you, mozzarella sticks.

Bose

Visit the Bose Education Discount page to verify your ID. Then, you will receive $30 off any purchase of $199 or more from Bose.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Visit Buffalo Wild Wings and present a valid school ID for 20% off your entire order.

BurgerFi

Last year, the chain gave all teachers with a school ID 20% off their meal. Call your nearest location to confirm if they’re doing the same thing this year, as they haven’t announced it yet, but a return seems likely.

Burger King

Flash your badge and enjoy free fries with any purchase. Honestly, who doesn’t want to randomly stop for a large fountain Diet Coke and some fries on the way home sometimes?

Chick-Fil-A

All locations decide how they want to honor teachers on their own, so you’ll need to check with your local Chick-fil-A about what they’re offering. Last year, many locations gave away free breakfasts or lunches, so it’s worth calling to ask!

Chipotle

Teachers who verify their employment status at teacherthanks.chipotle.com between April 30 and May 12 will be entered for a chance to receive a free entree e-card. Chipotle will choose 100,000 winners who will be notified the week of May 13.

Cole Haan Shoes

Teachers and students can enjoy a 20% discount on their purchase from Cole Haan Shoes if they register for an account using a valid school email address. New kicks, on the way!

Crayola

Browse the products listed in the Teacher Gift Ideas page on Crayola’s website and receive a special discount of 20% off on them by using the code “EDUCATORS” during checkout.

Crocs

Teachers will receive 15% off their Crocs purchase after verifying their status through ID.me. Check out their cute summer sandals to wear over the break, or get the Croc charms you’ve been eyeballing all year.

Firehouse Subs

Teachers who use the Firehouse Rewards app get BOGO sub deals during Teacher Appreciation Week. Download the app to register your ID and get details on the deal.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

Teachers get a free mini sundae with a valid school ID. One Oreo Double Trouble for me, please.

Insomnia Cookies

In past years, teachers with a valid ID could nab one free classic cookie in stores all week long. Insomnia hasn’t confirmed the deal again for this year, but watch their socials or call ahead to ask.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Last year, Jeremiah’s gave away a free small ice or “jelati” to educators during Teacher Appreciation Week. Watch their social media channels to confirm the offer for 2025 or call ahead before visiting your nearest location.

McAlister’s Deli

During Teacher Appreciation Week 2025, McAlister’s is giving away a free tea (sweet, unsweet, half & half, or lemonade) to teachers and nurses. Just show a valid employee ID when you’re checking out.

Staples

Teachers who visit Staples between May 4 and May 10 will receive 20% off their in-store purchase with a valid teacher ID, along with a free 12-pack of Tru Red pens.

Samsung

From May 1 to May 31, teachers, administrators, and school leaders can access these deals from the tech brand:

Just visit their site and register your employee ID for verification so you can score these deals before they’re gone.

Shake Shack

Teachers will receive a free milkshake with valid school ID. Don’t forget the whipped cream and cherry on top, please.

Sonic

Join Sonic’s Teachers’ Circle via their app before May 5 to unlock a whole slew of freebies to use between May 5 and May 9. You’ll receive exclusive rewards like a BOGO Sonic Blasts, entrees, or cheeseburgers, free large drinks or slushies, and a free small side with an entrée purchase.

Starbucks

During Teacher Appreciation Week, Starbucks usually offers teachers a 10% discount on their favorite drinks or a free tall brewed coffee when they show their school ID. Keep an eye on their social media or call your local Starbs to confirm if the deal is back on for 2025.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is giving teachers with a valid school ID a 10% discount off the total bill.

Tijuana Flats

On Wednesday, May 7, teachers (and nurses) can enjoy 20% off their entire dine-in or carryout purchase. All you need to do is show a valid employee ID and mention the promo code NURTEA25 when you check out.

Whataburger

From May 6 to 10, teachers who show their school ID badge will receive a complimentary breakfast entrée at this fast food chain. (Their breakfast biscuits are good.)

Which deals will you take advantage of this week? Hopefully you can score something you’ve been wanting or needing for less!