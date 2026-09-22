I'll be the first to admit that, sometimes, when I’m frustrated with my husband, I fire off a flippant “it’s fine” text in response to something he said or did that didn’t sit well with me. Was I objectively fine? Nope. I was pissed! But in the moment, this passive-aggressive classic feels so easy to default to… especially when I just don’t have the mental bandwidth for it to turn into a whole thing.

Only, I know that “it’s fine” isn’t really communicating anything (other than my annoyance). So I hit up a bunch of experts for advice on what to text instead, and they delivered big time with a bunch of copy-and-paste scripts for some of the most common "I'm not fine" scenarios.

But first, a bit of an explanation on why texting makes communicating with your partner in tense moments extra tricky.

Why “It’s Fine” Backfires

If you’ve also been known to toss out the ol’ “it’s fine” response via text, experts say the first thing you should do is cut yourself some slack. There’s a reason we all do this.

“Being passive-aggressive is often our best attempt at being honest,” says relational life therapist Sarah Borrell, LMFT. “Most people have learned it is not safe or OK to be honest and authentic with their feelings.”

Licensed therapist and relationship expert Alyssa Kushner agrees. “One reason ‘it’s fine’ is so common is that it lets us communicate something is wrong without having to fully risk saying what we actually feel or need,” she explains. “It can be a protective move, especially for people who are used to minimizing themselves, avoiding conflict, or worrying about how the other person will react.”

The hitch here is that then you shift the work to your partner, who’s left to decipher what it is you’re really trying to say. “‘It’s fine’ is often a request disguised as an answer,” says Giulia P. Davis, LMFT, founder of Mycelia Therapy in San Francisco. “The problem is that it makes your partner guess what you actually need.”

Meaning, it can backfire in a very literal way. As Dr. Courtney Crouse, PsyD, a postdoctoral psychology fellow and couples therapist, points out, your partner may just take that “it’s fine” at face value… leaving you pissed about that original thing and now also about them not noticing you’re mad.

The Three-Part Formula

Fortunately, there’s a pretty simple formula you can use in these situations. According to clinical psychologist Eli Kraiem, who teaches and lectures nationally on relationships, you don’t need to hash the whole thing out over text. You just need to share three things:

What you’re feeling Whether you’re OK Whether (and when) you’re ready to talk about it

You’ll notice nearly every script shared by the experts below hits some combo of these three.

What to Remember When Texting

Spoiler alert! The experts tend to agree that texting is a pretty terrible medium for handling conflict.

“Texting makes these conversations especially difficult because we lose tone, facial expressions, body language, and other important nonverbal information,” explains Abby Neuberg, a Level 3 Gottman-trained LMFT who helps couples reconnect after parenthood. “It becomes much easier to misinterpret someone’s intentions or read a message in the harshest possible tone.”

OK, so you're going to text. Short? Long? What's the better length here? Here, the experts tend to side with shorter... within reason.

“Short messages can feel colder or more final than intended, while long texts can start to feel like an argument someone has to digest all at once,” Kushner says. “In most cases, I recommend being brief, direct, and clear about whether you want to continue the conversation now or later.”

What to Text Instead of “It’s Fine”

Scripts for when you’re angry but still want them to know you’re OK

“I’m upset right now, but I’m not going anywhere. I just need a little time before we talk.”

Why it works: “It separates anger from abandonment and gives both people clarity,” Kushner says.

Alternative: “I’m annoyed right now, but we’re OK. Just need a minute.” — Khan

Scripts for when they overlooked something important

“I know you may not have meant to hurt me, but this mattered to me and I’m actually disappointed.”

Why it works: “It names the impact without automatically blaming or saying there was bad intent,” says Kushner. “It still states how you truly feel, which is honest.”

Alternative: “That stung. Can we talk about it later?” — Khan

Scripts for when you’re annoyed about the mental load

“I don’t want to keep being the person who notices, remembers, and follows up on everything. I need us to share more of that responsibility.”

Why it works: It focuses on the pattern “instead of turning one missed task into the whole argument,” says Kushner.

Alternative: “Can we find a time to talk about how we are managing responsibilities? I’m noticing I’m having a hard time with how things are going.” — Borrell

Scripts for when you’re too angry to be nice

“I’m too triggered/upset to respond well right now. I want to come back to this when I can actually say what I mean. I’m going to take 20 minutes to myself.”

Why it works: “Taking space is very different from shutting someone out,” Kushner says, noting that the timeline matters. “Then it’s on you to go regulate and come back when you’re ready, rather than avoid it forever.”

Alternative: “I’m really angry right now, and I don’t want to say something hurtful. Can we talk later?” — Davis

Scripts for when you’re just in a funk

“I’m feeling off today, but it’s not about you. I don’t really want to talk it through yet. I just need a little space.”

Why it works: “It reassures without forcing emotional processing before you’re ready,” Kushner explains.

Alternative: “I’m in a funk and I’m going to take a break from texting. I’ll talk to you later.”

Bonus: Scripts for shutting down a text fight already in progress

But what about when you’re already three heated paragraphs deep in an argument that’s going nowhere? In that instance, Neuberg recommends framing the problem as something happening between you, rather than rattling off everything they’re doing wrong (which “tends to keep the argument going”). You could try:

“I think this would be better communicated in person rather than over text.”

“The way I’m interpreting this feels hurtful to me. I want to pause until we can really talk with each other.”

“I think we need to table this conversation and come back to it after we’ve both had time to process.”

And if something seems super off or genuinely urgent, Borrell says forget about nuance: “This is not OK with me. Please call me right now.”

Is “it’s fine” ever a good idea?

Yeah… when it’s actually fine. Shocking, I know.

“If your partner asks you to push dinner to a later time and you genuinely don’t care, then you can say, ‘It’s fine,’ without worrying,” Kraiem says. “However, the problem becomes when there is incongruence between the words we use and the emotional experience that we are having. If a person is saying ‘it’s fine’ while hoping that their partner is aware that they’re clearly not OK, then we’re asking our partner to read our minds.”

Borrell notes that while some couples have a shared perception of what the phrase means, for most people "'it's fine' is a loaded phrase in our culture," she says, so it’s worth going for something more specific.

In fact, Borrell believes that sometimes saying nothing at all is better than firing off a passive-aggressive text — particularly those times when you’re legitimately super angry. “Don’t reach out to them first,” she says of those moments. “If they reach out to you, respond respectfully but probably not about how you are feeling.” Instead, she suggests doing what you can to calm down and reminding yourself “that you can tolerate this and metabolize this feeling and not act out.”

In her words: “This isn’t for your partner right now.”

But for the most part, the experts are in consensus: say what you mean, keep it short, and save the heavier conversation for when you can see each other’s faces.