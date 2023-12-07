That New Quaker Chewy Granola Cereal Is Making *Quite* The Splash On TikTok

As a busy mom of three, I’m always looking for ways to make life run a little smoother. Which is why I’m loving these fun videos featuring the new Quaker Chewy Granola Cereal. (Yes, that Quaker Chewy who also makes your kid’s favorite granola bars.) The videos are sneaking the cereal into your life in ways you’ve never expected — which sort of feels like a giant metaphor for how Quaker Chewy Granola Cereal is changing the breakfast cereal game in ways you’ve never expected.

Cereal is such an easy go-to breakfast option for a family on the go, but I struggle to find one I feel good about. My kids won’t touch the “grown-up” cereal, and I just can’t get on board with feeding them some of the overly sweet cereal I grew up with. It’s about time someone changed the cereal game, and Quaker is on it. With a light and crispy texture, delicious and familiar Chocolate and Strawberry flavors, plus 5 grams of protein and 34 grams of whole grains per serving, it’s easy to see how Quaker Chewy Granola Cereal really is changing everything — including your social feeds. Keep scrolling to see what I mean.

1. Quaker Chewy Granola Cereal is taking over the playgrounds...

This is the first video that made me do a double-take. It starts off like any adorable video from your own camera roll (and by that I mean, with a pumped up kid vying for your attention), but then you notice, wait, is that... a giant bowl and spoon? It’s not long after that when you notice the larger-than-life box of new Quaker Chewy Granola Cereal, and all of the sudden you’re realizing your kids’ favorite snack is now available as their new favorite cereal.

Granola is a staple of my adult diet, but when my kids see my “grown-up” granola full of nuts and seeds, they run the other way. But Quaker Chewy Granola Cereal is the first granola I’ve ever seen that was designed with kids in mind, and comes in chocolate and strawberry flavors they’ll love.

2. ... and also the sidewalks.

My kids are mind-blown that I let them eat “kid cereal” with breakfast, but they don’t know that their new fave contains no color from artificial sources, no artificial preservatives, and no artificial flavors. I’m sure that’s why I’m seeing this video with a kid gleefully gamifying their morning ALL. OVER. MOMTOK. Parents are into it! And it’s easy to see why: Sometimes it feels like I have to choose between a tasty breakfast cereal my kids will be excited to eat or a breakfast cereal I feel excited to give them. It’s a whole new world having a cereal option that excites us both!

With 34 grams of whole grains and 5 grams of protein per serving, I feel great just putting it in a bowl with milk on a busy morning, but the possibilities don’t stop there! My kids have discovered that Quaker Chewy Granola Cereal tastes amazing sprinkled over yogurt with some fresh berries or mixed into oatmeal with a sliced banana and a spoonful of nut butter.

3. But most importantly, it’s taking over your morning routine.

And here we see the new Quaker Chewy Granola Cereal claim its rightful place as part of a kid-approved breakfast cereal — but who says cereal is only served with breakfast? With whole grain oats, puffed rice crisps, and other delicious ingredients, these granola clusters are a delight any time of the day or night.

This cereal is a great base for a lunchbox-friendly trail mix, a movie night bite, or provides an on-the-go snack when dance lessons, art club, or hockey sneaks up on us. This might be a cereal, but it is defying boundaries and changing everything.