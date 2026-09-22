How people interact with porn is pretty personal. Maybe it’s something you’ve only ever watched in private (and felt a little ashamed about). Maybe you’re an unabashed fan. Likely you’re somewhere in the middle, a little hesitant to come right out and declare your favorite genre or watch it with a partner, even though you’re interested in the idea. Whether you’re a gal looking to try something new or a partner wondering what might get your girl going, here a porn director shares the three types of porn that turn women on the most (and the three types they tend to like the least).

Angie Rowntree is the founder and director of Sssh.com, an award-winning ethical porn platform that centers women’s input and preferences. They regularly hear from viewers about what they want to see more and less of. Based on 25 years of collecting user feedback, you could say there are some general trends worth paying attention to.

The Top 3 Porn Genres Women Are Turned On By

These three sex acts are the most requested by Sssh.com users, and they highlight interesting parts of intimacy that simply don’t get much attention on porn sites curated for the male gaze.

1. Facesitting

“The dominant female trend that we saw beginning to emerge in early 2025 has shifted into a particular specialty: facesitting, aka ‘queening,’” Rowntree says. “Now, when we say ‘dominant female,’ we don’t necessarily mean members are all asking for BDSM or femdom-styled kink, although that is very popular. In many cases, they simply want the woman in the scene to be calling the shots, period.”

Instead, the women writing in to Rowntree say the facesitting they want is not necessarily BDSM-related, but more focused on the partner expressing adoration for the female body and emphasizing her pleasure.

2. Breast play

In most sexy scenes, the breasts usually get what amounts to a passing hello before moving on, says Rowntree. So she was surprised when, this year, she got a sudden influx of requests for breast play content.

“Both trends, facesitting and breast play, seem connected by a growing focus on women’s pleasure. The details of our member requests include gentle teasing and play of the breasts and nipples, soft nipple tugging, and, last but not least, ‘make it last for more than 60 seconds.’ Suffice it to say, the breast-lovers have spoken.”

3. A tie: mutual masturbation / intimate eye contact

Shows like Netflix’s Sex Education and HBO’s Succession have made mutual masturbation a little more mainstream, Rowntree says, so she’s not surprised to see users asking for more content on it. These two requests feel, to her, like a sign that women want porn that spotlights true intimacy.

“Mutual masturbation very much aligns with our mission of normalizing greater communication and intimacy to help couples connect and explore. Building on this, it’s completely understandable that audiences are also craving more sex-positive content. Our members want to see more of those slow, tender moments where couples are looking at each other in the moment and expressing genuine joy and delight throughout the sex. What’s even more interesting? The demand for intimacy so far in 2026 has completely overtaken requests for things like threesomes, which were big in 2024,” says Rowntree.

The Top Three Porn Genres That Turn Women Off

No one is here to yuck anyone else’s yum. However, for as many requests as Rowntree receives for more of certain things, she also fields feedback asking for less of some acts too. Among Sssh.com users, these are the most disliked porn categories:

1. Spitting

“We’ve received a number of strongly worded comments expressing displeasure with spit, especially when it ends up in a lover’s mouth, on screen. The most succinct ones simply read: ‘Please, no spit. Instant turnoff.’ Many of our members do not find this visually appealing, and some even express hygiene concerns,” Rowntree says.

2. Facials and swallowing

Rowntree calls this “the money shot” that features prominently in most male-centered mainstream porn — and her users are over it.

“It can feel exaggerated or overly performative. As one recent comment put it, ‘Facials are one of those things I could absolutely do without.’ Again, this is not at all a judgment if you find these things arousing, but for some people, less is more when it comes to erotic enjoyment.”

3. Creampies

In a similar sentiment, one user wrote in: “Please don’t. If I wanted to see creampies, there are plenty of other sites that already do that.” For Rowntree’s users, it’s just not what they come to a feminist porn site to see.

“For many of our members, creampie shots can feel too clinical, too graphic, or just too visually explicit. Rather than heightening the eroticism, they can pull viewers out of the moment by shifting the focus away from intimacy and onto the ‘proof’ of what just happened.”

Perhaps the most divisive sex act in porn is anal sex, Rowntree says.

“We can honestly say that on Sssh.com, anal remains the most hotly contested sex act that our members have opinions about. Half of the emails and requests we get are asking us for more intimate anal sex scenes or anal-related foreplay, but then the other half say things like ‘please keep ass off the menu.’”