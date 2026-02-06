It’s one of those positions that feels extra naughty or dirty: sitting on your partner’s face. This position feels like you’re really just pleasuring the person on top, and that alone can give it a deeply intimate vibe. But when it comes to this position and women being on top — specifically sitting on a male partner’s face — it’s sometimes met with resistance. Every woman I know feels self-conscious about sitting on their male partner’s face, while tons of men seem to be super into it. By why do men love face-sitting as a position so much? And how can women feel more confident doing it?

It’s 100% valid, by the way, if you simply don’t want to try this position. Your partner shouldn’t be forcing you into anything or trying to coerce you to do something you don’t enjoy. But the thing is: men seem to really love this position because of how pleasurable it is for you.

“This is a very intimate and erotic position where you’re extremely close, both emotionally and physically, which also makes it very vulnerable for the woman, leading to many being skeptical of trying,” says licensed sexologist and relationship therapist Sofie Roos. Because of the physical intimacy, she says that many women worry about the angle, how they look in that position, and feel self-conscious about their vagina and vulva being on such open display for their partner.

“Besides triggering body anxiety in some, the psychological aspect also feels strange for many, as so many women aren’t used to being in the center of pleasure this way, leaving them feeling unsure on how to act and take command,” she adds. But those reasons for feeling anxious about sitting on your partner’s face may be exactly why men seem to love it so much. Roos notes that a lot of men like the “reversed power dynamic” and enjoy putting a woman’s pleasure in the spotlight.

“The fact that it’s so physically intimate and way more intense than almost all other sex positions also makes it interesting for men who really love their partner, and want to be as close to them as they possibly can,” she says.

Basically — if you’ve got a partner that wants you to sit on his face, that’s empowering AF.

“I love when my wife sits on my face,” Richard Green, 42, tells me. “It’s like the perfect position to touch her whole body, and I love knowing I can make her orgasm like that.”

“It’s just hot,” says Tyler Wilson, 39. “Like I’m at her mercy because she’s on top of me, but I am also the reason she’s moaning.”

“My wife always says she feels ‘too big’ when we try this position, and I try really hard to make sure she feels confident and comfortable. Listen, if your man wants you to sit on his face, he’s not thinking one little bit that you’re too big or too much for him. He thinks you’re perfect like that,” says Jared Parks, 32.

Roos agrees, noting that if a woman is uncomfortable with this position, she should talk openly with her partner about it. Your partner will probably be able to rid you of each of those fears, and you can both have an open, honest conversation about sex and intimacy. Roos recommends thinking about why a man likes it, and comparing it to why it feels uncomfortable for a woman. The two lists may end up canceling each other out when you realize things like how women tend to feel uncomfortable being in control, but women being in control is exactly what men like.

And Roos points out that it doesn’t have to be all or nothing. “For example, begin with receiving oral sex while standing in a doggy-style position,” she says. “Or you can have 69 with the lights off, and then take it from there as you ease into the feeling and your confidence grows.”

If you’re anxious about how you look from that angle (you look hot, I swear), try wearing some sexy lingerie on top or even a cute nightie or bra. You can also try this position closer to the headboard of your bed so that you have something to hold onto while sitting on your partner’s face. This leverage can help you feel more in control.

Again, you should never feel forced into a position, but if you’re wondering why your man can’t get enough of you sitting on his face, remember: it’s because you’re hot as hell. And he wants nothing more than to make you orgasm with his head between your legs — while looking up at your boobs.