The 60 Cheapest, Highest-Rated Things On Amazon That Are Sick As Hell

56 A Hilarious Oven Mitt That’s Screen Printed With Bright Colors

If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen; if you can, then you need this hilarious oven mitt. It's designed with quilted insulation to keep hands cool, and it's screen printed with vibrant colors that give your kitchen a pop of personality. The best part? When you buy an oven mitt, Blue Q donates 1% of its proceeds to hunger relief organizations. These mitts, which would also make a great housewarming gift, currently have an impressive overall score of 4.9 out of five on Amazon.