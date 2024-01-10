Shopping
The 60 Cheapest, Highest-Rated Things On Amazon That Are Sick As Hell
These products have people buzzing.
If you leave reviews after you purchase a product, you deserve a round of applause. Not only do reviews help people find out if their new stuff really works, but they help prospective shoppers figure out what they need to make their home even better. Exhibit A: everything on this list. Thanks to glowing reviews, you can confidently hit “add to cart” when it comes to these cheap yet highly rated home items that reviewers can’t get enough of.
01 These Space-Saving Hangers To Streamline Your Closet
If you’re struggling to fit all your clothes in your closet, try these
space-saving hangers. Each hanger has five hooks and five holes, so you can hang up to 10 pieces at once. The sturdy material means they’ll hold even the heaviest jackets and jeans, and their vertical design helps you find what you want to wear at a glance. They’re also great for organizing your wardrobe and pre-planning outfits. 02 These Popular Underbed Storage Bags With Reinforced Handles
In the winter, stash your shorts and tank tops in these
under-bed storage bags; in the summer, use them to store sweaters and coats. The nonwoven polypropylene material holds up against wear and tear for years, and their transparent plastic covers let you see what's inside. Use their reinforced handles for easy access when the seasons change again. 03 Some Fuzzy Ball Towels That Make Drying Your Hands Way More Fun
These
fuzzy ball towels might be more effective than your average linens, but they’ll dry your hands just as effectively. Their innovative fabric absorbs water almost immediately on contact, and their fuzzy texture is so soft on hands. Available in three color assortments, just hang them by the bathroom or kitchen sink to save space without sacrificing luxury. 04 An Electric Candle Lighter That’s USB Rechargeable
Swap out matches and traditional lighters for this
electric candle lighter, which minimizes the risk of accidents and burns. Its revolutionary flameless technology makes it windproof, so you can bring it on camping trips, and when it's not in use, its safety switch keeps it turned off. The best part? It's equipped with a USB rechargeable battery, so you can use it over and over again. 05 This Bed Sheet Strap Set With Adjustable Buckles
If you tend to toss and turn, use this
bed sheet strap set to hold your linens in place. Their triangle-shaped belts will secure every corner of your sheets, which won't budge all night long. With their elastic straps and rust-resistant metal clips, they're built to last; simply choose the size that best fits your bed and enjoy a better night of sleep. 06 This Easy-To-Install Necklace Organizer With 10 Elegant Hooks Each
This
necklace organizer will let you put your jewelry collection on display. Whether you install it with a hammer and nails or adhesive tape, it'll stay securely on your wall. Complementing any space, its rose gold finish goes with most styles of decor. Plus, it features half an inch of space between each hook, so you can hang up thicker pieces of jewelry with ease. This organizer currently has an overall score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon from customers who love how sturdy it is. 07 A Mini Waffle Maker With Over 192,000 5-Star Reviews
This
mini waffle maker lets you cook breakfast for the whole family (or just yourself) without the hassle. All you have to do is plug it in, let it heat up, and add batter for delicious waffles in no time flat. Its small size makes it easy to store in dorms and apartments, and when you buy, you'll receive a recipe guide to spark your creativity. Over 192,000 customers gave it five stars, and you can buy it in 20 eye-catching colors. 08 A Tortilla Blanket For A Charming Way To Stay Warm
Wrap yourself up in this
tortilla blanket for a cute and cozy night in. Not only is it SNL-famous, but it’s crafted from high-quality flannel fabric that's super soft. Its charming tortilla design won't fade over time, so you can snuggle as much as you like. Simply choose your size and curl up on the couch. If burritos aren’t your thing, you can also get it in a cookie, waffle, or pizza print. 09 This Bracelet-Fastening Tool That’s Incredibly User-Friendly
If you love your jewelry but struggle with its tiny clasps, you might appreciate this
bracelet fastening tool. With its comfortable handle and high-quality material, it'll help you secure bracelets, watches, zippers, and anything else that needs fastening. Plus, it's so lightweight that you can keep it in your bag to use at the gym or yoga studio. 10 A Spa Cushion For A Much More Relaxing Soak
This
spa cushion supports your head, neck, and shoulders for the most relaxing bath of your life. With six strong suction cups, it attaches securely to your tub and stays in place while you soak. Plus, its AirMesh technology allows air to circulate, which keeps you at a comfortable temperature and dries fast when you’re finished. 11 This Platypus-Shaped Jar Scraper & Spatula That Minimizes Food Waste
With this
platypus jar scraper and spatula, you can eat every last drop of your favorite jarred foods. It's made of a food-grade silicone that's dishwasher safe and BPA free, and it'll hold up against hot temperatures. You'll be able to scoop every drop of cake batter from the bowl and every bite of peanut butter from the jar — and its platypus design will make you smile while you snack. 12 These Silicone Oven Mitts That Can Protect Against Heat Up To 450 Degrees Fahrenheit
Invest in these
silicone oven mitts to prevent burns while you bake. They'll protect hands from temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and their quilted cotton lining keeps you comfortable while cooking. You'll also appreciate their nonslip grip, which helps you maintain a firm hold on pots and pans. They’re available in two sizes and 12 colors, so you can best match your kitchen decor. 13 An Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set That Works Automatically
For easier seasoning, try this
electric salt and pepper grinder set. Just flip them upside down, and their gravity sensors will detect that it's time to grind your spices — until you turn them right side up again. Their bright blue LED lights illuminate the amount of seasoning on your food, so you’ll know when it’s time to stop. Crafted from stainless steel, you can buy them in a wide variety of colors. 14 This Dip Clip That’ll Make Eating Fries & Nuggets On The Road Much More Enjoyable
Next time you go to the drive-through, use this
dip clip for your favorite condiments. With the ability to attach to most car vents, its five-way design fits most sauce containers, and it even comes with a reusable cup for packets, so you can snack on some nuggets and fries no matter what. Once you've clipped it onto your dashboard, it'll stay put, even if the road gets rough. 15 A Popular Stainless Steel Water Bottle With A Convenient Built-In Straw
This
stainless steel water bottle from Owala helps you stay hydrated all day long — even when you’re on the move. Instead of tilting it to uncomfortable angles or unscrewing complicated caps, you can simply sip from its built-in straw. You'll love the straw cover, which protects it from the elements (and germs), and its insulated design keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. With an overall score of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, it’s a great way to make sure you’re drinking enough water every day. You can grab it in 16 colors and multiple sizes. 16 These Bright LED Lights That Don’t Need To Be Wired In
Illuminate closets, cupboards, and cabinets with these
bright LED lights. When you buy, you'll receive four lights and two wireless remotes, so you can turn them on and off at the touch of a button. Both mounting tape and screws are included, so you can install them however you see fit, and their ultra-thin design will take up minimal space. 17 A Toilet Spray That Keeps Your Bathroom Smelling Fresh & Clean
Whether you live with roommates, family, or all on your own, this
toilet spray is a must-have. Simply spritz the toilet bowl before you go, and instead of unpleasant odors, all you’ll smell is lemon and bergamot. Its fragrant formula is made cruelty-free with essential oils, and each bottle is designed for about 20 uses. Over 84,000 reviewers gave it five stars, with one noting that “the scent is not overpowering, but clears the air quickly”. 18 This Durable Bidet Attachment For A Luxurious Clean
Save tons of money on toilet paper with this
durable bidet attachment, which will make you feel like you’re sitting in the lap of luxury. It’s crafted from ceramic and metal and it's incredibly easy to install — no plumber needed. Adjust the water pressure to your liking with its controls, and you'll have an eco-friendly toilet paper alternative that works wonders. 19 This Microwave Popcorn Popper That Lets You Customize Your Toppings
The retro-inspired design of this
microwave popcorn popper evokes childhood trips to the movie theater. Measure your popcorn kernels with its dual-function lid and put it in the microwave for about three minutes. You can even use it to melt butter for an extra burst of flavor while you watch your new favorite film. It comes in both a 1.5-quart and three-quart size. 20 An Electric Can Opener That Works With The Touch Of A Button
Kitchen Mama calls its
electric can opener “the last [one] you’ll ever need” — and for good reason. Simply place it on the lid and press the button; it'll automatically open any can, leaving behind a smooth edge to minimize cuts. It's an especially great choice for kids, seniors, and anyone with injuries who struggles to use a traditional can opener. It has over 63,000 five-star reviews, including one that states the opener is “so simple it and easy to use we're kicking ourselves for not getting one sooner.” 21 This No-Rinse Shampoo Cap You Can Use Anywhere
This
no-rinse shampoo cap gives your hair a clean feeling, even when you might not have access to a shower. Each cap contains a light shampoo and conditioner with nourishing ingredients, like aloe vera and vitamin E, to refresh your mane. They’re great for days when you’re pressed for time, or moments when you’re recovering from surgery or an illness and need a good way to feel a little more like yourself. 22 This Magnetic Running Pouch That Holds Your Essentials Securely
This
magnetic running pouch uses a simple locking mechanism to protect your stuff while you sprint. Once you've aligned it over your waistband, it'll stay in place through every workout, whether you're walking the dog or training for a marathon. Its two large water-resistant pockets are spacious enough to hold your phone, keys, and cards. 23 This 5-Pack Set Of Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Come In 8 Incredible Colors
Whether you’re an amateur chef or you’ve been cooking your whole life, you need these
stainless steel mixing bowls. When you buy, you’ll receive five bowls, which fit neatly into one another, saving space in your kitchen. Each bowl has a flat base for stability and a wide rolled rim for easy pouring without a single spill. They’re lightweight, shatterproof, and dishwasher-safe. 24 A Ironing Blanket That Folds Up When You’re Done
This
portable ironing blanket turns any flat surface into a top-notch ironing board. Its thick cotton material protects surfaces from the iron's heat, so you can use it on top of washers, dryers, and tables with total peace of mind. When you roll it up, it's compact enough to pack in your suitcase with room left over for souvenirs. 25 This Professional Nail Buffer Block That’ll Save Money On Manicures
Skip the salon and use this
professional nail buffer block for stunning manicures at home. Buffing your nails creates a clean, smooth surface for your polish, and you can switch out its replaceable pads when it needs a refresh. It can also maximize the effectiveness of your nail treatments and cuticle oils for extra nourishment. 26 This Double Hamper That Makes Separating Your Batches Easy
When you aren’t using this
foldable double laundry hamper, you can simply collapse it. Its durable, nonwoven material lasts for years, and its moisture-resistant poly lining prevents mildew. You can even carry it from room to room with ease, thanks to its durable side handles. This hamper also has a convenient divider, which lets you sort your laundry the second you toss it in for an easier laundry day. 27 A Bamboo Storage Tray That Will Give Your Utensil Drawer A Major Upgrade
This
bamboo storage tray turns your kitchen drawer into a thing of beauty. With seven storage compartments, you can sort your cutlery to stay organized and maximize drawer space. Its depth allows you to store lots of stuff, and its sturdy bamboo material looks beautiful in your kitchen. 28 These Oval Serving Platters That Are Microwave-, Dishwasher- & Oven-Safe
Next time you host a dinner party, take your dishes to the next level with these oven-safe
oval serving platters. They're made of white porcelain, which is a classic choice that looks stunning no matter what you're serving. You'll also appreciate their thick raised edges, which make them easier to hold when your food is hot. They’re also dishwasher and microwave-friendly, adding to their convenience. 29 A Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap That Dries Without Damage
Prevent breakage with this
microfiber hair towel, which dries hair without over-drying. Its absorbent microfiber material wicks away moisture without impeding the effects of your favorite hair products. With its strong elastic loop, it'll stay securely on your head, so you can do your whole skin care routine without it slipping. 30 A Handheld Garment Steamer That Works For 15 Continuous Minutes
Whether you’re working with cotton, chiffon, or silk, this
handheld garment steamer will keep your favorite clothes wrinkle-free. It releases gentle steam for up to 15 minutes straight, so you'll have plenty of time to perfect each piece, and its nine-foot power cord lets you steam from anywhere in the room. Because it's so lightweight, you can stash it in your carry-on for weddings and business trips. 31 This Sofa Slipcover That Stops Spills & Stains In Their Tracks
With this
sofa slipcover, your pet can snuggle on your most expensive furniture. Simply drape it over your upholstery and tuck excess fabric into the crease; its nonslip foam ensures it'll stay in place. If your couch is a family heirloom or especially vulnerable to wear and tear, use this slipcover to extend its lifespan. Over 54,000 customers have sang its praises on Amazon in the form of a five-star review. 32 An Extendable Ceiling Fan Duster To Help Reduce Household Allergens
This
extendable ceiling fan duster has thousands of fluffy fibers that trap allergens on contact. Its extendable handle means you can clean secluded spots without using a ladder, and it's reusable, which helps both the planet and your wallet. Use it to dust baseboards, windows, ceiling fans (of course), and any other nooks and crannies that might be hard to reach. 33 A Cooling Blanket Made Of A Breathable Bamboo Fabric
If you want to stay warm at night without overheating, try this
cooling blanket. Its porous bamboo fiber fabric lets air flow through while absorbing excess moisture, so hot flashes and night sweats won't disrupt your sleep. On laundry day, you can simply pop it in the included laundry bag and machine wash it on a delicate setting. You can buy it in various sizes and eight colors. 34 This Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner That Works In Seconds
Makeup artists will adore this
electric brush cleaner, which works in seconds at just the touch of a button. It comes with eight rubber collars, so you can choose the one that best fits your brush. Not only will it thoroughly clean each brush, but it’ll dry them, so you can apply makeup right away. You can get your own in either black or pink. 35 These Chic Throw Pillow Covers That Are Available In 18 Colors
Refresh your space for less with these
chic throw pillow covers (pillows not included). Their textured woven fabric is 100% cotton, so they're allergy-safe and gentle on sensitive skin. Plus, they're OEKO-TEX certified, which means they've been tested by a third party and found to be free of at least 350 toxic chemicals. Available in a ton of different colors, they’re an easy way to give your home a mini-makeover. 36 This Candle Snuffer Made Of Sturdy Brushed Metal
If you’re obsessed with farmhouse decor, you might adore this
rustic candle snuffer. It's made of a durable brushed metal that stands the test of time, and its antique-inspired design looks like it’s been passed down from generation to generation. It'll fit a wide variety of candle sizes, so you'll always remember to put yours out before you leave the room. Overall, Amazon customers have given it a score of 4.8 out of five stars. 37 A Gorgeous Resin Flower Pot That's Weather-Resistant
This
honeysuckle resin flower pot makes an amazing addition to your outdoor garden. Its weather-resistant resin protects your plants from the elements, and its UV-coated finish lets it maintain its vibrant color, even after extended time in the sun. Plus, it’s a budget-friendly alternative to more expensive flower pots, and it looks just as elegant. You can buy it in 11 different colors. 38 This Fruit-Infusing Water Bottle For Flavorful Hydration
This
fruit infusing water bottle makes it easier than ever to stay hydrated throughout the day. Its 32-ounce capacity fits all your favorite fruits, from mixed berries to lemon and lime, to infuse your water with flavor and vitamins. With its flip top lid, you can sip anytime, and it's leakproof to prevent spills — plus, it comes with a free recipe book for extra inspiration. 39 An Indoor Plant Stand To Add A Little Height To Your Houseplant Collection
This
indoor plant stand looks so chic and helps you hone your green thumb — what more could you want? It's made with durable bamboo and supports up to 150 pounds at a time, so it'll hold even the heaviest of potted plants. With its quick and easy installation process, it's a surefire way to add sophistication your collection of houseplants. You can also grab them in a two-pack. 40 A Bright Bedside Lamp That Lets You Customize The Color
For a cozy atmosphere you can customize, try this
bright bedside lamp. You can adjust its brightness with a tap or two, and its RGB mode lets you choose from every color of the rainbow. Its nonslip pad keeps it secure on flat surfaces, and its touch control sensor lets you turn it on and off in a matter of moments. “I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations,” said one reviewer. “This lamp is an absolute game-changer when it comes to lighting and ambiance in my home.” 41 This Manifesting Candle To Help You Set & Achieve Goals
Rituals are a powerful way to step into a new chapter of your life, and this
manifesting candle can help. It's made with natural soybean wax and essential oils, which help you center and ground yourself. It has a clean burn, and its bright flame and woodsy scent helps to create a positive energy in your space, so you can best imagine your dreams becoming reality. 42 These Self-Closing Toothpaste Caps To Minimize Mess
Keep your bathroom countertop clean with these
self-closing toothpaste caps. Their self-sealing design stops buildup and spills from seeping through, and they'll distribute the right amount of toothpaste every time. With an easy installation, they're an especially smart choice for families with kids who are learning to brush their teeth for the first time. 43 This 5-Piece Shower Caddy That Can Hold Up To 40 Pounds
If you’re always accumulating new soaps, shampoos, and conditioners, invest in this
five-piece shower caddy. Each piece is made of a stainless steel material that resists rust and scratching, and its hollow design lets water drain right through. Their strong adhesive will hold up to 40 pounds each, so they'll accommodate even the heaviest bottles. 44 A Luxurious Bathroom Rug Made Of Absorbent Microfiber
Keep your bathroom floors dry with this
luxurious bathroom rug. Its thick plush material provides spa-level comfort, warming your feet while you step into the cold air, and its nonslip rubber backing prevents slippage. You can machine wash it over and over again, and it resists fading to stay bright over time. You can grab your own in up to 15 colors and multiple sizes. 45 Some Satin Pillowcases For The Hair & Skin Of Your Dreams
These
satin pillowcases protect hair and skin while you sleep, so you can proudly say “I woke up like this.” Their smooth surface prevents breakage and split ends, and they're incredibly gentle on sensitive skin. That’s just one of the many reasons as to why these have over 219,000 five-star reviews to their name. Choose the color that best fits your decor, and on laundry day, machine wash it in the included mesh laundry bag. 46 These Floating Corner Shelves For A Stylish Storage Solution
For a chic decoration that helps you make the most of your space, invest in these
floating corner shelves. It's so easy to assemble and mount, and you'll receive all the hardware you need with your purchase. If you live in a smaller space, like a dorm or apartment, these are an ingenious way to display your knickknacks in style. 47 This Sleek Shelf With A Minimalist Design To Help Keep You Organized
Book lovers can use this
sleek shelf to put their favorite titles on display. It’s designed with a quick installation process in mind, so even if you're new to the world of home improvement, you can build your shelf with ease. Plus, it’s not just for books — you can also use it to organize crafts, clothes, and toys. You can also buy it in a green, pink, or blue accent that’d be great for a kids room. 48 These Silicone Travel Bottles With Rotating Labels So You Always Know What’s Inside
Prevent spills in your suitcase with these
silicone travel bottles, which are totally leakproof. When you buy, you'll receive two squeezable bottles that comply with the three-ounce carry-on rule, so airport security will be a breeze. Before a vacation, simply fill them up and swap out the labels on the lids to identify each liquid at a glance. 49 This Seat Cushion For Cloud-Like Comfort & Better Posture
This firm
seat cushion helps give you some extra support in the office, especially if you’re often in front of a screen. By distributing your weight evenly, it alleviates pressure from your tailbone, which aids with lower back pain and sciatica. Each cushion is made of premium memory foam and supports up to 220 pounds. It’s also great way to add some height and support to any seat, even in the car. 50 An Expandable Bamboo Bath Tray For Books & Snacks While You Unwind
This
expandable bath tray gives you spa-level relaxation at a fraction of the cost. It’s equipped with two slots and a stand for books or tablets, so you can read, watch, and snack in the tub. Plus, its bamboo material is varnished for water resistance, and its classic design gives your bath a sophisticated flair. You can even buy a folded version if you’re low on storage space. 51 A Rhino Knife Sharpener To Keep Your Cutlery In Tip-Top Shape
For a fun kitchen gadget that actually works, look no further than this
rhino knife sharpener. When your blades get dull, revive them with a quick swipe or two, and they’ll be sharp enough for all your culinary needs. This dishwasher-safe sharpener is so cute that you’ll want to keep it on your kitchen counter as a mascot while you cook. 52 This Black & Gold Decorative Sphere With Futuristic Flair
No matter your aesthetic taste, this
black and gold decorative sphere looks incredible in every space. Its hand-painted design makes it look much more expensive than it is, making it a smart choice for decorators whose eyes are bigger than their budgets. Display it in your living room, office, or garden, and with its sturdy metal material, it’ll last over time. You can also buy it completely in gold. 53 A Durable Shower Liner With 3D Bubbles For Your Privacy
This
durable shower liner stops water from splashing into your bathroom floor. Its odorless EVA material is soft to the touch, and its metal grommets resist rust for long-lasting shine. It’s available in six colors, many of which will add a nice ambiance to your bathroom. Plus, its 3D bubbles provide maximum privacy while you shower; if it’s in need of a clean, simply wipe it down with a damp cloth. 54 These Stretchy Clips To Keep Your Socks Together On Laundry Day
It is a truth universally acknowledged that socks get separated in the dryer — these
stretchy clips will solve that issue by holding them together. With their adjustable rubber cords, they'll accommodate socks of all shapes and sizes, and you can use them over and over again. You'll also appreciate the included ebook, which is full of helpful laundry tips. “Simplify your life. Get these clips,” advised one reviewer who gave them five stars. 55 This Portable Ab Mat That Can Also Double As A Yoga Prop
If you’re looking for better ways to exercise at home without a gym membership, this
ab mat may be the perfect fit. Its arched design helps give more a curve to your lower back, making exercises more impactful. It’s great for extended sit-ups and resistant band work, and also works as a helpful yoga prop. Crafted from high density foam, it’ll give you all the support you need. 56 A Hilarious Oven Mitt That’s Screen Printed With Bright Colors
If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen; if you can, then you need this
hilarious oven mitt. It's designed with quilted insulation to keep hands cool, and it's screen printed with vibrant colors that give your kitchen a pop of personality. The best part? When you buy an oven mitt, Blue Q donates 1% of its proceeds to hunger relief organizations. These mitts, which would also make a great housewarming gift, currently have an impressive overall score of 4.9 out of five on Amazon. 57 This Whisk Wiper That’ll Take Some Cleaning Stress Out Of Your Next Baking Project
If cleaning your mixer takes an exorbitantly long time, try this
whisk wiper. Just align it with the loops and pull it forward for a thorough clean that only takes seconds. Use it on whisks, mixers, and even bowls; its wide base catches excess batter and helps you clean up every last drop (so you can snack to your heart’s content). It comes in one of five colors to best match — or complement — your mixer. 58 A Plant Watering Funnel With A Charming Botanical Design
If you love to fill your space with flowers, this
plant watering funnel will be right up your alley. Simply stick the funnel directly into the soil and add water for instant hydration; its adorable leaf shape perfectly matches your plants. Each of the three funnels you get will help avoid spills and mess for a better watering experience. Choose your preferred shade of green, and since it's so cost-effective, you might as well stock up. 59 This Shower Drink Holder That Sticks To Smooth Surfaces
With this
shower drink holder, you can sip while you scrub. Instead of suction cups or adhesives, it sticks to your shower wall with its silicone material; simply remove its protective film and press it into place. Plus, its revolutionary drainage system lets excess water flow through to prevent buildup. 60 This Pasta Maker That Can Create Up To 7 Different Delicious Varieties
Making your own fresh pasta is easier than you think with this
manual pasta maker from Nuvantee. With seven thickness options ranging from two millimeters to six, you can have fun crafting brand new recipes for dinner. It has adjustable rollers and a removable table clamp which makes it easy to set up, and its stainless steel finish will help it fit right in with the rest of your kitchen appliances.