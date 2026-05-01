On a good day, even if I get ten hours of sleep, it looks like I have bags under my eyes thanks to my thin Irish skin. My skin is so translucent you could probably see my morning caffeine flow through me, which is…fun. And to make matters worse, I have a lot of redness in my chin and under my nose. To say I burn easily is an understatement.

But does that keep me from lying in the sun all slick up on a lounge chair ‘90s style? Of course not. I like to try to get color so people stop mistaking me for a nightlight.

My love for the sun doesn’t keep me from wanting to be somewhat responsible and protect my skin by wearing sunscreen every day though. And believe me, this sensitive baby has tried them all. I was about to give up on sunscreen all together because I hate that greasy, oily look they always gave me. I’ve tried some that were runny and stung my eyes, so on top of having paper-thin skin I also looked like I’d just been crying. There were so many that made me break out. And they all made me shinier than a freshly glazed donut.

Then I found something that was life-changing: CeraVe’s Mineral Tinted Sunscreen.

A friend of mine had recommended it to me after I told her about my sunscreen-related struggles and she said once I tried it, my problem would be solved.

She was right. This sunscreen is a barely there, moisturizing, tinted dream. It literally gives me a little color and glow without making me look like a freshly buttered biscuit. I love how it evens out my skin tone and the tint masks a lot of the redness.

I put on a little each morning making sure to cover my face, neck, and chest (don’t forget your ears), wait about five minutes, then continue with my regular moisturizer and make up routine which is just a little bronzer, because thanks to this amazing mineral sunscreen I don’t need anymore powder or foundation. And side note: this stuff is better than any makeup I’ve used on my face because it’s moisturizing and doesn’t settle into my lines and wrinkles. Oh how I love not looking like a Victorian child who needs to lie down.

Of course knowing my skin is protected makes me happy, but it’s really all about that healthy glow.

It’s suitable for sensitive skin–I never break out with this product. It’s also infused with ceramides and niacinamide so it’s nourishing and healthy for your skin yet it’s a lot cheaper than other tinted sunscreens. (Around $14 for a 2.5 ounce tube.)

It comes in three shades: light, medium (my shade), and deep, and has over 70,000 4.5 stars on Amazon.

One bottle lasts me almost a year — remember a little goes a long way — and it’s a staple in my skincare routine now. So if you’ve been struggling with sunscreen because you hate the extra step or don’t like how it feels on your face, I have no doubt once you try this one you’ll see that it’s a sunscreen and a filter all in one.

Katie lives in Maine with her three kids, two ducks, and a goldendoodle. When she’s not writing, she’s reading, at the gym, redecorating her home, or spending too much money online.