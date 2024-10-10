These Family-Friend Tricks & Treats Will Take Your #SpookySZN To The Next Level

Spooky season is upon us, and whether you and your kids keep it cute with a chill costume and craft night or fully commit to the bit and go hard on all things Halloween, it’s never too early to start coming up with ideas to get your ghouls excited.

If your trick-or-treat plans are leaning more on the “treat” side of things, the kitchen is an easy place to begin planning something for the family to enjoy — and even take part in. We’re especially fans of ghoulishly good recipes that have approachable, kid-friendly steps like the ones we rounded up below. Each of them helps you dial your #SpookySzn up a notch with Almond Breeze Almondmilk, which supports strong, healthy bones thanks to the fact that Almond Breeze has 50% more calcium than dairy milk*. Swap it 1:1 for dairy milk to make these delicious recipes for pumpkin spice milkshakes, spooky cupcakes, and savory dairy-free spinach dip treat.

Of course, with flavors like Vanilla, Chocolate, and Blended with Real Bananas, Almond Breeze makes for its own easy treat that you won’t feel bad about pouring up for your family. And once your carton’s all empty, we’ve even got a crafty idea for a DIY haunted house lantern that your kids will love to set out with your seasonal decor.

However you choose to make this Halloween your family’s spookiest yet, it’s never been easier to be the ghost with the most. Jump ahead for each recipe (and that super cute DIY) — bone appetit!

Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

Pumpkin spice rules #SpookySZN, but if you want your kiddos to get in on the fun but with less sugar, this dairy-free pumpkin spice milkshake satisfies the craving while being a great source of calcium. And yes, you'll totally get bonus cool points for those marshmallow skulls.

Ingredients

1 overripe banana, peeled, chopped, and frozen

¼ cup frozen yams (raw)

½ cup Almond Breeze Vanilla Almondmilk

1 Tablespoon maple syrup

2 teaspoons pumpkin spice

1 teaspoon turmeric

Optional: Top with dairy-free whipped cream

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth, scraping down sides of the blender as necessary.

To make marshmallow skulls, gather marshmallows, melted chocolate, and candy eyeballs. Use a paring knife to cut marshmallows into a "skull" shape as shown in video. Use melted chocolate and a small paintbrush to glue on the eyes.

Scary Spinach Dip

If sweet treats aren’t your vibe, there’s a way to make dairy-free spinach artichoke dip and keep the same creamy, cheesy taste everyone loves with Almond Breeze. This crowd-pleasing dip is always a good idea for entertaining and snack time, and this recipe uses Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original Almondmilk, cashews, and nutritional yeast to create an easy, cheesy, creamy taste — minus the dairy.

Ingredients

1 cup raw cashews soaked at least 2 hours, then drained

1 cup Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original Almondmilk

¼ cup nutritional yeast

2 garlic cloves

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon hot sauce

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 10-ounce bag frozen spinach, thawed fresh baby spinach

1 14-ounce jar artichoke hearts, chopped

Yellow onion

Vegan mozzarella

Optional: Black bread bats for garnish

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray an 8×8 or 8×11 oven-safe baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. In a high-speed blender, combine the cashews, Almond Breeze Almondmilk, nutritional yeast, garlic, lemon, hot sauce, and salt. Blend until all the ingredients are well combined, smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Place the thawed spinach and artichokes in the baking dish. Pour the creamy sauce on top and stir to combine. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the dip is bubbling and mostly set. Remove and serve immediately with your choice of bread, crackers, pita, or sliced veggies!

Spooky Cupcakes

Halloween cupcakes are a sweet n’ spooky tradition for a lot of families, and this recipe uses Almond Breeze Vanilla Almondmilk to add the right amount of creamy sweetness. Want to take it to a whole new level of chocolatiness? Swap Vanilla for Chocolate Almond Breeze.

Ingredients

1 cup Almond Breeze Vanilla Almondmilk, plus 1 Tablespoon for frosting

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

⅓ cups coconut oil, melted

½ cups sugar

1½ all purpose flour

⅓ cups cocoa powder

1 teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

12 chocolate creme sandwich cookies

½ cups vegan butter

2½ cups to 3 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

5 chocolate creme sandwich cookies, crushed

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a cupcake pan with 12 liners and place a whole chocolate creme sandwich cookie in the bottom. Mix the Almond Breeze Almondmilk and apple cider vinegar in a mixing bowl and let sit for 10 minutes until it starts to curdle. Then add the coconut oil and sugar, and stir well to combine. Slowly sift in the dry ingredients and stir until just combined and no large lumps remain. Divide the batter into the prepared cupcake liners and bake for 18 to 22 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. While the muffins are cooling down, make the frosting. Cream the butter with an electric beater until pale and fluffy. Add the vanilla and the powdered sugar a little at a time until creamy and smooth. You might not have to use all the sugar. Stir in the cookie crumbles and add a little Almond Breeze Almondmilk if necessary for it to come together. Top the room temperature muffins with the frosting and decorate with more cookies and cookie crumbles. Enjoy!

DIY Halloween Lantern

Once you’ve finished drinking your carton of Almond Breeze, you’ve got the perfect foundation for a kid-friendly craft. Gather a few cartons, set a table with paints, markers and other crafty add-ons and voilà! You’ve got the perfect guiding light trick-or-treaters.

Instructions

Drink your Almond Breeze, then clean the carton and let it air dry. Use a marker to draw the outline of 4 "windows" in the front of carton, then carefully use a boxcutter and scissors to cut through the holes. On the opposite side of the windows, draw a "door" by carefully using a boxcutter and scissors to cut 3 sides of door. Leave the bottom seam attached so it acts as a hinge for the 3 free sides. Use craft paint to paint your carton black. While that dries, decorate a thin paper towel or disposable napkin with drawings of ghosts, ghouls, spiders, or whatever spooky things you'd like. (A dark marker works best here.) When carton is dry, glue the decorated napkin to the inside, directly behind the cut windows. Add a flame-free candle to the inside of your lantern, the close the door and enjoy!