These Kid-Friendly Recipes Feature The Same Nutritious Ingredient

Every parent knows the challenge of planning meals and snacks that are nutritionally balanced, simple to prepare, and enjoyed by even the pickiest eater in the family. Thankfully, there’s a powerhouse ingredient that meets all of these criteria and can be used in tons of different dishes.

Yep, it’s the incredible egg. There’s a reason eggs are one of the most loved and widely-consumed foods in the world. They’re nutrient-dense and delicious on their own and perfect for adding to favorite dishes.

One of the (many) things to love about eggs is that they can be part of a healthy diet for the whole family. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eggs as a fundamental first food for babies to meet nutrient needs. Eggs have varying amounts of all key nutrients needed for brain development according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Additionally, cholesterol in food does not impact your body’s cholesterol like we once thought; therefore, eggs do not negatively impact heart health. Eggs are nutrient-rich and widely acknowledged to be part of a healthy diet for every age and stage.

Along with the nutritional benefits, eggs are a great ingredient, because the recipe possibilities are practically endless. Eggs are a classic choice for breakfast, but they’re so much more than a breakfast food! They are an incredibly versatile foundation for meals, snacks, desserts, and everything in between. So we rounded up five eggs-citing (sorry not sorry), kid-friendly recipes you can try this week!

Veggie EggPops

Courtesy of American Egg Board

If you’re looking for a way to make eating healthy fun — and what parent isn’t? — these Veggie EggPops are a godsend. They’re simply hard-boiled eggs stuffed with carrot or celery sticks that serve as handles for little hands to grasp and dip (we recommend tzatziki or hummus). And as they chow down on these snacks, you can be happy knowing that eggs are a good or excellent source of eight essential nutrients.

Basic Scrambled Eggs

Courtesy of American Egg Board

One of the easiest first meals to teach your kids in the kitchen is this super basic (but always delicious) scrambled egg dish. You’ll give them a skill that will take them through college and beyond. To make it even easier, show them how to make scrambled eggs in the microwave!

Vegetable and Cheese Frittata Fingers

Courtesy of American Egg Board

Getting your kids to eat vegetables for breakfast is a great way to start the day off on the right foot, and when you make these vegetable and cheese frittata fingers together, they’ll be eager to inhale bell peppers, zucchini, and spinach without complaint. Our recommendation: Make a big batch on Sunday when you have time to cook together, and you can enjoy them en route to school throughout the week.

Hawaiian Scrambled Egg Pizza

Courtesy of American Egg Board

Kids love pizza, and they don’t care whether pineapple belongs on pizza or, for that matter, whether eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, and green onions do. When they sink their teeth into this Hawaiian scrambled egg pizza, all they’ll care about is how it tastes: delicious.

Vegetable Egg Roll-Ups

Courtesy of American Egg Board

These egg roll-ups are a fun way to sneak some veggies in with the tasty, nutritious eggs kids love. Make a big batch of these and keep some around for snacks. You can refrigerate the leftovers for up to three days!

Nutritious, delicious and super adaptable, try one of these recipes and see why eggs are a busy family’s best friend.