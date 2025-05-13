I love a new city, specifically one I've heard about but never set foot in. That was Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for our family until last summer when my two older daughters and I went for a mini summer adventure. After exploring some of the best, most historical parts of the "steel city," it officially became my kids' new favorite place. (Literally, in an All About Me journal she received at Christmas, my 10-year-old put Pittsburgh as the "most beautiful place" she's ever traveled to.)

So, whether you're on a road trip with your family or just looking for a new American city to experience, I highly recommend adding Pittsburgh to the top of your must-visit list.

Why Pittsburgh?

Here's the thing: Pittsburgh is full of surprises. Like, it has more bridges than any other city in the world, coming in at 446 architectural beauties. Some of them are pretty stunning, so if you have a kiddo into steel and infrastructure or just a family that loves a bridge, make sure to visit a few of the most famous ones.

And you may have heard of Pittsburgh through a little icon known as Mister Rogers — the city is incredibly proud of this guy, and you'll weep at how good of a man he was and continues to be through his legacy.

There are, of course, plenty of sports teams to enjoy: I really love that both PNC Park (where the Pirates play) and Acrisure Stadium (where the Steelers play) are right in the middle of downtown, like little toy models — but there are also a ton of museums and historical centers to explore.

Oh, and some guy named Andy Warhol. Maybe you've heard of him, too? He's from Pittsburgh, and his legacy runs deep in the city.

Another huge perk to visiting Pittsburgh with kids is the KidsBurgh Passport. By signing up for this, you'll get passholder discounts at some of the best kid-friendly spots in Pittsburgh, and there's even a fun weekend celebrating all the family-friendly parts of the city. The 2025 lineup will be available June 1, so check the VisitPittsburgh website frequently to snag your passport.

There are also festivals and celebrations all year long in Pittsburgh, so if you time your visit right, maybe you'll get to enjoy Picklesburgh (it's in June this year) and really live life like a natural Pittsburgh citizen.

But in the meantime, here are some tips and ideas on planning your trip to Pittsburgh.

Where To Stay In Pittsburgh

As you would expect from a bustling city like Pittsburgh, there are a ton of places to stay, and the city is fairly walkable depending on where you’re going. There are several chain hotels around, from Marriott and Crowne Plaza to Doubletree and Wyndham. It’s probably best to look at what you want out of your trip and where you want to be — Close to the museums? Close to sports? In the middle of the best restaurants in the city? — and then map out the best hotel for you.

Personal hotel recommendation: The Omni William Penn Hotel

When I visited Pittsburgh with my girls, then ages 9 and 5, we stayed at the Omni William Penn Hotel. Not only was the hotel grand and old — something I personally loved — but it didn’t feel overly fussy or like it wasn’t family-friendly. My girls loved exploring the halls as we made our way up to the room, and there were tons of old features throughout the hotel (think an old school mailbox in the lobby) for them to feel like they were getting a taste of history.

We stayed in a suite with a living area, a large bathroom, and a large bedroom with two queen-sized beds. This was the best for me, a parent who needed some downtime while my kids went to bed. I know vacation rentals are all the rage, but I love a hotel, and any place that gives me a little extra room to breathe while my kids rest is the best. And it seems small, but it matters: There was a Keurig in the room. Not some fancy espresso machine or some weird little pot that doesn’t work half the time, but an actual Keurig with everything I needed for a regular drip coffee every morning. Pure joy.

The Omni William Penn Hotel also has several restaurants on-site, including a speakeasy I was dying to try (next time!). We did get the chance to have breakfast in the Terrace Room, which was lovely and included an incredible breakfast buffet (the best when you have kids). That meal is listed as $27 per person online, but honestly, it was 100% worth it. It was the kind of breakfast buffet you dream about, with biscuits and gravy, an omelet station, pastries, and so much more.

What to Do in Pittsburgh

My list won’t even skim the surface of everything to do in Pittsburgh — you could be there for days and still not do it all. But the folks at VisitPittsburgh hosted us, planning the following family-friendly activities, and we have the absolute best memories. If I were to go back, I’d want to do all these places again.

Not all of these spots are fully walkable from downtown Pittsburgh, and depending on where you stay, some may be a mile or so away. But remember: bridges! Cool art! Lots of old buildings! Pittsburgh is a fun spot to walk around, so don’t be scared to take a 30-minute walk somewhere.

The Moonshot Museum VisitPITTSBURGH The National Aviary VisitPITTSBURGH Kennywood VisitPITTSBURGH Heinz History Center Courtesy of Samantha Darby INFO 1/4

What we did in Pittsburgh:

Heinz History Center : Even if you think your kids won’t be fully into a history center, trust me — this one is cool. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there are six floors of exhibits, including the wonderful Mister Rogers exhibit, a whole floor devoted to the actual Heinz company (so many vintage bottles of ketchup and pickles), an interactive play place, and so much more. There’s also a very cool area in the front lobby with an upstairs play area for kids that you can look into via cameras while you enjoy a treat or drink down below. Kids under 5 are free, with youth tickets $11 and adult tickets just $20.

: Even if you think your kids won’t be fully into a history center, trust me — this one is cool. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there are six floors of exhibits, including the wonderful Mister Rogers exhibit, a whole floor devoted to the actual Heinz company (so many vintage bottles of ketchup and pickles), an interactive play place, and so much more. There’s also a very cool area in the front lobby with an upstairs play area for kids that you can look into via cameras while you enjoy a treat or drink down below. Kids under 5 are free, with youth tickets $11 and adult tickets just $20. Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh / MuseumLab : I’ve visited many children’s museums, and the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh was pretty impressive. Split up into different rooms, it felt a little easier to navigate than some of the more wild and open spaces, and it gave the kids a chance to really immerse themselves in the interactive areas before getting distracted and moving on to something else. MuseumLab, an innovative spot for kids and teens to explore, is conveniently located next door. Kids under 2 are free, with children over 2 $17 and adult tickets $19. Try to plan your tickets in advance.

: I’ve visited many children’s museums, and the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh was pretty impressive. Split up into different rooms, it felt a little easier to navigate than some of the more wild and open spaces, and it gave the kids a chance to really immerse themselves in the interactive areas before getting distracted and moving on to something else. MuseumLab, an innovative spot for kids and teens to explore, is conveniently located next door. Kids under 2 are free, with children over 2 $17 and adult tickets $19. Try to plan your tickets in advance. National Aviary : I can fully admit I’m not a bird person (I mean, I like them in my backyard), but the National Aviary is spectacular. It’s one of those walk-through zoos where you end up in different “habitats” to view some amazing birds, including penguins, falcons, owls, and rainbow lorikeets. There are several different animal encounters you can register for, and you are going to freak out when you see a real-life sloth in one of the exhibits. My girls were kind of panicky about the bird-feeding experience, but hey, that’s OK. Tickets for the National Aviary are $19.95 for adults and $16.95 for children over 2. (These prices don’t include animal encounters.)

: I can fully admit I’m not a bird person (I mean, I like them in my backyard), but the National Aviary is spectacular. It’s one of those walk-through zoos where you end up in different “habitats” to view some amazing birds, including penguins, falcons, owls, and rainbow lorikeets. There are several different animal encounters you can register for, and you are going to freak out when you see a real-life sloth in one of the exhibits. My girls were kind of panicky about the bird-feeding experience, but hey, that’s OK. Tickets for the National Aviary are $19.95 for adults and $16.95 for children over 2. (These prices don’t include animal encounters.) Moonshot Museum : Your kid doesn’t have to be obsessed with space to love this new, interactive museum, but it will definitely blow their mind if they are. Pittsburgh is a big provider of spacecraft for NASA, and not only can kids see actual spacecraft being built and worked on in the museum, but they also get the opportunity to play with some interactive items that explore space travel, lunar missions, and more. My 9-year-old loved an interactive game where she had to find items corresponding to a famous space fact or astronaut story. Tickets are just $5 for kids ages 3 to 17 and $10 for adults.

: Your kid doesn’t have to be obsessed with space to love this new, interactive museum, but it will definitely blow their mind if they are. Pittsburgh is a big provider of spacecraft for NASA, and not only can kids see actual spacecraft being built and worked on in the museum, but they also get the opportunity to play with some interactive items that explore space travel, lunar missions, and more. My 9-year-old loved an interactive game where she had to find items corresponding to a famous space fact or astronaut story. Tickets are just $5 for kids ages 3 to 17 and $10 for adults. Carnegie Science Center : Of the four Carnegie museums in Pittsburgh, the Science Center might just be the best, especially for kids. With the Robot Hall of Fame, an entire exhibit on Mars, a miniature railroad village, and so much more, nobody’s going to get bored wandering through the four floors of exhibits. There was even a Pixar exhibit my kids spent a ton of time in when we were there, playing with animation techniques and movie lighting. There’s also a planetarium show and several live demonstrations. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids over 2. It’s best to purchase in advance.

: Of the four Carnegie museums in Pittsburgh, the Science Center might just be the best, especially for kids. With the Robot Hall of Fame, an entire exhibit on Mars, a miniature railroad village, and so much more, nobody’s going to get bored wandering through the four floors of exhibits. There was even a Pixar exhibit my kids spent a ton of time in when we were there, playing with animation techniques and movie lighting. There’s also a planetarium show and several live demonstrations. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids over 2. It’s best to purchase in advance. Carnegie Museum of Natural History : This Carnegie museum features tons of cool stuff for both kids and adults, but it does have some rooms where you might be a little anxious if you have a runner. (Like the gem and rocks exhibit). Overall, it’s a great spot to take the kids, and you’ll love meeting “Dippy,” the infamous Diplodocus carnegii on display. Tickets are $15 for kids 3 and up and $25 for adults.

: This Carnegie museum features tons of cool stuff for both kids and adults, but it does have some rooms where you might be a little anxious if you have a runner. (Like the gem and rocks exhibit). Overall, it’s a great spot to take the kids, and you’ll love meeting “Dippy,” the infamous Diplodocus carnegii on display. Tickets are $15 for kids 3 and up and $25 for adults. Kennywood : Opened in 1898, Kennywood is one of those magical time capsules of an amusement park, truly delightful in all of its kitschy, retro glory. This will forever be the spot where my girls and I had our first big roller coaster experience together, and we loved spending the day wandering through the park, trying out snacks and hopping on rides. Ticket prices can vary between days you’re visiting, so be sure to check them out in advance.

: Opened in 1898, Kennywood is one of those magical time capsules of an amusement park, truly delightful in all of its kitschy, retro glory. This will forever be the spot where my girls and I had our first big roller coaster experience together, and we loved spending the day wandering through the park, trying out snacks and hopping on rides. Ticket prices can vary between days you’re visiting, so be sure to check them out in advance. Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium : My girls are seasoned zoo visitors, and they loved the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium so much. We enjoyed the giraffe feeding exhibit, wandering through the two floors of the aquarium, and getting lots of steps in as we walked from exhibit to exhibit. All your favorites are there, from tigers and lions to sharks and sea lions, and I found the zoo to be extremely shady, which was nice during the summer. Tickets vary between weekend days and weekdays, but you can purchase a flat rate ticket for just $27 and enjoy flex scheduling.

: My girls are seasoned zoo visitors, and they loved the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium so much. We enjoyed the giraffe feeding exhibit, wandering through the two floors of the aquarium, and getting lots of steps in as we walked from exhibit to exhibit. All your favorites are there, from tigers and lions to sharks and sea lions, and I found the zoo to be extremely shady, which was nice during the summer. Tickets vary between weekend days and weekdays, but you can purchase a flat rate ticket for just $27 and enjoy flex scheduling. Duquesne Incline: For an incredible look at the city (and an unbelievable experience), hop onto a century-old cable car and enjoy the ride and the views. The station is filled with fun Pittsburgh history, and it’s pretty cool and vintage-feeling, especially considering there are no advance tickets available and you have to pay in cash. Tickets are just $5 round-trip for adults and $2.50 round-trip for kids ages 6 to 11. Kids under 5 are free.

Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Thanks to its strong Eastern European heritage, Pittsburgh is well known for its pierogies, kielbasa, and haluski. It's really building itself into a bit of a foodie city, though, so there are plenty of great family-friendly spots to try. We did a mixture of more modern, trendy spots and some famous Pittsburgh establishments, and a miracle happened every time: My kids ate something off of every menu. Major win.

Crepe Hotcakes Pamela's Diner Cider Flight at Threadbare Cider House Courtesy of Samantha Darby Margarita at Puttshack Courtesy of Samantha Darby INFO 1/3

Where we ate in Pittsburgh:

Puttshack : Located in the Strip District Terminal (where there are lots of great bars, restaurants, and shopping available), Puttshack isn't exactly a Pittsburgh institution (it's a chain across the country), but it's still a really fun place to hit up with kids. With all your favorite bar foods and appetizers available, there's something on the menu for everybody. Plus, it has putt-putt and other games to play.

: Located in the Strip District Terminal (where there are lots of great bars, restaurants, and shopping available), Puttshack isn't exactly a Pittsburgh institution (it's a chain across the country), but it's still a really fun place to hit up with kids. With all your favorite bar foods and appetizers available, there's something on the menu for everybody. Plus, it has putt-putt and other games to play. Eat‘n Park : This beloved Pennsylvania establishment is the perfect restaurant to eat at while in Pittsburgh. There are a few locations in the city, but they all have the same hometown feel with their infamous smiley face cookies and the absolute best cozy meals. Lunch, breakfast, dessert — doesn’t matter; eating here feels like a hug.

: This beloved Pennsylvania establishment is the perfect restaurant to eat at while in Pittsburgh. There are a few locations in the city, but they all have the same hometown feel with their infamous smiley face cookies and the absolute best cozy meals. Lunch, breakfast, dessert — doesn’t matter; eating here feels like a hug. Mad Mex : This is a delightful Cal-Mex restaurant with fresh, bright flavors, and a menu that will have you wishing you had enough stomach room to order one of everything. Do not miss out on the margaritas — specifically the black cherry one. The spicy margs are fantastic, too.

: This is a delightful Cal-Mex restaurant with fresh, bright flavors, and a menu that will have you wishing you had enough stomach room to order one of everything. Do not miss out on the margaritas — specifically the black cherry one. The spicy margs are fantastic, too. Federal Galley : This unbelievably cool food hall is located right near some major attractions like the Children’s Museum, Andy Warhol Museum, and National Aviary. It’s perfect if everyone has different tastes or no one can decide where to eat, as there’s a lot to choose from. It’s also great for families where the kiddos are struggling to sit still in a restaurant! You can go up to the different spots and order, or just order using the QR code on the table. We loved the chicken sandwich from Given to Fly.

: This unbelievably cool food hall is located right near some major attractions like the Children’s Museum, Andy Warhol Museum, and National Aviary. It’s perfect if everyone has different tastes or no one can decide where to eat, as there’s a lot to choose from. It’s also great for families where the kiddos are struggling to sit still in a restaurant! You can go up to the different spots and order, or just order using the QR code on the table. We loved the chicken sandwich from Given to Fly. Pamela’s Diner : For the best breakfast experience, head to Pamela's Diner, a Pittsburgh icon with five locations in the city. The crepe-style hotcakes are famous at Pamela's, and so beyond good, I still think about them. You'll find photos of Pamela and her family on the walls, and it's such a historic part of the city to enjoy.

: For the best breakfast experience, head to Pamela's Diner, a Pittsburgh icon with five locations in the city. The crepe-style hotcakes are famous at Pamela's, and so beyond good, I still think about them. You'll find photos of Pamela and her family on the walls, and it's such a historic part of the city to enjoy. Coop De Ville : Also located in the Strip District, Coop De Ville is a fun, casual, southern-style restaurant, but this one is especially great for kids: There’s a whole game room/miniature arcade attached. Order your food and drinks, hit up a few games of Pac-Man or bowling, and then settle down for some fried chicken. Be sure to add fried tenders to the kale salad — delicious.

: Also located in the Strip District, Coop De Ville is a fun, casual, southern-style restaurant, but this one is especially great for kids: There’s a whole game room/miniature arcade attached. Order your food and drinks, hit up a few games of Pac-Man or bowling, and then settle down for some fried chicken. Be sure to add fried tenders to the kale salad — delicious. Threadbare Cider House: I still talk about this restaurant when my friends and I discuss family-friendly spots. The restaurant has changed a bit and now hosts mostly private events, but look up their trivia nights and head there for a flight of ciders, artisan pizza, and a great atmosphere.

This sounds like a lot, but I’m barely scratching the surface of what Pittsburgh has to offer. Whether you’re traveling with big kids or little ones, grandparents or your tweens, there is something here for your family to enjoy and make a core memory out of.

Consider Pittsburgh a stopping point on your longer road trips, or just make it your final destination — it’s one of those American cities you’ll love sharing with others.