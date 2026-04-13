I genuinely didn’t know what to expect when I went to Tucson, Arizona. A few years back, I’d traveled through the Southwest and had the vaguest recollection of passing through the area. I knew there were lots of cacti. And that it’s known for its “dry” heat, a welcome reprieve from the sticky humidity of the South, where I live. What I didn’t expect was to spend four days in Tucson and leave feeling like I’d been somewhere so stubbornly and beautifully itself… a place not trying to be anything other than exactly what it is.

Something that struck me immediately was the city’s unofficial motto: “Don’t Fit Right In.” Once you’re there, you get it immediately. You feel it everywhere, the way they celebrate individualism. But what really makes Tucson unique is how that individualism is woven into such a strong sense of togetherness, like dissonant pieces of a patchwork quilt that somehow all fit together perfectly.

This is a place built by the marginalized, the overlooked, the othered — Indigenous, Mexican, Black, Chinese, and Anglo communities all layering their histories into shared soil. While the rest of the country feels more fractured than ever, Tucson has embraced “out of many, one” for well over 250 years.

Whether you’re traveling solo, with a partner (as I did), or dragging the whole crew along (I highly recommend any and all options!), here’s everything you need to know before you go.

WHERE TO STAY

Because Tucson is beloved by so many travelers, lodging has sprung up in myriad forms. If you want to indulge in some serious R&R set against the backdrop of the Sonoran Desert, you can choose from the area’s resorts and destination spas. If you want to stay downtown in the middle of the action, you’ll find plenty of cool, quirky, and contemporary hotels. If rustic feels right for your family, well, there’s a guest ranch or RV campground for that. You can even stay in luxury Conestoga wagons!

We stayed at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa, a sprawling property nestled on 50 acres at the base of the Tucson Mountain District. It’s an ideal jumping-off point for exploring the city, although you could easily just treat it as a destination itself — the resort features a 20,000-square-foot spa (I’m still dreaming about our Restorative Ritual massage), 27 holes of Arnold Palmer-designed golf, six dining options, and a multi-level pool and lazy river.

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The beds are super comfy, the views are next-level (looking out over the mountains dotted with saguaro never gets old), and there’s something for everyone in the family to do here.

WHAT TO DO

There’s legitimately so much to do in Tucson: museums, hiking trails, gardens aplenty, zoos, planetariums, pickleball clubs, cultural and historic sites, the list goes on. And while, yes, it heats up a lot in the summer months, locals swear it’s actually one of the best times to visit because everything slows down — there’s a languidness that really lends itself to sleeping in, relaxing, and exploring in the evening.

Here are some of the highlights from our visit.

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The Mitakuye Oyasin Ritual

A traditional Native American ceremony led by Larry Redhouse of the Navajo Nation, this ritual is held right on the Salud Terrace at JW Starr Pass. You make and burn a sage prayer tie as the sun comes up, accompanied by the sound of a Native American flute. It’s so centering; I genuinely wish I could start every morning like this.

Saguaro National Park West & Red Hills Visitor Center

I’ll never get over how cool and humbling it is to stand at the base of the towering saguaro cacti, which can only be found in a small sliver of the American Southwest. This park offers easy trails for all fitness levels, or you can drive along the winding dirt roads if accessibility is a concern. Definitely drink about a quart of water per hour of activity, and wear light, loose, light-colored clothing for this outing.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

If your kids balk at the word “museum,” this one might just turn them into converts. Spanning 98 acres, it’s like a zoo, aquarium, botanical garden, and art gallery all rolled into one. With 230 animal species in their natural habitats surrounded by over 1200 plant species, it’ll keep the whole family busy for hours. I would say go before mid-morning in the warmer months to beat both the heat and the crowd.

Mission Garden

This living agricultural museum sits at the foot of Sentinel Peak on the site of a Native American village sacred to the Tohono O’odham. It’s a place where Tucson’s thousands of years of agricultural history — Indigenous, Spanish, Mexican, and beyond — are literally still growing. A very cool framework for thinking about food.

Mercado San Agustín

Tucson’s first public market is exactly what a public market should be: bustling with local artisans and full of good food. Grab a coffee from Presta, then pick up a bag of pastries from La Estrella Bakery (these were amazing and only a few bucks a piece — we hit them up several times during our stay) or have lunch at Seis Kitchen (more on that in a minute) before strolling through the shops. My favorites? Mast, a gorgeous lifestyle boutique locally owned by three badass women, and Laughlin Mercantile, a super-cool men’s fragrance and apparel spot… with guitars!

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MSA Annex

Just down the street, you’ll find a must-see expansion of Mercado San Agustin: the MSA Annex. It houses 15 small businesses in an organized maze of modified shipping containers. There’s a Japanese kitchen, a burger spot, a tattoo parlor, a bookstore we lingered in way too long, and more, all along Avenida Del Convento. Pro tip: Warm Shape is a top-tier spot to pick up quirky souvenirs and affordable local art prints. (Obsessed with my quail print created by the owner.)

Tohono Chul Gardens, Galleries & Bistro

Named one of the World’s Great Botanical Gardens by Travel + Leisure and one of the top secret gardens in North America by National Geographic Traveler, this tucked-away oasis is such a lovely escape. It’s got an art gallery, a botanical garden, and a cafe where we started the day with some super-tasty, oh-so-fresh avocado toast. There’s also a children’s museum on-site, making it a great stop for little ones.

Tucson Museum of Art & Old Town Artisans

A nice anchor for a downtown afternoon, the museum features Western, Latin American, modern, and contemporary art within a historic city block. Just across the way, Old Town Artisans is a 150-year-old adobe building with six galleries and shops showcasing regional artists. There are so many great, affordable, handmade finds here, as well as a thrift shop called Crow’s Nest, where we scored some incredible vintage jewelry for just a few bucks.

Kitt Peak National Observatory

If I live to be 100, I feel like this will still be up there with my favorite core memories. About an hour outside the city on the Tohono O'odham Nation, Kitt Peak is home to the world's largest collection of optical and radio telescopes. The nightly stargazing program here will ruin you for all other stargazing. We got to see Jupiter and the Andromeda Galaxy through giant telescopes, watch shooting stars and satellites zip across the night sky, and be reminded just how small our place in the universe really is. 10/10, highly recommend.

WHERE TO EAT

Did you know that Tucson was designated the United States’ first UNESCO World City of Gastronomy, thanks to thousands of years of agricultural history and food culture? Not surprisingly, you’ll find no shortage of truly amazing dining options. Here’s what we hit.

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Seis Kitchen : Inspired by the six culinary regions of Mexico, everything here is made from scratch — handmade tortillas, fire-roasted salsas, locally sourced ingredients. Get the fish tacos!

: Inspired by the six culinary regions of Mexico, everything here is made from scratch — handmade tortillas, fire-roasted salsas, locally sourced ingredients. Get the fish tacos! Tito & Pep : Chef John Martinez draws on 20+ years of experience and the multicultural history of the Southwest to create mesquite-fired cuisine that's genuinely distinctive. The vibes here were so good — if we lived locally, this would be our favorite date night spot.

: Chef John Martinez draws on 20+ years of experience and the multicultural history of the Southwest to create mesquite-fired cuisine that's genuinely distinctive. The vibes here were so good — if we lived locally, this would be our favorite date night spot. 5 Points Market & Restaurant : 5 Points is such a cool part of town, and the made-from-scratch American cuisine at this little cafe not only tasted good, but good for you. The ingredients are sourced right in Arizona, with a focus on organic meats and veggies. I had the smoked beet sandwich and have been trying to replicate it at home ever since.

: 5 Points is such a cool part of town, and the made-from-scratch American cuisine at this little cafe not only tasted good, but good for you. The ingredients are sourced right in Arizona, with a focus on organic meats and veggies. I had the smoked beet sandwich and have been trying to replicate it at home ever since. Los Milics Tucson : The team behind an award-winning Arizona vineyard just opened a downtown tasting room in early 2026, and this would hands-down be my go-to for a girls’ night out. The food was next-level, and the nightlife in this area was fun (it’s right near Fox Theater).

: The team behind an award-winning Arizona vineyard just opened a downtown tasting room in early 2026, and this would hands-down be my go-to for a girls’ night out. The food was next-level, and the nightlife in this area was fun (it’s right near Fox Theater). Coronet Café : This dreamy little counter service spot is tucked inside a beautiful property in Tucson’s oldest thriving district, Barrio Viejo. It’s very clear when you’re there that this is a locals’ favorite, and I totally see why.

: This dreamy little counter service spot is tucked inside a beautiful property in Tucson’s oldest thriving district, Barrio Viejo. It’s very clear when you’re there that this is a locals’ favorite, and I totally see why. La Chaiteria: I feel like every trip, you find that one place that you just weren’t expecting, and La Chaiteria was that for us. Bold flavors, generous (!) portions, and zero pretension… I couldn’t ask for more. Kid you not, I had one of the best lunches of my life here (get the jackfruit tacos; I swear you won’t regret it).

THE TAKEAWAY

There’s more to love about Tucson than I honestly have room to write about in the span of one article. It’s the headquarters of Dark Sky International — they’ve even got an Astro Trail. They’ve got a Hot Dog Trail, too. Need a soft reboot? She’s your gal. A warm-weather winter escape? You bet.

And in a country that’s deeply preoccupied with fitting in, there’s something genuinely restorative about spending time somewhere that never has. Go. Drink enough water. Watch the sun set over the saguaros. You’ll know what I mean.