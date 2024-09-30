Do you ever just feel like a real-life, adult, living version of Goldilocks? If so, you aren’t alone. It seems like — lately, more than ever — we’re all living in a state of extremes, with too little of some things and, alternatively, way too much of others. From stressing over the state of finances, to wishing you could pose a moratorium on sex, to wondering where in the hell that smell is coming from... it’s all about the things in our lives that we want to either lean into or lean TF out of.

At least, that seems to be the prevailing theme in this week’s roundup of secret admissions from the Confessional. Are you feeling all Goldilocks-ed out lately, too? Waiting for the day when things will feel “just right” again? Read on to find your people.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

My period is five days late, and I’m freaking out! Two kids already and we are MAXED OUT. Confessional #93883416

I’m thinking about being a surrogate because I need extra money! Confessional #94698466

I’m sick and broke and all I want is another baby. Confessional #95117759

The stress of being the breadwinner and default parent is killing me. Confessional #94074740

I’m worried about my grown kids. A lot. Confessional #94227715

Hubs is checked out. Doesn’t care if he gets fired. Idk how we’re going to pay bills. Confessional #95508741

There’s a job I really want. I’ll be crushed if I’m not considered. Confessional #94350210

One corner of our house smells like toddler poop, and we cannot.find.the.source. ANYWHERE. Confessional #95746857

I hate never having enough money... we are so financially screwed! Confessional #93051396

I am no contact with my parents, and my inner child is so sad. Confessional #94418620

My 13-year-old daughter has become so lazy and disrespectful. I can barely deal! Confessional #94843596

I’m seven weeks pregnant, no one knows except hubs, and I feel like sh*t. Confessional #93275865

I love hunting season because I finally get alone time after the kids go to bed. Confessional #94511808

I just made a fertility appointment, and I’m terrified and don’t know if I want to do it. Confessional #95972475

I have a favorite child right now. Confessional #95843295