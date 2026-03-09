This Is The Only Face Cream I'll Ever Use Again

It happened again yesterday: a woman stopped me while at the grocery store, desperate to know what I used on my skin. Of course I don’t gatekeep. At 50 I’m constantly asking other women what they use on their hair, skin, and nails. I want to know their workout routine and how they keep hot flashes away and make sure they get a good sleep. I love talking about ways we can feel our best.

So when I told her it was Roc Multi Correxion and that she could get it on Amazon or at the pharmacy for under $30, she didn’t believe me.

The truth is, it’s what I’ve used since I was 39. I actually heard about it from a friend who had glorious skin. “You can feel it working as soon as you put it on,” she’d said. At the time I was using an expensive celebrity-endorsed brand that I can’t even remember the name of. I just know it was a ridiculous amount of money and wasn’t really doing anything for me.

But when I started using Roc — I kid you not — within days everyone was asking me what I was doing to my face because I had a different kind of glow. My skin felt amazing and my friend was right, you could feel it working as soon as you spread it on your face. It says to use it at night, but I’m an overachiever and I use it in the morning as well.

Over the past eleven years, I’ve tried different things when I get seduced by certain claims. They have all been at least three times the price of my beloved night cream so I don’t why I bothered, but lesson learned.

For me, this has been the gold standard and everyone who has tried it has told me they’ve ditched their expensive skincare and loaded up, and I’ve never talked to someone who went back to their old routine. Everyone has loved it, and if the company ever stops making it I will probably lose my mind.

Here’s what I do: After washing my face, I put on a nice layer all over my neck and chest… and that’s it. My routine takes less than five minutes and I don't have a bunch of bottles of stuff in my cabinets. I put that magic potion on auto ship and I know I’ll always have a supply. I also no longer have to wear foundation, powder, or concealer, something I wore every day before finding this product.

I even started using it on the back of my hands and I’ve been blown away at the difference.

This stuff does it all:it lifts, hydrates, my skin tone is nice and even, I don’t break out, my chest wrinkles are non-existent, and my fine lines and wrinkles haven't gotten worse since I started using it.

If you’re looking for magic in a jar, this is it. And I promise you can save yourself some time and money because I’ve already done all the research for you.

