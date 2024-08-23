This Offer Has Saved My Kids’ (And My) Devices So Many Times

Parenting in the digital age means having to care for as many — if not more — devices as you have children. And since those children are probably not always the most responsible users of electronics, chances are you also spend a decent portion of your waking hours acting as a combination detective/trauma nurse for missing or mangled phones, tablets, smart watches, and chargers.

In the past week alone, my preteen son stepped on his watch (which was lost in the swamp of discarded clothing he uses as a carpet), my 2nd grader slid his tablet down the staircase banister “to see what would happen,” and I managed to drop my own phone into the toilet (back pocket of the jeans will get you every time). Luckily, we have Verizon Mobile Protect, which saves my family money, time, and frustration when disaster inevitably strikes.

How Verizon Mobile Protect Works

Verizon customers can sign up within 30 days of purchasing a new device, or opt in later during Open Enrollment periods (more on those in a sec). For a low monthly cost per line — about 63 cents a day, which I could probably find in my couch right now — Verizon Mobile Protect gives you unlimited $0 deductible cracked screen and back glass repairs, complimentary screen protectors, 24/7 access to premium tech support, and same-day delivery and setup for lost or stolen devices. Think of it as a concierge service for keeping your cool, so that in the completely hypothetical event that your child discards their expensive tablet under an air mattress that they then proceed to use as a trampoline with their cousins, you can take it in stride.

How To Enroll

From 8/15 through 10/13, Verizon is offering one of its biannual Open Enrollment periods, which means that you can sign up for Verizon Mobile Protect today — even if your device is far from brand new. Just opt in through your online account using the MyVerizon app or by visiting a local Verizon store.

You don’t have to be accident-prone like me and my family to need it, either; according to a survey by Verizon, one in six mobile customers damaged, lost, or had their phone stolen in 2023, and replacing them out of pocket can cost hundreds (thousands?) of dollars a pop. Verizon Mobile Protect can be added to multiple lines on a single family account, and allows users an unlimited number of claims per device. In addition to the round-the-clock customer support and same-day replacement service, once you enroll you’ll also have access to in-person appointments with a tech expert to help optimize your devices and keep them running smoothly.

The Bottom Line

Don’t let an accident (or your child’s poor grasp of physics) ruin your day. Enroll in Verizon Mobile Protect during their open enrollment window for worry-free backup that safeguards your family’s critical devices from falling into critical condition.