This Spooky Game Of I Spy Will Get You In The Halloween Spirit

Can you find all of the spooky season essentials?

by BDG Studios

’Tis the season of tricks and treats — and being the Spooky Mommies that we are, we couldn’t resist getting in on the action with a ghoulish game of I Spy. Scroll down to join the fun, but first, learn:

HOW TO PLAY

  1. Each riddle contains underlined clues that will help you find objects hidden in the images below.
  2. Tap on an object to reveal if you’ve found a match, then continue your quest to find them all — if you can.
  3. Shop your favorite Halloween must-haves on Walmart.

A Vampire’s day starts with a chocolately fright. Then they’ll slip on a look that’s both ghostly and white. One final touch shades their sensitive eyes from light, And bright gilded fingers meet fangs ready to bite.

Shop The Vampire’s Vanity

Count Chocula Cereal
Rattan Resin Skull Tabletop Decor
Gold Resin & Glass Skeleton-Hand Indoor Candle Holder
Vampire Fangs Costume Accessory, Set of 12
Bat Acrylic Mirror Sticker
Heart Shaped Treat Bowl
Resin Devil's Heart Mirror
Mirrored Makeup Vanity Table
Vintage Handmade Brass King's Royal Chalice
Square Frame Sunglasses
Blood Dripping Flameless Candles
Women's Lace Gloves

Your journey into outer space has göt to include: A glimmering starship filled with hair of purple hues. Galactic green lava beams point your way through the stars. Along a twisty path stretching from Pluto to Mars.

Shop The Alien Adventure

göt2b Color Remix, Customizable Semi-Permanent Hair Color
göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray
Hover Star Alien Encounter Motion Controlled UFO
Purple Liquid Lava Lamp
LED Light-Up Green Alien Mask
Green Alien Hands
Solar System Planet Toys

A witch’s brew needs SNICKERS® and one green spider, But don’t forget that TWIX® is also required. Add bright M&M'S® and the feather of a crow, And with a purple gourd, in the cauldron they go.

Shop The Witch’s Brew

M&M's, Snickers & Twix Halloween Candy Variety Pack
27" Purple Light-up Jack-o’-Lantern
Halloween Cauldron with Mist Maker
Halloween Black Cat Statue
Kingtowag Home Decor Green Spider
Black Feathered Decoration Birds, 6 Pack

Halloween calls for a spooky breakfast and sweet treats, a cookie cat, green pumpkin, and tricks of all feats. So change your appearance and hang up creepy lights, before ghouls and witches arrive in the night!

Shop The Halloween Party

Carmella Creeper Cereal with Frightful Friends Marshmallows
Starburst, Life Savers & More Halloween Candy Variety Assortment
göt2b Metallics Permanent Hair Color, M71 Metallics Silver
Halloween 90-Count Indoor/Outdoor Multicolor Garland LED Mini Lights
Halloween Lime Green Sequin Pumpkin Tabletop Decor
Halloween Pink Sequin Pumpkin Decoration
8 Vintage Retro Styled Repro Halloween Decorations
12 Pcs Mini Halloween Cookie Cutters
Halloween Plate Set With Cutlery

