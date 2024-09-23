by BDG Studios
Lifestyle|
This Spooky Game Of I Spy Will Get You In The Halloween Spirit
Can you find all of the spooky season essentials?
’Tis the season of tricks and treats — and being the Spooky Mommies that we are, we couldn’t resist getting in on the action with a ghoulish game of I Spy. Scroll down to join the fun, but first, learn:
HOW TO PLAY
- Each riddle contains underlined clues that will help you find objects hidden in the images below.
- Tap on an object to reveal if you’ve found a match, then continue your quest to find them all — if you can.
- Shop your favorite Halloween must-haves on Walmart.
A Vampire’s day starts with a chocolately fright. Then they’ll slip on a look that’s both ghostly and white. One final touch shades their sensitive eyes from light, And bright gilded fingers meet fangs ready to bite.
Shop The Vampire’s Vanity
Your journey into outer space has göt to include: A glimmering starship filled with hair of purple hues. Galactic green lava beams point your way through the stars. Along a twisty path stretching from Pluto to Mars.
A witch’s brew needs SNICKERS® and one green spider, But don’t forget that TWIX® is also required. Add bright M&M'S® and the feather of a crow, And with a purple gourd, in the cauldron they go.
Halloween calls for a spooky breakfast and sweet treats, a cookie cat, green pumpkin, and tricks of all feats. So change your appearance and hang up creepy lights, before ghouls and witches arrive in the night!
Shop The Halloween Party
Photographer: David Brandon Geeting; Creative Direction: Diana Weisman/BDG Studios; Associate Director, Production: Danica Butkovich/BDG Studios; Editorial Direction: Allison Berry/BDG Studios; Art Producer: Evan McCormick; Art Production Assistant: Sid Maurer; Photo Assistant: Justin Sariñana; Digital Operator: Nick Barr; Set Designer: Mike Feswick; Set Assistants: Denise Dopman, Yash Macapagal.