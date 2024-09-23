This Spooky Game Of I Spy Will Get You In The Halloween Spirit

’Tis the season of tricks and treats — and being the Spooky Mommies that we are, we couldn’t resist getting in on the action with a ghoulish game of I Spy. Scroll down to join the fun, but first, learn:

HOW TO PLAY

Each riddle contains underlined clues that will help you find objects hidden in the images below. Tap on an object to reveal if you’ve found a match, then continue your quest to find them all — if you can. Shop your favorite Halloween must-haves on Walmart.

A Vampire’s day starts with a chocolately fright. Then they’ll slip on a look that’s both ghostly and white . One final touch shades their sensitive eyes from light, And bright gilded fingers meet fangs ready to bite.

Your journey into outer space has göt to include: A glimmering starship filled with hair of purple hues . Galactic green lava beams point your way through the stars. Along a twisty path stretching from Pluto to Mars .

A witch’s brew needs SNICKERS® and one green spider , But don’t forget that TWIX® is also required. Add bright M&M'S® and the feather of a crow , And with a purple gourd , in the cauldron they go.

Halloween calls for a spooky breakfast and sweet treats , a cookie cat , green pumpkin , and tricks of all feats. So change your appearance and hang up creepy lights, before ghouls and witches arrive in the night!

