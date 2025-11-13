Is your gift budget feeling exceptionally tight this year? Especially if you’re part of a large family or friend group, getting something for everyone you usually exchange presents with might be feeling basically impossible this year. But TikTok creators are turning to what they call Thriftmas — buying all their gifts for everyone from the thrift store — and honestly, I want to receive a thrifted gift basket myself now.

If you’re not a big thrift shopper, you may not know what a treasure trove these places can be. There’s so much high-quality cookware, home goods, and more that they simply don’t make anymore, and the prices are almost too good to be true. If the idea of saving some money on gifts this year appeals to you but you’re not up to speed on the thrifting game, here are some of our favorite thrifted Christmas gift ideas from our FYPs.

Servingware & Kitchen Goodies

There are always cheese domes and cake plates at the thrift, and @thriftapalooza’s video caught me off guard because my grandmother had those exact same lotus bowls. For a loved one who enjoys hosting, cooking, or baking, putting together a gift basket with curated finds like this would feel so special.

I also love @consciously_curated_home’s approach of finding a gorgeous mixing bowl and whisk, adding in a homemade loaf of sourdough or a batch of cookies, and tying it up in a ribbon. If you’re someone who bakes bread and has those ingredients on hand anyway, the bowl and whisk would probably only cost you a few bucks extra.

Toys, Even If They’re Missing Some Pieces

Take some inspo from @simplyadrydiaries_ and browse your local thrift for quality toys, like the wooden dollhouse she scored. It didn’t have any furniture or dolls, so she outfitted it with some affordable Little People figures and cars.

Taper Candles & Holders

I’m not sure why, but there’s usually at least one box of taper candles lying around in the thrift store somewhere. There also seems to be an endless supply of brass candlestick holders, not to mention glass, crystal, and ceramic ones. Both items are super on trend in home decor right now, so your friend who loves interior design would probably treasure a unique pair of candle holders. Bonus points if you paint some cute designs on the tapers — how very Anthropologie of you.

Statement Jewelry & A Trinket Tray

The thrift store is a great place to look for vintage jewelry, and your favorite fashionista would probably love a statement pendant, ring, or brooch. Scour the store for a pretty little trinket tray and pair it with the jewelry of your choosing — just be sure to sanitize it well, a la @ashley_thepinkcottageco’s instructions.

Children’s Books & Board Games

You can find many a children’s book in great condition at the thrift, and they make the perfect gift for your own kids, nieces, nephews, and grandkids. I also love @beannnika’s tip of shopping for new-in-box Barbies (you know, all the ones we were never allowed to actually open as kids) and board games at the thrift store too.

A Sentimental Photo In A Very Cool Frame

There are so many picture frames at thrift stores in every size, shape, and material imaginable. Frames elsewhere are so pricey, but not at the thrift — and they’re much more unique. Printing photos is super inexpensive too, and if you have scrap fabric lying around, you could use it to make a pretty backdrop or matte inside the frame.

A Coffee Canister & Mugs

Locally roasted coffee beans are such a nice gender-neutral gift, as @consciously_curated_home points out in her video. Pairing them with a thrifted coffee canister and mugs makes it feel more substantial.

A Pair Of Cool Wine Glasses & Your Favorite Bottle

If a bottle of wine feels impersonal but you don’t have a ton of wiggle room in your budget, check your local thrift for a set of cool wine glasses. You can usually find colorful glass or interesting shapes not available at Target or Walmart.

Gift Baskets Galore

Even if you don’t buy the gifts themselves at the thrift, baskets are truly a dime a dozen at pretty much any thrift store you visit. So, if you need to put together any gift baskets, don’t pay full price at a big box store when you can nab one for 99 cents just down the road.

TikTok creator Grace (@thatgenzwife) makes an important addition to the Thriftmas convo: Thrifting isn’t always inherently cheap. She recommends getting to know your local thrift stores and when they have their half-off days and sales. Generally, Goodwill is more expensive than other thrifts, she says, so follow your locally owned stores on social media to learn their sale patterns. In the comments, people say not to sleep on yard sales and liquidation centers either.