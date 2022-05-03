Life before TikTok was, um, well, boring. Hate to say it (that's a lie). From parenting hacks and home organizing tips to family recipe ideas and sneaky ways to get your kid to eat more veggies, the social media platform has been a life raft for mamas. But anyone would be lying (or perhaps they just haven't had their morning cup of Joe yet) if they didn't say the best thing to come out of TikTok is Starbucks' secret drink menu. You may have even seen some of these wild new TikTok Starbucks drinks — created by 'Bux baristas and coffee enthusiasts alike — on your TikTok "For You Page" because they're *that* popular. Did someone say Skittles Frappuccino?

If you're a die-hard Starbie, you know how easy it is to get into a comfortable rhythm of ordering the same drink every time. Hey, no judgment! Favorites are called favorites for a reason. They're familiar, scrumptiously delicious, and you know they'll hit the spot every time. However, the Starbucks concoctions all over TikTok are viral for a reason, too. So maybe trying a new Starbucks bev from time to time isn't such a bad idea.

Secret Menu Ordering Etiquette

TikTok Starbucks drinks can be ordered in-store, in person, or via the Starbucks app, but remember that you'll have to type or reiterate to your barista the order's specifications as these drinks aren't on the official Starbucks menu. Also, as hard as it may be with a kicking toddler in the back seat, try to be patient with your barista. They may ask you to repeat a syrup flavor or fruit inclusion, or take an extra few minutes to make your customized drink. This can be uncharted territory for them as well!

Viral "StarbTok" Drinks to Try First

The next time you're looking for an alternative to your daily cold brew or a dessert-inspired Frap, pull out this handy cheat sheet. There's something for everyone, including the kiddos.

1. The Sunset Drink

If Hawaii were a Starbucks drink, it’d be this tropical-looking iced beverage. This fruity lemonade drink obviously gets its name because it looks like a gorgeous sunset.

How to order it: Venti Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade, no dragonfruit inclusions. Add peach tea and passion tea on top.

2. Skittles Frappuccino

Tasting the rainbow never tasted (or looked) so good! This viral Starbucks creation boasts flavors of strawberries, vanilla, and raspberry.

How to order it: Venti Strawberry Creme Frappuccino with four pumps vanilla, plus one and a half pumps raspberry.

3. Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Looking for a sugary jolt to kick-start your morning? This Starbucks spin on Vietnamese iced coffee is equal parts strong and sweet. It’s not traditional Vietnamese iced coffee, but it’s close enough to satisfy the craving.

How to order it: Double-shot with classic syrup and extra vanilla sweet cream.

4. Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino

If this dessert Frappuccino tastes as delicious as it looks, then those with a sweet tooth may be in trouble. RIP to this week’s coffee budget.

How to order it: Venti Strawberry Creme Frappuccino with three scoops vanilla bean, four pumps white mocha, and three pumps cinnamon dolce.

5. Super Strawberry Refresher, aka “The TikTok Drink”

This fruity thirst quencher has become such a viral sensation that Starbucks customers are nicknaming it “The TikTok Drink.” The base drink is a Strawberry Acai Refresher. After adding a generous pour of lemonade, it’s basically like summer in a cup!

How to order it: Venti Strawberry Acai Refresher with light lemonade and strawberry puree.

6. Hot Cocoa Cold Brew

The hot cocoa cold brew is a chocolate lover’s dream. If you cringe at the thought of drinking hot cocoa during the summer, you can still get your chocolate fix thanks to this iced cold brew.

How to order it: Venti Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, but with only two pumps of vanilla. Add four pumps mocha and one pump toasted white mocha topped with chocolate shavings and chocolate powder.

7. Iced Hazelnut Latte With Sweet Cream Foam and Caramel Drizzle

Unlike many viral Starbucks drinks, this creation’s name doubles as its recipe. You don’t have to memorize a litany of crazy instructions, and your barista won't be annoyed by your off-the-menu request.

How to order it: Venti Iced Hazelnut Latte with sweet cream foam and topped with caramel drizzle.

8. Andes Mint Cold Brew

Ask any coffee enthusiast — cold brew is all the rage right now. So it makes perfect sense why heavenly cold brew creations like this one are taking over TikTok. Peppermint syrup tends to be a seasonal ingredient at Starbucks, so double-check with the barista if you plan on ordering it outside of Christmastime.