10 Toys Under $30 That Will Be On Every Kid’s Wish List This Holiday Season
From Star Wars fans to Peppa Pig enthusiasts, there’s something here for everybody.
The holiday season is all about making memories and spending quality time with the people you love — but as every parent knows, a bunch of awesome gifts definitely adds to the magic. And not just for kids! There’s something amazing about watching your child tear open a holiday present in excitement, a huge smile on their face as they find something they’ve been wanting (or maybe a surprise). This is the stuff childhood dreams are made of and as parents, we’re the ones making it happen. (No pressure!)
It’s easy to go over your holiday shopping budget during the best of times, but inflation has made this year even more challenging for families. Fortunately, there are ways to get everything on your kids’ wish list this festive season: shop early, spread out your spending, focus on quality, and look for the best possible value from great brands.
If you’re looking for the best gifts for kids that won’t blow your budget this holiday season, we’ve got recommendations at less than $30 each, and they’ll all provide your kids with hours of play. It’s not too early to start checking gifts off your holiday list — here are a few ideas to get you started.
If you’re a millennial mom, we don’t even need to explain this recommendation — you probably had (and loved) this doll during your own childhood. And why not? Baby Alive is cute, interactive, and perfectly snuggable. This gift is ideal for kids who enjoy imaginary play or caretaking, and yes, she still leaves “real” pee in her diaper.
Peppa is everyone’s favourite sassy British pig, and your kids will have plenty of cheeky fun with these adorable play sets. They can role play their favourite characters from the popular television show, create their own Peppa stories, or take the characters outside for some fun on-the-go. Maybe even into some muddy puddles!
We love board games as a holiday present because they encourage family time as well as fun. Monopoly is a classic game you can enjoy for years to come, and it may end up being a family tradition! Just be sure to choose your iconic player wisely — maybe the car, the dog, or the battleship — because once you’ve committed to a piece, it’s yours forever. Sorry, we don’t make the rules!
Battleship is a great game for kids of all ages (and parents will love playing it, too). We love that it’s simple, fun and flexible — you can squeeze in a round of play before dinner, play for hours, or have a family tournament. Plus, the small case is easily portable, which makes it perfect for taking on road trips or family vacations. Now, who sunk my Battleship?!
It’s hard to find a kid who doesn’t love a good Nerf battle, and this super-cool blaster will definitely give them an advantage in the backyard or at the park. It’s big, colourful, and has a huge range that allows for epic adventures. Don’t forget to grab a few packs of extra darts as stocking stuffers!
This amazing dino-themed Nerf blaster is everything a kid could dream of in a holiday gift. Just look at those spikes! You may think it’s cute, but your little one will feel like a rock star when they show up to the neighbourhood Nerf battle with this in hand. The Dinosquad Stegosmash is a relatively compact blaster that’s perfect for little kids (but still loads of fun for big kids). Can we go back to the ‘90s and get one of these for ourselves?
This Play-Doh dinosaur is so cute, it’s scary. Your kids will be able to help the dino chomp, eat, toot and even poop (see, we told you your kids would love this). This set combines creativity, sensory play, imagination and yes, dinosaurs, making it an awesome pick for preschoolers and school-aged kids. Plus, you’ll feel good knowing that Play-Doh is safe and non-toxic.
This wild and wacky gift puts a new spin on an old classic — and if you had a similar Play-Doh toy as a child, you remember how incredibly satisfying it is to “grow” and cut this character’s hair over and over again. This play set includes 8 tri-colour Play-Doh compounds plus accessories to let your kids curl, crimp, braid, cut, and style the character’s hair. When we say hours of fun, we mean it!
If your kids love the Star Wars franchise, they need a lightsaber — and this one is seriously awesome. The iconic, light-up blade is ready to duel (and win!) any battle in the galaxy with its awesome lights and sounds. Your kids will feel like they’re in an action movie! Just remind them to stay away from the Dark Side.
Wakanda Forever! These high quality feature figures create endless opportunities for creative play. Your kids can act out scenes, fight epic battles, make their own movies at home or simply display their favourite characters on a shelf. Plus, giving one of these figures as a holiday gift can help start a collection your child will cherish — even if they’re being smashed around in enthusiastic play. That’s what toys are for, right?