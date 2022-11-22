But First, Apps

These 10 Tasty Trader Joe’s Appetizers Are The Perfect First Bite For Holiday Parties

From finger foods to cheese and crackers.

Holiday season is upon us, which means pants are getting stretchier and fridges are getting fuller. Round out your holiday menu with some Trader Joe’s appetizers that are sure to impress. From cheese and crackers to dips and finger foods, these first bites won’t disappoint.

Pastry Bites Feta Cheese & Caramelized Onions

Whether you’re serving apps with beer or wine, these cheesy bites will pair heavenly. Bonus: They’re a perfect snackable size.

