From someone who’s tried them all.
I’ve tried every TJ’s fall food under the autumn sun — and there’s a lot. Shopping for seasonal foods can be extremely overwhelming. So, why not let a TJ’s connoisseur like me do all the work for you? Keep tapping to see which TJ’s fall-flavored products are worth your buck.
Trader Joe's
This mouthwatering pumpkin bread mix is the holy grail of Trader Joe’s pumpkin food products, trust me. I prefer to use the mix for muffins. They always come out super fluffy, and your home will smell like a pumpkin patch afterward.