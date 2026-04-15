Prom season is officially upon us, and if you’re a parent with a teen, that probably means you’re in the logistical trenches. The outfit, the corsage or boutonniere, the photos, the inevitable last-minute details — it’s a lot. But here’s something you can take off your plate: the ride. Uber just announced a prom-season promotion very much designed with anxious prom parents in mind.

Between now and June 30, *new* Uber Teen account users (ages 13 - 17) can claim three free rides (up to $50 each) using the code “YES!”

To unlock the promotion, parents simply need to add their teen to their family profile in the app. And while “free rides” is obviously a flashy headline, a real selling point here is the level of control parents still get behind the scenes.

Not sure about sending your kid off in an Uber on their own? I feel you. I was you. But I’m also a busy working mom with teens who aren’t old enough to drive yet, but who are in all kinds of extracurricular activities. One particularly hectic day, we decided to try Uber Teen after I did a lot of research about the safety features.

It’s saved us in so many pinches since. So, let me put your mind at ease a bit, as a mom with no vested stake in this but who genuinely appreciates the convenience.

With Uber Teen accounts, you add your teen to your family profile. This allows you to track their rides in real time, get notifications, set spending limits, see exactly who is driving your kid — the whole shebang. There’s PIN verification, just like with your rides, so that teens get into the right car. The drivers must be highly rated and vetted, and the trip is monitored in real time for unexpected stops or route changes, with authorities alerted if anything seems amiss. You, the parent, can also reach out to the driver if needed.

A huge bonus for parents of teen daughters? Uber’s Women Preferences feature is rapidly expanding, having recently rolled out to 26 new U.S. cities. So, for example, we live in Charleston, South Carolina, and whenever I book a ride for my teen, I can request a female driver or reserve one in advance.

And Uber isn’t just leaning into the safety factor; it’s prom, so they’re also leaning into the fun.

Uber

Teens who want to roll up to prom in style can upgrade by reserving an Uber Black or Uber Black SUV up to 90 days in advance. These vehicles are Uber’s premium, luxury-ride tier, meaning they’re going to be higher-end and come with top-rated, professionally licensed chauffeurs.

As another fun seasonal touch, UberX and Uber Black icons will get a prom-themed makeover in select markets for teen account users.

"Prom season is filled with unforgettable moments," said Marisa Siegel, Head of Growth & Engagement at Uber. "We're inviting teens to go to prom with the help of Uber teen accounts, so they can celebrate with friends, enjoy the night on their own terms, and give parents peace of mind along the way."

So, you know, you can let Uber handle the ride so you’ll have more time to stress about other stuff — like the 487 photos you’ll insist on taking before your teen and their friends ride away.