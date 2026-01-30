Women Are Sharing The Most Unhinged Woo Woo Things That Have Changed Their Life

I don’t consider myself woo woo at all. I do not believe in astrology at all. I think tarot cards are silly. I think the the law of attraction is a crock. But also... I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but things have gotten pretty stressful. And now, for the first time, I feel like I could happily get a little witchy. Really, I will try anything to feel better!

And it seems like I’m not alone. Over on TikTik, one woman wanted everyone’s favorite woo woo acts and rituals — and not just the boring stuff that your matronly aunt has been doing for decades.

“What are the most unhinged woo woo things you do or have done that have changed your life? I’m not talking meditation, journaling, tarot, or crystals,” she writes. “I’m trying to get extra weird in 2026.”

The comments did not disappoint! Strap in!

“Lucky girl syndrome!!!! It made my husband make enough money and made me a stay at home wife, lost 60 lbs, launch my own business and closed on my first rental property,” the most popular comment read.

I had to look that one up, and it turns out “lucky girl syndrome” is when you act fortunate to attract fortune to your door.

“I do somatic shaking every morning to release all the energy that isn’t mine to carry from the night or the day before,” another said.

That’s not just woo woo, it’s also scientifically proven, so shake away!

“I recently started telling the trees what I want, what is upsetting me, and what I hope for the future. I figure their interconnected root systems will pass along the message where it needs to go. If not, at least I sat with nature and reflected for a few minutes.”

This one is also proven, tree-talking girlies!

“Every time literally anything good happens I say ‘thank you, more please.’ Every time I have a good interaction with a stranger, every time I see a wiener dog, after I leave my friends, etc.”

Here are some others I loved:

“As a corporate woo woo girlie, I’ve started making my computer passwords affirmations.”

“I refer to God/Universe/Source as Gus for short. Makes me feel like I’m talking to a friend 😂 ‘Hey Gus, I need some guidance here.’”

“When I have a bad day I imagine someone having an extremely hard time in life just had one really good day, like I took that bad day from them temporarily to relieve them.”

“I started saying to myself ‘I’m excited to see why this didn’t work out’ whenever someone didn’t go my way or I got a rejection bc something betters coming 🤭”

“Use an actual hand motion to pluck a negative thought out of my thoughts and throw it far away from me. Feels silly but works!!”

“Removing *me* from negative experiences. ‘That person was rude to me,’ NO, that person is rude... ‘That person disrespected me,’ NO, that person is disrespectful. Taking your ego out of the negative experience buts it back on the other person, or you're not owning the experience!”

“Instead of talking to god, deities, spirit guides/tarot, etc, I talk to my younger self and my older self. Give guidance, offer support, ask for support — it’s been a a trip. Because ya know… time isn’t linear 😎”

“Every single morning the first thing I do when I open my eyes (before going on my phone!!) I look out the window and I say ‘show me how good it’s gonna get’ I’ve been doing this for over a year now and it’s such a good way to start the day 🌞”

“Delusion! I see life as a simulation, a game sort of it. I take nothing seriously. No right, no wrong… just infinite discovery.”

“Decided if I don’t want to give it energy, I don’t talk about it. People, gossip, situations, what ifs, etc ✨”

“Have you befriended the crows in your neighborhood?”

“Not r[ea]lly that unhinged but I’ve started seeing my whole home as a big alter to tend to, so cleaning and reorganizing and stuff feels like something special I maintain and decorate and express gratitude for! Helps when I’m feeling restless, I’m like let me offer my house some kindness, maybe a new pretty thing, I’ll tiny up and then she is happy, so then I am happy 🥰”

“I organized the apps on my phone into folders with affirmation titles. Gym/pilates apps? ‘I am healthy.’ Bank apps, ‘I am wealthy.’ Maps? ‘I am exploring.’ Dining/grocery apps? ‘I am delicious.’”

“I plan on working with an Etsy witch. Hoping that I can just say ‘I’m gonna loop in my witch’ instead of you’ll hear from my lawyer (not that I’ve ever said it - but the vibes are what I’m going for).”

“Not very woo woo but every time I feel happy, I take a picture. It could be a selfie, a pic of my dogs, or literally anything. I then put them into a folder and have that album cycle on my homepage as a widget. So now every time I open my phone, I see a picture of when I was in a good mood and reminded of those memories. It always helps me feel better mentally.”

“I never go to bed with a dirty dish in the sink. I SWEAR more things seem to go my way its something to do with feng shui.”

“I have a picture of myself as a kid as my phone background and taped to my bathroom mirror. I talk to her everyday.”

“Literally howling at the moon.”

I am going to incorporate an unhinged number of these into my daily routines!