These Viral Butt-Sculpting Leggings Have 52,000 5-Star Reviews — And They're Under $20 On Amazon

There’s a good chance you have already scored the affordable butt-lifting leggings that are selling like whoa on Amazon after blowing up on TikTok: After all, these sculpting high-waist yoga pants are a top-seller in the category, with more than 52,000 utterly gushing 5-star reviews.

That’s thanks in part to Lizzo: She once wore a pair of the staple on her social platforms for a truly wow-worthy booty, drawing hundreds of thousands of likes. Are you sold yet? We thought so.

Head on over to Amazon to score your pair — or a few, because they come in 97 different solid hues and tie-dyed color combos. Yes, you read that right. Ninety-seven.

The magic comes in part from the ruching down the backside, which has scientifically proven tush-definition properties. (Okay, so it’s not actually scientifically proven, but scroll the pics in the reviews for extremely convincing evidence.)

“These are awesome!” raved one of the thousands of reviews. “I’m 5’7 and am a size 16 or L-XL in tights and leggings and such. I ordered an XL in black, and they fit perfectly. They’re very comfortable and have a good amount of stretch but also enough compression to smooth everything out. The material is very soft and well constructed. I am overall satisfied with these pants! Plus, my bf says they really accentuate my ‘asset’.”

Another reviewer wrote that these are THOT-approved, saying, “So, uhh, yeah. If you have a big butt and a smaller waist, get these pants. I’m 5’ 9” and 230 pounds, VERY bottom heavy and the XL fit perfectly. I haven’t taken a thot picture since my early 20’s, but these pants looked so good there needed to be proof.”

Other reviewers claim they’re off to buy more colors. Why not just wear these every day of the week? These textured leggings are quick-drying, moisture-wicking, and super soft and comfortable. So you can wear them for running errands, working out, doing yoga, lounging around the house… or just taking selfies when you’re feeling really darn good.

SHOP THE STORY SEASUM Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Tummy Control Slimming Booty Leggings $14.99 AT AMAZON