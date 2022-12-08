We all know there’s no better destination to seek out a deal than Walmart. And with the holiday season in full swing, the trusted retailer is a perfect place to score the best prices on festive decor the whole family will love.

From shatterproof ornaments to cozy throw pillows, Walmart has everything you need to successfully deck the halls. They also have tons of things you probably don’t need, such as a cookie jar shaped like a Christmas tree with a fully-functional LED star topper. But if anyone gives you a hard time about that, just tell them it was a gift. Speaking of gifts... there are plenty of great picks for those, too. A fun Santa Claus print might be just what your Scrooge-like in-law needs to channel a little Christmas cheer.

Whether your holiday decor philosophy is to cover every single inch of your home in tinsel, or you prefer to keep it subtle, you’ll find just what you need at Walmart.