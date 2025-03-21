Want To Raise A Kid Who Thrives In The Outdoors? Here’s How One Mom Did It

Getting out of the house for a family activity feels like a tall order these days, especially when it’s so easy to default to parallel scrolling time. But getting outside with the fam isn’t just great for physical and mental health: it’s a great way to make memories.

Just ask content creator Kay Apkan, aka @themomtrotter, who has turned a passion for family travel into a career. Along with her husband and son Aiden, she lives full-time in an RV, and the family has been to over sixty countries and forty-five states. When you catch them outside, they can most likely be found hiking, biking, camping, and leaning into all kinds of new experiences.

And on a recent trip to California, Kay had a little help from the new 2025 Ford Bronco Sport® SUV. Engineered with both wilderness experts and novices in mind, this vehicle is a small SUV with rugged off-roading functionality. (Always consult the Owner’s Manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear.)

Even better news for the outdoor curious families: the Bronco Sport® SUV excels in the various conditions of nature, from muddy trail roads to your run-of-the-winter weather. In other words, getting out there with the whole fam is easier than ever.

Need some inspo for your next family adventure? Scroll on to join Kay and Aiden on their recent Southern California adventure with the new 2025 Ford Bronco Sport® SUV.

When It Comes To Outdoor Education, Start Them Early

Outdoor play was the norm where Apkan was raised in Cameroon, West Africa, so she wanted to instill a love for all things nature in Aiden early on. “I started exposing Aiden to the outdoors when he was very young, allowing him to play in mud, get dirty, explore, and just be a kid," she explained.

Aiden describes his mood as “happy and excited” when he’s outside, which has inspired curiosity, passion, and knowledge. “He always surprises me with how much he knows about nature!” Apkan reflects, remembering an experience during a family camping trip when Aiden was able to identify whether a snake was poisonous. “He can also identify trees during hikes, and often is far ahead of me, even on difficult trails.” You gotta love it when the student becomes the teacher.

Let Them See You In Your Element, Or Learning Something New

Only in 8th grade and already aware that you shouldn’t let fear stand in the way of adventure, Aiden attributes his fearlessness to his experiences in nature. In fact, Kay says she’s found herself learning and growing from watching Aiden’s courageous approach.

“Spending time outdoors with Aiden has pushed me out of my comfort zone and brought out my inner child,” she says. “I went paragliding for the first time in South Africa with Aiden because he encouraged me to do it. Without him, I would’ve been too scared to try.”

Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone with a safety net is what the new 2025 Bronco Sport® SUV is all about. Equipped with G.O.A.T. Modes® (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain), you can recalibrate the vehicle’s performance to handle any type of terrain with confidence. Engage four-wheel drive to tackle mud, ruts, and uneven trails. Rock crawl with the vehicle’s available rear differential lock and available 360-Degree Camera with trail view. (Always consult the Owner’s Manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear.)

Embrace Spontaneity

With the right vehicle as an anchor, Kay encourages families to scrap the rigid plans. She finds that being more flexible leaves room to pick adventures based on what Aiden is interested in. For days when they want to leave the RV behind, the Bronco Sport® SUV has enough interior storage space to store overnight camping gear — with 29.1 cubic feet of available trunk space, under-seat storage, and fender tie-downs for exterior mounting — you’re always prepared. (Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.)

At the end of the day, it’s all about starting small and keeping it simple. “A big misconception about getting outdoors as a family is that it has to be expensive or complicated,” she says. “But the best adventures are often easy, like a walk, a picnic, or a nearby hike. It’s all about making memories!”

Her final piece of advice? “Snacks as a reward always help.” That’s music to our ears — and more than enough to get us off the couch, out the door, and off to an adventure.

Planning your own family getaway? Cruise into adventure with the new 2025 Ford Bronco Sport® SUV.