Simple Ways To Make Your Backyard Feel 100% More Staycation-y

When the warmer months hit, I — a self-proclaimed plant nerd and avid gardener — spend as much time out there pulling weeds and watering as possible. But last year when I was recovering from major surgery, I realized my outdoor space was really lacking something: comfort. I had nowhere to sit, nowhere to escape to. Nowhere to relax and enjoy the garden I so constantly attended. And since travel was off the roster for the summer, I was having some serious vacation FOMO.

Between shorter school breaks, kids' summer activities, and the rising cost of travel, your dream vaycay may have taken a back seat this year. That doesn’t mean you can’t have a getaway right in your own backyard. If you’re trying to bring a little vacation to your deck or garden, there are plenty of options... even if you don’t have the budget or energy for a big landscape makeover.

Start Small

An entire yard transformation can be daunting and costly, so focus on one area that you can make into a sanctuary. For me, this was my deck. I found some inexpensive outdoor couches on sale, popped an outdoor rug underneath, and added a little fountain. The sound of the running water drowned out nearby traffic, and by choosing a couch over a table and chairs, I had a sunny spot to read. Every summer, my son and I hit up the public library and pick out books set in gorgeous locations we want to travel to, like the Amalfi Coast or the Scottish Highlands. This has become our favorite place to lounge and read.

Think In Zones

Like the idea of starting small, think of breaking up your outdoor space into zones. When creating an outdoor sanctuary, having several little spaces you can escape to is just as restful, and probably more realistic, than a total yard rehab.

Joe Raboine, VP of Design at Oldcastle APG, a company that specializes in outdoor living spaces, suggests “creating zones or ‘rooms’ that create a relaxing, layered experience.” Having a few spaces that allow you to enjoy the outdoors doing things you love to do on vacation is key. How you do this, as Raboine points out, will depend on your family’s lifestyle, but can range from shady reading nooks to a turf area for yoga.

Get a Hammock

There is nothing that says, “I’m on vacation!” like a hammock. After a trip to Mexico I came back determined to find a place for a hammock in my yard. Then my friend Kate suggested I just get a freestanding one, no trees or posts required. I set it up on my lawn during the hotter months, but when temps get lower in the fall, I bring it to my sunny deck with a blanket and extend its use.

Lighting Is Everything

Laura Bradburn, owner of outdoor lighting design company OLP of South Orange County, studied feng shui as part of her landscape architecture program at Cal Poly and suggests bringing elements into intentional outdoor lighting. “Feng shui is an ancient Chinese practice of bringing balance and harmony to a space,” explains Bradburn. One way to bring that balance with outdoor lighting is through the position of the lighting. “We address balance in our designs through using down, up and middle ground layers of light. Down lights in trees and overhead structures, up lights on the house and trees and mid ground layers with path lights,” Bradburn says.

The color of the lights is important, too. Bradburn tells us, “Harmony is achieved by using the right color temperature for the landscape and the home or building. Warm white creates intimacy with true white providing drama.”

There are so many affordable solar lights for gardens now. I’m a big fan of these inexpensive lights that cast a moon and star pattern onto the walkway. I have them lining my front sidewalk, but I also put them in my garden beds. String lights are always a hit: they say, “outdoor café at night” and can be left up well beyond the summer months.

Invoke Through Scents

Scent can take us right back to a beautiful place. The crush of eucalyptus transports me immediately to hiking in the San Francisco Bay Area. Sharp espresso in the morning reminds me of a cold sunrise in Italy. Hyacinths take me back to February in Amsterdam.

Raboine recommends easy ways to achieve this, “Borrow simple features from different regions,” he suggests, “Such as regional herbs in a garden like rosemary and lavender to evoke the scent of an Italian garden.”

Whether it’s lemon or basil or southern gardenias, finding a potted plant that brings you back to your favorite destination is a simple way to feel transported every time you catch a whiff.

Speaking Of Plants

Garden elements like water features and bird houses are grand, but the green stuff is the heart of it all. In many climates, tropical houseplants can be moved outside to create a lush space. Just be sure not to place them in bright sunlight, as most tropical plants prefer bright indirect light. Use an outdoor rug and sunshade, and invite your kids to play the ukulele while you relax in a cozy outdoor chair or swing in a hammock.

Bring the Destination to You

If you’ve been longing for a trip to London, throw an outdoor tea party this summer. If you’re craving the coast, fill up that kiddie pool with cold salt water and soak your feet. If you’re lucky enough to have an outdoor movie projector (remember when we all bought those in 2020?) show films set in your dream destination. Armchair travel is fine, but viewing from a zero-gravity chair in your own backyard is almost as good as it gets.

Whether you have a few square feet or a few hundred, personalizing your yard with a couple of items and a lot of imagination can make you feel like you’re on vacation every time you step outside.