You Don't Need To Be A Pinterest Whiz To Plan An Unforgettable Birthday Party For Your Kid

Before the pandemic, The Birthday had turned into A Whole Thing. Gone were the days of paper streamers and boxed cake. These birthday parties were perfectly curated vision boards come to life. Beautiful (if somewhat intimidating) affairs.

Then COVID hit. UGH. We weren’t really doing birthdays for a while. But now that every age group can be vaccinated, parties are back on the table, and I’m going to be honest here: I am excited, but I’m having a little trouble with reentry.

Beautifully curated, themed parties can be a little overwhelming. I’m a mom, not an event coordinator. I am BUSY, and I need some reliable help to get the party started.

Thankfully, Party City exists to be my dependable bestie coming in hot with all of the party-planning essentials I could ever need. With Party City, the hardest part of planning a birthday bash is choosing just one of their absolutely perfect themes as my “starter pack.”

I mean, you have to check out some of these amazing party options, starting off with...

An Adventure Party For Your Little Wild One

What could be more perfect for your free-spirited baby than a One Wild Adventure first birthday party? Obviously, you know that Party City has adorbs tableware and balloons, but did you know they also have, oh I don’t know, EVERYTHING ELSE? This cardboard camper cutout is the perfect backdrop for a photo op, and this felt crown is so cute, I cannot even stand it.

Step Right Up To A Memorable Vintage Carnival Theme Party

Step right up to a memorable party with this exciting vintage carnival theme!

This Paper Fan Decorating Kit will turn your living room into the perfect place to clown around. The foil balloon bouquet Party City has put together for this theme is exquisite. Hand out red clown noses, grab some face paint, and stack cups for a DIY carnival game!

Enchanted. Unicorns.

No, you’re not dreaming. This shiny, magical theme is sure to delight any unicorn-loving kiddo. This giant free-standing unicorn foil balloon will gallop its way into your party-goers’ hearts. I’m not saying you need a white pony with a horn to make an appearance, but I am saying that if you do, your party guests could greet it wearing these adorable headbands, and they’d truly never forget it.

Mine for fun when you craft the perfect pixel party!

This super cool backdrop turns a whole wall into a pixel wonderland. Party City has a complete 8-person party set perfect for the kiddo whose motto is “Eat. Sleep. Creep.” Add a giant 25-inch foil balloon to your decor for an extra punch of WOW.

For a tween, what’s chicer than a gorgeous blush pink soirée?

A color scheme is a more mature option than an overt theme, and this soft Blush Pink collection is on trend and literally gorgeous! This metallic blush birthday room decorating kit combines the grown-up rose golds and sweet pinks with of touch of whimsy by declaring, “Yay!” and, “Make a wish!” You can even get an especially fun party girl a CROWN!

Kids aren’t the only ones with birthdays, and Party City has grown-ups covered, too.

For the man in your life, is there anything better than this Vintage Dude theme? Choose from milestone ages like 40, 50, and 60, or stick with their line of ageless party supplies. The black and white is classic and handsome, and the sentiment brings the humor.

Throwing a party should be fun! Plan an unforgettable, Pinterest-worthy bash without the stress of trying to DIY the entire thing. Party City can help you “take back the birthday” by making parties simple again. They’ll deliver all of your favorite party supplies right to your door and let you focus on what’s truly important: making lasting memories.