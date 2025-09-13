65 Weird New Things For Your Home On Amazon That We're Loving Right Now
Embrace the oddness — your home is about to get more awesome.
Sure, all of the home products that you see on this list could be considered a little weird or slightly strange in one way or another. However, let me be absolutely clear: We are loving all of them right now for how they make your humble abode a better-looking and -functioning place. From charming decor to things that’ll make the most of various spaces, prices start at just $6 on Amazon.
01A Charming Dish Brush That’s Also Practical
This dish brush is probably the most charming one I’ve ever seen. It looks like a cute flower in a decorative vase, however, when it comes to cleaning time, the powerful nylon brush bristles will quickly get the task checked off your to-do list. The vase comes included for storage, and a red version can be found in the listing.
02A Light-Up Door Memo Board To Write Notes For Passersby
Hang this memo board on any doorknob (like leading to your bedroom or even the front door), and use it to write messages to passersby — whether that’s do not disturb, come on in, or something else. It features a built-in light for illumination when movement is sensed nearby.
03Mini Door Hinge Owls For A Fun Surprise
Position these miniature owls on hinges all over your home — they’re the perfect little surprise for your visitors to enjoy. Each one in the six-pack boasts a magnet on the inside to stay securely in place.
04An Expandable Tool With So Many Uses
This odd-looking tool is highly versatile. It expands in length (reaching over 22 inches), and functions as a drip rack, towel holder, trivet, and so much more. It’s crafted from a combo of stainless steel and silicone, making it heat resistant up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit.
05An Extra-Large Lint Roller That’s Simple To Maneuver
The head of this lint roller is a whopping 9 inches wide to pick up dirt, hair, crumbs, and other debris in a single swipe. Best yet, it comes on a heavy-duty 48-inch aluminum handle, so you don’t even need to bend over to use it.
06A Shower Curtain Light That’s The Coolest
This shower curtain light makes any bathing experience that much cooler. The 200 LEDs glow a purple hue (though other colors are available in the listing), and can be set to eight modes, including twinkle, slow glow, or even just steady on.
07The Cutest Way To Secure An Incense Stick
This mushroom incense holder is the absolute cutest way to hold a stick of incense as it burns. Plus, the built-in tray will catch any ash, keeping the mess to a minimum. This pick is made from solid resin for durability’s sake.
08A Cat-Tastic Bowl For Keys, Your Wallet & More
There’s no way you can look at this key bowl without smiling. And the cat friend is practical, too, with two catch-all storage tiers to place your wallet, keys, and sunglasses when you walk through the door. Made from resin, this cat is plenty durable.
09A Towel Bar With 4 Swiveling Arms
This towel bar boasts four separate swiveling arms to hold your whole household’s towels as they dry. “This neat-o invention is both practical and beautiful when installed. We love it and use it constantly,” shared one shopper.
10Kitchen Sink Strainer Bags That You Can Toss When Full
Much cheaper than hiring a plumber to clear out a food clog, these mesh bags stretch to fit snug inside almost any kitchen sink drain catcher to catch scraps. When full, they can be pulled out and thrown away. Two hundred bags come in the set.
11A Handy Dispenser For Plastic Storage Bags
Don’t dig around in your kitchen drawers for a plastic storage baggie: This mountable dispenser fits under a cabinet or a shelf, making them easily accessible. Fill it with quart-, sandwich-, or snack-sized bags, then pull them out through the opening in front. It can be installed with the included adhesive strips or hardware.
12A Snail Soap Dispenser Fans Love
This snail dispenser will spit out hand or dish soap whenever you push on its plastic shell. “One of my favorite purchases, holds a decent amount of soap and is ADORABLE,” noted one commenter who grabbed this pick in black, though other colors are available in the listing.
13Stained Glass-Like Window Film That’s The Prettiest
Stained glass is gorgeous and with this 3D window film, you can create a similar effect in your home for just $10. The film goes up using static cling — there isn’t any tricky paste or adhesive in sight — and once in place, it also offers UV protection and privacy.
14A Projector That Puts Out The Coolest Galaxy Scene
This LED projector shines the most entrancing galaxy-inspired scene onto the wall and ceiling. “Super simple to use and the lights are so beautiful and relaxing,” shared one fan, who added that it’s simple to switch between the different light settings using the included remote.
15Whimsical Mushrooms Lights Powered By The Sun
Mushrooms are usually ripped out of gardens, but these whimsical mushrooms are actually solar-powered string lights, so you’ll surely want to keep them around. The two strands total 55 feet long with 32 LEDs that glow a warm white hue for up to 10 hours once dusk falls.
16Glow-In-The-Dark Tape For Safety In Spots Like Stairs
You’ll appreciate this glow-in-the-dark tape come nightfall. Stick it onto light switches, stairs, and other areas you’d like to be able to spot more easily once it’s dark out. The tape charges during the day, then glows up to 10 hours straight.
17A Fun Over-The-Door Hook Shaped Like A Cat
This kitty hook can be positioned over any standard door, offering the purr-fect hanging spot for coats, bags, your next day’s outfit, and more. It boasts two curved hooks, a metal construction, and a rust-free coating to finish off the design.
18Cool Shelves That Make Books Float
The coolest way to display your book collection, these two wall-mounted bookshelves feature stretchy elastic bands on the bottoms to make your reads look like they’re floating. The shelves are made from pinewood with thick iron supports to hold up to 50 pounds.
19A Valet Rod To Hang Your Next Day’s Look
Pull out this valet rod when you need a handy hanging space for your next day’s outfit or for an item that needs steaming. Then, push it back into place so it stays out of the way. The aluminum rod can hold up to 30 pounds, and it installs inside your closet in minutes.
20A Crystal Suncatcher For Indoors Or Out
Hang this crystal suncatcher in a spot that gets plenty of sun (whether that’s indoors or out). The various prism crystals will catch the light, and project a rainbow scene onto the surrounding area — it’s truly gorgeous. The gold-plated accents add to the luxe feel, and it measures 1 foot long for impact.
21A Table Lamp That Doubles As A Handy Charger
This table lamp would make a great addition to your nightstand or work desk. It has touch control to turn it on or off and adjust the brightness, plus, there are dual USB charging ports and a regular outlet built into the base. Use these to charge your phone, tablet, and other devices.
22A Weird Metal Tool To Support Plant Growth
Sure, this metal tool looks odd at first glance. However, when you wrap its hooks around your plant’s stems, it provides stability to encourage upright growth. It can be used with literally any plant in your home, but is especially great for climbing varieties. It comes in various sizes in the listing to fit different kinds of plants.
23Ceiling Fan Carbon Filters That Trap Contaminants
Stick one of these activated coconut carbon filters on each of your ceiling fan blades. The lightweight microporous structure traps particles and contaminants as the blades circle around and around. The filters can last up to three months.
24Stick-On Lights To Easily Open Your Front Door
Position one of these LED lights (two come in the set) over your exterior doors. They flip on automatically when motion is sensed, allowing you to unlock your door more quickly and safely. They turn off on their own, too.
25A Golden Hand Sculpture Holding A Vase
This wall-mounted vase is a true piece of art. It features an intricate, textured hand sculpture (made from resin) in a golden finish to shine, and it’s grabbing onto the glass tube vase that you can fill with real or faux greenery to bring the outdoors in.
26A Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Sanitizer That Works In Minutes
Your toothbrush is supposed to be cleaning your mouth, so it needs to be clean itself in order to do so. This toothbrush sanitizer ensures up to 99.9% disinfection thanks to its high-efficiency UV technology. The sanitizer mounts on the wall, it’s powered by a built-in battery (that’s rechargeable), and it takes just minutes to work.
27A Produce Saver With A Tight Seal
Produce is expensive, so you should do everything you can to make it last. This food container can extend the life of your produce favorites, including apples, tomatoes, onions, grapes, and so much more. It has a sealed, snap-on lid to get the job done.
28A Well-Designed Double-Sided Cutting Board
The design of this cutting board is pure genius. It’s double-sided with one featuring food-grade stainless steel (ideal for chopping up meat), and the reverse boasts wheat straw fiber that’s suitable for slicing and dicing produce. Dishwasher safe, this pick is simple to keep clean.
29A Rotating Charcuterie Board For Easy Snacking
Break out this bamboo charcuterie board whenever you have guests over — or, if you just want to up your own personal snack game. This pick boasts five tiers that rotate to grab the cheeses, meats, fruit, and other snacks you’re enjoying.
30A Genius Magnetic Plastic Wrap Dispenser
Why is plastic wrap so difficult to rip off cleanly? This magnetic dispenser is the answer to these woes. It has a magnetic base to attach to the fridge or another magnetic appliance, and the stainless steel cutting head has a sliding design to function perfectly.
31A Mossy-Looking Cottagecore Bathroom Rug
This bathroom rug feels like it belongs in an enchanted forest. It looks like it’s made from moss with the cutest daisy flowers; however, the material is actually a soft, plush microfiber that’s nice to step on post-shower. The rug is machine washable to stay in top shape. It comes in three sizes in the listing.
32Extra-Large Clips For Towels & More
These hook-on clips are extra-large in size, so they can hang up a bath sheet, clothes, oven mitts, or pretty much anything else you can imagine. The clips have a strong clamp and grippy teeth to increase friction, ensuring your items stay put. Eight come in a pack.
33A Paper Plate Dispenser That’s Always Handy
If paper plates are the go-to in your home, it makes sense to grab this bamboo holder for them. It mounts underneath a kitchen cabinet using just adhesive, and once in place, it provides ample space for 9-inch (or smaller) plates.
34Colored Tapered Candles With Faux Flames
Not only do these tapered candles come in the prettiest shades — goodbye boring white — but they have another cool feature — each one features a battery-powered “flame” that flickers and dances for a realistic look without the hazard. Use the included remote control to tweak the settings.
35A Water Pump For An Eye-Catching Show
Turning any spot of sitting water — like a pond or bird bath — into an eye-catching part of your outdoor decor with this best-selling solar pump. It uses high-efficiency solar panels for power, and it’s straightforward to set up. Position the various nozzles for a custom show.
36Low-Cost Pulls To Easily Open Cabinets
Not only do these aluminum pulls bring a modern edge to cabinets or furniture pieces around your home, but they also make the doors they’re connected to much easier to open — the lipped design is simple to grab onto. Each one costs just over a buck, which is a small price to pay for a big impact. Six come in the set.
37A Sunrise Alarm Clock That Gradually Wakes You
For a gentler morning wake-up, turn to this alarm clock that mimics sunrise — the built-in light goes from 10% to 100% brightness over 30 minutes (or you can program it to happen faster). It’s packed with other features as well, like a snooze function, built-in alarm sounds, and an adjustable volume.
38A Sweet Strawberry Vase With A 4.9-Star Overall Rating
Whether you fill it with real or fake stems, this ceramic strawberry vase won’t go unnoticed among your other trinkets and tchotchkes. “This vase is sooo cute! It looks perfect and adds a quirky charm to our decor,” noted one commenter.
39A Clip-On Headboard Light Shaped Like A Shroom
A mushroom-shaped light? Sure, why not. And this one actually clips onto your headboard for visibility when you read at night. It features 100 LEDs that can be set to 10 brightness levels and various colors (even rainbow hues) for the perfect ambiance.
40Nonslip Shower Stickers For Safety
These cute stickers aren’t meant for paper; stick them onto your shower or tub floor to increase friction, ensuring you stay on your feet. They’re waterproof by design, so they won’t peel off over time, though upon removal (using the included scraper), they won’t leave behind residue. The pack includes 12 stickers.
41An Elastic Band So Your Fitted Bedsheet Won’t Budge
There’s probably nothing more annoying than your fitted sheet popping off as you turn over at night — luckily, this elastic band is an easy fix, holding it taut and in place all night long. You don’t even need to awkwardly lift up the mattress to install it; just wrap it around the mattress and head to bed. Bands that’ll fit twin-, queen-, and king-size beds can be found in the listing.
42A Weird Octopus Tool For Deeper Baths
Yes, this octopus tool qualifies as weird-looking. However, when you position it over your bathtub’s overflow drain, it’ll prevent the water from draining. This will give you about 3 or 4 inches of extra water to soak in.
43An Earring Holder That Doubles As Wall Art
This wooden honeycomb looks like a piece of wall art. But when you get a little closer, you’ll notice that it has 130 holes to hold 65 pairs of earrings, keeping them organized and within reach. It’s a win-win, all to the tune of less than $20.
44A Unique Mirror With 360-Degree Views
This unique mirror provides 360 degrees of viewing — so you can actually pull off that complicated updo since you can see the back of your head. Hang it on a door or the wall, or place it on your vanity (its height is adjustable).
45A Humidifier & Diffuser Combo That’s Seriously Zen
A humidifier and essential oil diffuser in one, this pick will give any space a zen feel. The faux “flame” (which can be set to seven colorful options) definitely adds to this vibe as well. It has a sizable water tank, allowing it to run for up to eight hours straight.
46Stick-On Vanity Lights For Some Hollywood Glam
Give any regular mirror some serious Hollywood glamour with these large LED lights. They stick in place via adhesive, and the brightness level can be adjusted to create the perfect level of illumination for doing your makeup or styling your hair.
47A Light-Up Board For Notes, To-Dos & More
A fun way to jot down reminders, to-do lists, or even just notes, this acrylic board can be illuminated by the LED light strip on the bottom. Set it to seven colors, four light modes, and a range of brightness levels as you see fit. It can sit on a surface or be hung up, too.
48A Bath Mat That Feels Like A Cushiony Loofah
Just like your favorite loofah, this bath mat is soft, cushioned, and squishy underfoot. The drainage holes allow water to flow through it effortlessly, and it’s naturally nonslip, so you don’t have to worry about it sliding as you reach for your shampoo. Choose from six colors and five sizes in the listing.
49A Flower Rain Catcher That’s Prettier To Look At
Gutter downspouts aren’t the most aesthetic thing out there. But this lotus rain chain certainly is. It’s over 4 feet long with six lotus cups that catch rainwater and redirect it for you. It boasts a powder-coated, matte back finish that’s rust- and weather-resistant.
50A Cute Bird Colander Made From Sturdy Ceramic
Fill this cute bird colander with pasta, fruit, or other food that needs rinsing or draining, and the water will run right through it. It’s compact in size for much easier holding, and the ceramic construction ensures it won’t get warped or ruined over time.
51Foldable Wall Hooks For Versatile Storage
With their fold-up design, guests might be a little confused about the functionality of these wall hooks. But when pulled down 90 degrees, they can hold anything from towels to coats to purses, and anything in between. They mount on the wall, and the golden finish is a nice touch.
52Under-Bed Storage Bins With Easy-Access Wheels
Don’t forget about the area underneath your bed for storage. These under-bed organizers have ample space for seasonal clothes, extra linens, shoes, and more, and each one is on wheels for quick access when needed. The clear zippered lid offers protection and easy viewing.
53Scrubby Kitchen Sponges With Pun-ny Book Designs
Get your dishes clean in the funnest way possible with these three kitchen sponges that feature classic novel covers in pun form. Each sponge is made from three layers (including a scrubby one on the bottom) to get the job done efficiently.
54A Dainty Coffee Spoon Set
These leaf-inspired coffee spoons make any regular cup of coffee or tea feel a little bit bougier. They’re crafted from stainless steel with a golden shine (even with this, they’re dishwasher safe), and the storage cup is made from glass with a diamond-inspired finish.
55A Doorbell Chime Cover That’s Way Nicer To Look At
While a necessity, your doorbell chime isn’t the prettiest thing to look at. Luckily, this decorative cover conceals the whole thing (you can secure it with screws or adhesive), making it part of your decor rather than an eyesore. It won’t impact the functionality of your doorbell.
56Door Handle Covers To Shield Against Extreme Temps
Crazy temperatures — whether that’s icy or blazing — are no match for these door handle covers that are made from a combination of neoprene and rubber to shield against these extremes. The four covers fit on pretty much any round doorknob since they’re plenty stretchy.
57A Delightful Flower Lamp With A Customizable Shine
“I'm delighted with it! It's very cute and functional,” wrote one commenter about this flower lamp that has vintage vibes to it. The lamp has a flexible gooseneck for shining in any direction, and the built-in LED can be set to three color modes for custom ambiance.
58A Sleek & Practical Soap Holder
This wall-mounted soap holder is pretty to look at but also practical. Use it to stash your soap bar between uses, keeping dust and water from ruining it as you get clean. The holder features built-in drainage, so water won’t pool and prematurely destroy your bar as a result. Two come in the set.
59Luxe Velvet Curtain Tiebacks To Let The Sun In
Made from thick, soft velvet, these curtain tiebacks are likely the bougiest way to pull open your curtains to let the sun shine into your home. Each tieback is 21 inches long (two are included), so you can pair them with thick, velvet curtains or really any material for some textural contrast.
60Mid-Century Modern Plant Stands That Adjust In Width
Mid-century modern by design, these two plant stands are certainly a decorative accent. Plus, they function well — each one adjusts from 8 to 12 inches in width for various plant pots, and they can be stacked to take up vertical room in your home.
61Chess Piece Bookends To Prop Up Your Reads
These chess piece bookends will look seriously cool on your bookshelves. And reviewers confirm they function superbly. “Love these! They are very sturdy and holds up books well! A must buy,” explained one commenter. Rubber bumpers on the bottom prevent sliding.
62Handy Cord Organizers For Your Desk Or Nightstand
Get chaotic cords at your desk or nightstand in order with these stick-on organizers (which have a strong 3M adhesive pad on the bottom). Each one features individual slots to route and hold the cables in place, preventing them from ending up in a tangled mess.
63An Adjustable LED Lamp That’s Portable
This LED lamp folds down to a super-small size for carrying wherever you need it — like while you travel, at your office, and more — and once you arrive, you can unfold it to set it up. It stands on its own (the arm rotates), and the light can be set to three brightness levels to shine like you need it to. The built-in battery can be recharged via USB.
64An AC Cover To Protect The Unit
Prevent leaves, branches, grass, and other outdoor debris from sneaking into your air conditioner unit with this mesh cover. This keeps it performing at its best. Four bungee cords hold it securely in place, even when it gets windy.
65A Best-Selling Attic Stair Cover To Insulate The Area
A big-time best-seller on the site, this insulation cover is designed to fit on your attic stairs, protecting against extreme temperatures, and preventing dust and other gross stuff from making its way down into your living space. The material is also fireproof.