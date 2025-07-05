60 Weird Things You Didn't Know About That Make You Look So Much Better

It’s no secret that the way you look and the way you feel can be connected. And who doesn’t want to look and feel their best? So if you’re aiming to stock up on some confidence-boosting personal care essentials, look no further, because Amazon is filled with weird things that help you look great with minimal effort. From soothing skin-care products to clever tools that solver fashion emergencies, there’s a mood bump for you below.

01 Invisible Ruching Clips That Give Clothes A Sleeker Fit Tailor Ring Invisible Clothing Cinch Clips (8-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Create an instant (and impermanent) cinch without a tailor, with these invisible clips help you tighten your dresses and crop your T-shirts into a knot-like design. Just place a clip underneath your garment and secure it with the included elastics to create a ruched, pleated look that tightens and shortens. Each set includes eight rings in four different sizes, and according to one reviewer, they’re “really easy to use.”

02 A Grippy Powder That Covers Roots & Fills In Your Hairline BOLDIFY Root Touch-Up Hairline Powder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Made using pigmented fibers that build onto existing follicles, this hairline powder covers up roots and fills in sparse spots for hair that looks full, voluminous, and freshly colored. Its sweatproof formula lasts for 48 hours but washes out with ease in the shower. “I can't believe how great this works,” one reviewer wrote, while another another user raved that it “stays put surprisingly well throughout the day, even in Texas heat!” Available styles: 14

03 A Magnetic Clasp For Effortless Necklace Layering OHINGLT Lucky Necklace Layering Clasp See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you love the layered necklace look, this layering clasp is a “game changer” that prevents tangling and saves tons of time, one reviewer wrote. It’s plated in 14-karat gold over stainless steel and connects three necklaces simultaneously using a sturdy magnet. It also comes in your choice of gold, rose gold, or silver finishes. Available styles: 11

04 A Hair-Finishing Stick That Slicks Down Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon They look like tubes of mascara, but these hair finishing sticks are actually filled with a clear, plant-based formula that tames flyaways, smooths frizz, and secures your up-do in place. It’s non-greasy and flake resistant, and the spoolie-style brush wand makes for easy application on the go. Available styles: 4

05 Pinchable Ponytail Clips That Boost Volume Sizobi Bird Nest Magic Hair Clip (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Swap out your basic elastic bands for these bird nest hair clips. They have an expanding and contracting design that you can pinch around ponytails and buns — and they’re coated in soft velvet. The result? Way more volume without slippage, and they come in a range of different colors. Available styles: 5

06 A Lightly Padded Thong That Prevents Camel Toe LUCKMEEY Camel Toe Cover Thong See price on Amazon See on Amazon This unique cover thong is seamless to prevent panty lines in sheer, tight, or light-colored clothing, and it has a special latex gusset to smooth out creases. The result? A look that’s undetectable under clothing but provides extra coverage. Score these stretchy thongs in a range of fun and neutral shades. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

07 A Dermaplaning Kit That Helps You Find All The Tiny Hairs enttgo Hair Identifier Spray With Razors (5 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Made with plant-based ingredients, this hair identifier spray both creates a protective layer over the skin for comfortable shaving and highlights even the tiniest hairs. This way, it’s super clear which areas to focus on. The kit also comes with four dermaplaning razors that aim to remove hair and dead skin for a smoother complexion.

08 A Highly Rated Glossy Body Oil That Nourishes & Shimmers Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil See price on Amazon See on Amazon A moisturizing oil and a body shimmer in one, the Illuminate Me oil aims to nourish and highlight skin in one easy step. Not only does it hydrate, it leaves behind a glowy copper hue designed to look warm and natural on melanated skin. It’s earned an average 4.6-star overall rating from over 9,000 reviewers because it smells delicious, looks gorgeous, and feels super hydrating without being greasy.

09 No-Show Socks That Actually Stay Put Lomitract Thin No-Show Socks (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Wear these no-show socks underneath loafers, sneakers, and flats for a seamless look that doesn’t peek above the collar of your shoe. They’re made from cooling, stretchy cotton and they have nonslip silicone grips that ensure they “actually stay put,” one reviewer wrote. And since each pack comes with multiple colors, you’ll have plenty of options, too. Available sizes: 5-8 — 9-12

10 Curved Hangers That Prevent Shoulder Bumps Nature Smile Nonslip Hangers (10-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These bump-free hangers are curved to preserve the shape of your clothing. Unlike traditional hangers that jut out and create bumps in the shoulders, these boast an arched design that won’t warp delicate knit materials. They’re also made from metal with a slip-resistant vinyl coating and have a bar with hooks to hold pants, camis, bras, and spaghetti-strap dresses. Available sizes: 10 Pack — 20 Pack

11 A Detangling Brush Designed For All Hair Types Ninabella Organic Detangling Hair Brush See price on Amazon See on Amazon Using pain-free bristles and a flexible spiral-shaped paddle that adapts to the shape of your scalp, this hair brush aims to detangle knots without pain or breakage. It’s designed for wet or dry use on any type of hair, including curly, straight, thick, or thin. And since it’s lightweight, it’s comfortable to hold as well. Available styles: 4

12 Gentle Whitening Strips In Fruity Flavors Zimba Strawberry Flavored Teeth Whitening Strips Treatment See price on Amazon See on Amazon These aren’t your average whitening strips. For one, even though they’re enamel safe and gentle on sensitive teeth, they’re designed to remove stains and brighten your smile in quick, 30-minute sessions. For another, they come in delicious flavor options like strawberry, peach, cherry, coconut, and watermelon, because caring for your teeth shouldn’t feel like a punishment. Each box contains enough strips for 14 uses. Available styles: 7

13 A Hydrating Mask For Your Under-Chin Area MAREE Collagen Facial Mask (5-Count) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Most face masks neglect the jaw and neck, but this facial mask fits around the ears to keep it in place underneath the chin. It’s made from cotton fabric and it’s infused with collagen peptides, retinol, hyaluronic acid, and colloidal gold, all of which aim to firm, hydrate, and brighten the area. Available styles: 3

14 A Stretchy Band That Crops All Your Tops Croptuck Waistband Tool See price on Amazon See on Amazon The Croptuck is a comfortable, stretchy band that fits around your waist so you can crop just about any T-shirt, blouse, sweater, or hoodie in your wardrobe to the ideal length for your outfit. Simply tuck the hem of your top underneath the band to create an even look that won’t easily come undone. It’s the perfect tool for wardrobe customization thanks to its easy-to-adjust toggles that deliver a tailored fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 Eyeglass Ear Hooks That Keep Your Frames From Sliding YINGFENG Silicone Ear Hook Glasses Grips (22 Pairs) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Made from translucent silica gel and designed to fit most arm widths between 6 and 12 millimeters, these ear hooks keep your glasses securely mounted on your face. According to reviewers, they’re comfortable to wear all day and they’re great at preventing slipping while running, reading, cooking, working, driving, and doing yoga. Available styles: 5

16 A Powerful Callus Remover Gel That Works In 5 Minutes Love, Lori Foot Callus Remover Gel See price on Amazon See on Amazon This extra-strength callus remover gel aims to soften tough, rough feet in under five minutes, especially when paired with a pumice stone or foot soak. Its precision-applicator bottle comes with free gloves for easy spreading, and its cool mint formula leaves behind a refreshing tingle. “My feet have never been this smooth,” one reviewer wrote. Available styles: 2

17 A Wax Hair Stick That Smooths Frizz & Flyaways Samnyte Hair Wax Stick See price on Amazon See on Amazon Smooth down flyaways or secure your hair into a sleek, clean-looking updo or pony with this hair wax stick. It’s made with botanical oils, vitamin E, and beeswax to both style and nourish your hair at the same time. It’s also easy to use on the go and doesn’t create flakes, grease, or crunchiness. “Where have you been all my life?” one reviewer asked.

18 Stick-On Foam Pads That Cushion Your Heels EIRMAT Heel Pads For Shoes (4 Pairs) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Tired of your shoes causing blisters and awkward trips? Using double-sided adhesive, these heel pads stick to the back of your loafers, pumps, sneakers, or flats to prevent your foot from slipping out and rubbing. They cushion your heel with breathable, cloud-like foam and provide grip thanks to an array of silicone dots. Available styles: 6

19 A Pill-Removing Comb For Delicate Fabrics Lona Scott Clothing Comb See price on Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with all types of material (even fragile knits like cashmere and wool), this clothing comb aims to remove lint, pilling, and fuzz from fabrics without damaging them. Its double-edge design features fine mesh and a wooden handle, and it comes with a drawstring bag for travel and storage. After all, sometimes looking your best means taking better care of the things you already own. Available styles: 2

20 Waist Extenders That Make Pants More Comfortable Comfy Clothiers Flexible Button Waist Extenders (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Attach one of these flexible waist extenders to your jeans, shorts, skirts, or slacks to add 1 to 2 inches of extra breathing room. They’re discreet and easy to use on any pair of bottoms that has a button, and you can further conceal them with a belt or an untucked shirt if you prefer.

21 A Vibrating Spatula Tool To Deep-Clean Pores GUGUG Skin Scrubber Face Spatula (3 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This rechargeable face scrubber has four vibrating modes and a stainless steel spatula, which are designed to extract oil, blackheads, and whiteheads from your pores — without picking at your skin. The set also includes two silicone covers with distinct textures that aim to gently exfoliate, scrub away makeup, and boost circulation. Available sizes: 3

22 Portable Leather Wipes For Cleaning Shoes, Bags & More Leather Honey Leather Care Wipe Kit (10-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your leather items looking like new without the mess of traditional cleaners using these leather care wipes. They’re nontoxic and individually packaged for portability and use on the go. The set includes five wipes for cleansing and five for conditioning, and they’re suitable for use on shoes, bags, belts, and even car interiors. Available styles: 3

23 A Teeth-Whitening Pen That’s Enamel Safe MySmile Teeth-Whitening Pen See price on Amazon See on Amazon This whitening pen is filled with an enamel-safe formula to brighten your smile and remove stains without irritating your teeth or gums — and the precision brush head makes for easy, mess-free application. “I’ve used [it] for one week and can see a difference in shade,” wrote one reviewer who called it a “great purchase.” Available sizes: .27 Fl Oz — 14 Fl Oz

24 A Stylish Chain For Securing Your Glasses ChainsPro Glasses Chain See price on Amazon See on Amazon Made from stainless steel with rubber clasps that fit most pairs of glasses and sunglasses, this 28-inch chain is both a fashion accessory and a practical tool that keeps your eyewear within easy reach. When not in use, just remove and fold up your frames and let them hang in place like a necklace. In addition to black, gold, and silver designs, the brand also makes custom options with your name and birthstone. Available styles: 21

25 A Strapless Sticky Bra For Backless Outfits & More Awant Strapless Sticky Bra See price on Amazon See on Amazon This sticky bra adheres to your chest, ensuring visible bra straps won’t distract from your outfit. It uses a skin-friendly silicone adhesive, so there’s no need for a back band. As a result, it’s great for strapless dresses, open-back tops, and low or intricate necklines — and according to one reviewer, it “actually stays on” despite heat, sweat, and movement. Available sizes: A — D

26 Spiral Inserts That Help Your Rings Fit Better 5 STARS UNITED Ring Adjuster Sizers (12-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Poorly fitting jewelry can distract from an outfit and make you uncomfortable, but these ring adjusters can help you look so much better. They have earned over 48,000 five-star ratings because they reduce your ring size by up to 1.5 sizes for a secure, comfortable fit that doesn’t spin or fall off your finger. The clear silicone spiral is discreet, comfortable to wear, and easy to wrap around most rings, plus you can cut it to size as needed.

27 Fun Pimple Patches Shaped Like Holographic Stars Sparkle Beauty Labs Holographic Star-Shaped Acne Patches (78-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Since they’re made from hydrocolloid to absorb gunk and bacteria, these pimple patches “work great” to heal a blemish fast, one reviewer wrote. In fact, they’re designed to reduce the look of pimples in as few as hour hours. That said, they’re also shaped like stars (or hearts and butterflies) with a rainbow holographic shimmer, so they double as both skin-care and self-expression. Available styles: 3

28 A Powder Dry Shampoo With A Built-In Applicator Puff Nuva Botanicals Non Aerosol Dry Shampoo Powder With Biotin See price on Amazon See on Amazon Instead of an aerosol-powered spray, this dry shampoo powder uses corn starch to soak up oil. The addition of biotin and Korean ginseng help nourish your strands, while the lavender extract freshens your hair. It’s also easy to dab it directly where you need it (without mess and on the go) thanks to the applicator cushion.

29 Hair Ties With Decorative Tortoise-Shell Bows Brinie Tortoise Shell Hair Ties (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Made from durable rubber and wrapped in snag-resistant fabric, these hair ties are an easy way to add style to your buns and ponytails. That’s because each one has a curved tortoise-shell bow that looks like an elegant clip. One reviewer wrote, “These hair accessories have quickly become my favorite go-to option” because they “elevate my look effortlessly.”

30 A Wireless Bra That’s Actually Supportive Warner's Easy Does it Wireless Bra See price on Amazon See on Amazon Looking for an everyday wireless bra that doesn’t feel like a compromise? This fan-favorite pick has over 32,000 five-star ratings because it offers surprisingly great support despite its wire-free design. Plus, it features adjustable straps for a customized fit. It’s so comfortable, one reviewer said they “could sleep in it.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

31 A Large Tote That’s Comparable To Designer Bags Nodykka Faux Leather Tote Bag See price on Amazon See on Amazon Get this faux leather tote bag in just about any color or texture you could want for less than $20. Despite its low price tag, it’s big enough to fit a laptop and comfortable to wear thanks to its long shoulder straps. One reviewer wrote, “I’ve spent so much money over the years on expensive leather bags with designer names and wish I just bought this bag instead.” Available styles: 40+

32 Sheer Embroidered Socks With Delicate Floral Patterns Ballballu Vintage Sheer Socks (7 Pairs) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These sheer vintage socks wick moisture and prevent chafing while making a serious sartorial statement. The floral embroidery elevates your sneakers, loafers, flats, or Mary Janes beyond more traditional hosiery offerings. And since the heel, toe, and cuff are reinforced with thicker fabric, they’re both durable and comfortable. “Love wearing these with short or cuffed pants,” wrote one reviewer who gets “many compliments.” Available styles: 5

33 A Leave-In Serum That Repairs Damaged Hair Boldplex Hydrating Leave-In Protein Hair Serum See price on Amazon See on Amazon Using bond-repairing technology that penetrates deep into strands to rebuild and protect hair proteins, this leave-in serum is a favorite among reviewers with color- or heat-damaged hair. In addition to minimizing frizz, strengthening strands, and boosting shine, it also aims to speed up styling time.

34 An At-Home Hair-Tinting Kit That’s Easy To Use Godefroy Hair Color Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed for spot-coloring small areas around your roots, temples, eyebrows, or facial hair, this tint kit is a “great product” that’s “easy to use,” one reviewer wrote. In the included mixing cup, combine the cream formula developer with the pre-measured color capsules, which ensure you won’t use more than you actually need. The result? Drip-resistant, low-odor, no-waste color. The tint lasts up to six weeks and comes in your choice of five shades. Available styles: 5

35 Quick-Heating Ceramic Hot Rollers For Bouncy Volume Conair Double Ceramic Hot Rollers See price on Amazon See on Amazon While they give you vintage volume in the form of big, beautiful waves, these are not your mother’s hot rollers. They’re made from heat-retaining ceramic with a grippy, tangle-resistant velvet coating on the outside. Just lock them in place with the included rounded clips. The heater also reaches its optimal temperature in just 85 seconds and lights up when your rollers are ready to use. Available styles: 2

36 A Brow Glue That Holds For 16 Hours NYX PROFESSIONAL The Brow Glue Eyebrow Gel See price on Amazon See on Amazon Available in clear or tinted options, this NYX Brow Glue gives you up to 16 hours of extreme hold to keep your eyebrows well styled all day. The formula is non-sticky and flake-resistant, and the tube comes with a spoolie cap for easy application. Some reviewers compared it to brands that cost triple the price, and one wrote, “It’s better.” Available styles: 9

37 Eyelid Wipes That Are A “Mini Miracle” Mediviz Tea Tree Oil Eyelid Wipes (30-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers called these eyelid wipes a “mini miracle” and a “must have” when it comes to soothing dry, tired, or irritated eyes. Individually packaged for portability and infused with antibacterial tea tree oil, they aim to exfoliate dead skin, wipe away oil and makeup, unclog meibomian glands, and clean crust and mites from your lashes. Available sizes: Pack of 1 — Pack of 3

38 Stretchy Skinny Belts That Elevate Your Outfit JASGOOD Stretchy Waist Belt (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon A fashion belt can instantly take your outfit from basic to elevated, and these skinny stretchy belts are equal parts chic and comfortable. Besides the faux leather panels and gold-tone buckles, they have elastic all the way around for a custom-like fit, whether you’re cinching a dress, securing your pants, or tailoring a flowy top. Available sizes: 20”-26” — 41”-45”

39 Highly Rated Serum Capsules For Smooth Hair Bali Secret Hussell Hair Treatment Serum Vitamin (40-Count) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Break open one of these hair serum capsules for a pre-measured, no-rinse conditioning treatment. In addition to vitamins for nourishment, the formula contains argan, macadamia, and avocado oils to boost shine, minimize damage, and smooth frizz — and they’re suitable for all hair types. They come highly rated, too, with nearly 9,000 Amazon users weighing in to give them an overall 4.5-star rating.

40 Mouthwash Tablets For Fresh Breath On The Go Boka Restore Mouthwash Tablets (90-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Freshen your breath without the mess, measuring, or plastic bottle with these mouthwash tablets. They dissolve in your mouth so you can chew, swish, and spit practically anywhere. They’re made with probiotic powder to support a healthy oral microbiome, hydroxyapatite to remineralize the enamel, and mint oil for a refreshing taste — plus they’re TSA-approved for travel. Available styles: 2

41 A Purple Mask That Conditions While It Tones Blonde & Gray Hair Vitamins Keratin Purple Hair Mask See price on Amazon See on Amazon Hydrate, revitalize, and tone hair all in one step thanks to this purple keratin mask. Designed for blonde, silver, gray, or platinum hair, the violet pigments of this mask neutralize unwanted brassy tones. The nourishing plant-based ingredients like argan oil help it double as a deep-conditioning treatment to restore brittle, damaged strands, too.

42 A Body Lotion That Comes In A Fast-Absorbing Spray Pacifica Vegan Collagen Body Milk Spray See price on Amazon See on Amazon Packed with vegan collagen, aloe vera, and avocado oil, this body milk spray is designed to leave skin supple and hydrated. Unlike your average lotion, however, its fine mist spray is non-greasy and fast absorbing with no rubbing required. It also comes in a recyclable, non-aerosol bottle that doesn’t contain any chemical propellants. Available styles: 3

43 Silicone Tape That Aims To Help Fade Scars DFK Silicone Scar Sheets See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you have unwanted scars from surgery, acne, burns, or stretch marks, these silicone sheets have reviewers raving. One reviewer wrote, “Amazing results,” while another user added that it “doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin,” and it’s “very comfortable to wear.” Cut the sheet to size and cover your scar; it’s water resistant, medical grade, breathable, reusable, and odorless. Available sizes: 2M — 5M

44 A Glass Foot File Reviewers Call A “Miracle” Bare August Glass Foot File See price on Amazon See on Amazon “My feet have never looked or felt this soft before,” one reviewer wrote about this Bare August foot file, which uses gentle but efficient textured glass to buff away rough, callused skin in record time. Another user raved, “I have tried everything, and I mean everything, to battle dry and cracking feet,” but this is a “miracle product.” Available styles: 4

45 Cushioned Silicone Pads For More Comfortable Glasses GMS Optical Contoured Silicone Eyeglass Nose Pads (5-Pairs) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed for medium to large frames, these anti-slip nose pads are made from cushioned, contoured silicone so your glasses fit more comfortably without sliding off your nose. They stick right on thanks to the durable adhesive, and you can use them on eyeglasses, sunglasses, or blue light-blocking glasses. And since they’re clear, they’ll blend right in with your frames, too. Available styles: 4

46 A Heated Brush That Straightens While You Comb Prizm Hair Straightener Brush See price on Amazon See on Amazon Style your hair while you comb it thanks to this straightening brush. Its anti-scald bristles reach temperatures up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit in under a minute, while its ceramic coating is infused with negative ions to minimize frizz and smooth strands from the inside out. As an added safety feature, it’ll automatically power off after 60 minutes. Available styles: 5

47 A Soothing Mask For Both Hot & Cold Treatments PerfeCore Facial Cooling Mask See price on Amazon See on Amazon Microwave this therapeutic facial mask to soothe your sinuses and refresh your complexion, or chill it in the freezer to minimize headaches and puffy eyes. It’s filled with temperature-retaining gel beads that stay flexible, and it has straps as well as cutouts for your eyes, nose, and mouth for secure, comfortable wear.

48 Stylist-Recommended Hair Clips That Don’t Crease Or Slip AIMIKE No Crease Duck Billed Hair Clips (12-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed for sectioning while styling, these hair clips have an overall 4.7-star rating after nearly 3,000 users weighed in due to their grippy duck-bill design, crease-resistant silicone band, and durable ABS construction. “I’m a professional hairstylist and I absolutely [love these] for in-salon use,” one reviewer wrote. Each pack features a range of colors, too. Available styles: 8

49 An Anti-Fog Mirror That Even Works In The Shower HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whoever designed this shower mirror apparently thought of everything. Its 6-inch reflective surface resists fog, its strong suction cup base sticks to just about any smooth surface, and its rotating hinge allows you to adjust the viewing angle. It even boasts an integrated slot to hold your razor. Available styles: 4

50 A Best-Selling Stain Remover In Portable Wipe Form Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Wipes (5-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater is the best-selling stain remover on Amazon, but these individually packaged stain wipes take the mess-busting action on the go. Each one contains the brand’s water-based, pH-neutral formula that quickly tackles food, grease, wine, coffee, and accidents on almost any material. “Best stain-removing product I’ve ever used — by FAR,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 1 Count — 11 Count

51 Biker Shorts That Come In 3 Inseam Lengths HLTPRO Biker Shorts (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Build your ideal pair of biker shorts and then get three of them for the price of one. They come in five sizes, 14 color combinations, and three inseam lengths: 3 inches, 5 inches, or 8 inches, with or without pockets. Thanks to their wide waistband and four-way stretch fabric, one reviewer called them, “The most comfortable thing I have ever bought.” Available sizes: Small-Medium — 4X-Large

52 Lettuce-Trim Socks Made From Soft Cotton Mesh Mcool Mary Mesh Ruffle Socks (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Using a cotton-blend material woven into a lightweight mesh, these ruffle socks minimize friction, wick away sweat, and boost breathability. They also add elevated style to your footwear with their intricate patterns and lettuce-trim cuffs. And since they’re machine washable, they’re easy to care for as well.

53 A Fluffy Powder Brush For A Great Price Palladio Powder Brush See price on Amazon See on Amazon You don’t need to spend tons of money on high-end makeup tools, and this powder brush proves it. Using densely packed, cruelty-free bristles, it helps you evenly apply powder formulas before sweeping the excess away. The brand also makes rounded, angled, and flat brushes for foundation, bronzer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, blush, and more. Available styles: 9

54 A Moisturizing Duo To Repair Damaged Hair DAILY DOSE Moisturizing Conditioner Duo Set (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed to repair and restore all hair types, this moisturizing duo comes with a detangling spray and a leave-in conditioner. The former minimizes knots while nourishing strands and boosting shine, and the latter eliminates frizz while making hair more manageable. Both are cruelty free and non-greasy. Available styles: 3

55 Citrus-Infused Soap Designed To Even, Brighten & Hydrate Skin O NATURALS Natural Bar Soap (5 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These natural soap bars are infused with turmeric and kojic acid to even out skin tone, retinol to help smooth wrinkles, and avocado butter and hyaluronic acid for hydration. They also come with an African net sponge, which helps you scrub and exfoliate your whole body for softer, cleaner skin. Available sizes: 4 Count — 26 Count

56 A Gentle, Reuseable Nail File Made Of Glass ClassyLady Glass Nail File See price on Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional nail files, this file is made from fortified glass, so it doesn’t break down over time. This impressive little tool rinses clean of residue, is easy to sanitize, and can help reduce nail chipping, too. “Produces such a smooth finished edge and so quickly,” wrote one reviewer who “can’t get over it.” Available styles: 2

57 A Teeth-Whitening Kit With A Blue Light Cali White Teeth Whitening Strip Kit With LED Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon Between the peroxide formula and the blue LED light, this teeth whitening kit aims to brighten your smile by up to four shades after one treatment and without causing irritation. Using the included syringes, squeeze the gel into the medical-grade silicone trays and press the button on the battery-operated light to use.

58 Ultra-Gentle Exfoliating Facial Sponges You Can Reuse HartFelt Exfoliating Facial Sponge (10-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your skin is too sensitive for harsh exfoliants and makeup removers, these facial sponges are a great alternative. They’re designed to buff away dead skin and remove oil and makeup using just water, plus their teardrop shape helps you reach every curve. They’re also washable and reusable to benefit both your wallet and the environment.

59 A Soft, Clingy Bodysuit That Feels Like Skims PUMIEY Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon This long-sleeve bodysuit is so supportive and buttery soft that multiple reviewers compared it to Skims. The stretchy polyamide fabric is double lined, and the snap-closure thong prevents panty lines while staying tucked in. Needless to say, it’s a versatile wardrobe staple. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

60 An Exfoliating Brush To Help Prevent Razor Bumps & Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush See price on Amazon See on Amazon Using pointed silicone bristles, this exfoliating brush is designed to remove dead skin and loosen follicles. When used before shaving, it aims to reduce razor bumps, prevent ingrown hairs, and leave the area as smooth and irritation-free as possible — and judging by its 22,000 five-star ratings, it works. Available styles: 4