You worked late and came home to find that your partner and kids had eaten, but they didn’t make anything for you. Or you sit down to tell them a funny story you’ve been waiting all day to share, and they never fully drag their attention away from their phone. These are what relationship experts call “micro-resentments”: things that aren’t deal breakers or massive red flags, but that do still take a toll on your connection with your partner. Micro-resentments are hard to talk about — bringing them up can feel like you’re being petty, since the actions themselves are small — but here’s why it matters that you address them head-on.

What are micro-resentments in a relationship?

Micro-resentments can look different in every relationship, but the feeling behind them all is the same. “Micro-resentments are those small, often unspoken moments of frustration, disappointment, or emotional neglect that, on the surface, might seem too minor to bring up, but over time, they build,” says Amber Monroe, a licensed marriage and family therapist. “These aren’t about dramatic betrayals. They’re about the drip-drip-drip of small unmet needs and missed moments of emotional connection that go unacknowledged. And they can chip away at connection when left unaddressed.”

For married or long-term partners with kids, micro-resentments can look like this:

One partner feels they’re always the default parent, handling school forms, doctor appointments, or bedtime routines, while the other seems unaware.

Eye-rolls or scrolling through the phone when one partner vents about their day, or repeatedly interrupting when they’re speaking.

Saying you’ll handle the dishes but leaving them for tomorrow… again. Or agreeing to put the kids to sleep but staying out too late.

Not acknowledging the mental energy it takes to plan meals, remember birthdays, or keep the household running.

Leaving clothes on the floor, hogging the blankets, or being chronically late — small things that grate when they happen daily.

Can micro-resentments ruin a relationship?

Slowly but surely, yes, they can. “Think about filling a backpack with little stones. One or two won’t slow you down. Every time you bite your tongue instead of saying something, you toss in another stone. Before you know it, your shoulders ache, your mood sours, and you’re dragging that invisible weight everywhere you go,” says Sheena Simpson, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

When you’re burdened by all those little breaks in connection, you start to pull back from your partner without even realizing it, Simpson explains. Or, you could start feeling bitter and, yes, resentful, Monroe adds.

“When micro-resentments aren’t addressed, they start to shift the emotional tone of the relationship. You may notice more irritability, sarcasm, or passive-aggressive behavior. There’s often a subtle erosion of generosity — less willingness to offer affection, make kind gestures, or give the benefit of the doubt,” Monroe says.

Maybe you go silent or maybe you snap at them, but neither of these outcomes actually solves the rift between you and your partner, or prevents it from reforming in the future.

How should you bring up micro-resentments with your partner?

Telling the person you love that it hurts your feelings when they leave their coffee mug next to the sink instead of in it can feel straight up petty — especially when they’re such a good parent and partner in other ways. But it matters that we address the things that bother us, these experts say.

“The key is to speak from the impact, not just the incident. Instead of focusing on what your partner did or didn’t do, focus on how it made you feel and what it touches in you,” says Monroe. “For example, instead of, ‘You never unload the dishwasher,’ you might say, ‘When I notice I’m always the one unloading the dishwasher, I start to feel alone in the day-to-day of running this household, and that makes me feel unsupported.’ You can even preface the conversation by saying, ‘This isn’t a huge deal, but I think if I keep swallowing it, it might become one. Can I share something with you?’”

Simpson agrees. “Framing it as a search for teamwork rather than a list of complaints makes your partner far more likely to lean in instead of tune out.” Her advice is to block out 10 minutes each week, maybe over coffee on a Sunday or one night a week when the kids are in bed. Use the time to share one small frustration each. “Begin with ‘I felt invisible when...’ and then really listen as your partner shares theirs. Building that little habit keeps those pebbles from piling up into a mountain.”

Make sure your partner knows you’re coming at this problem not to criticize them, but to practice what Monroe calls emotional hygiene.

“Practice naming the small things early and often. Just like we clean our homes regularly to avoid a mess, we need to clear the air in our relationships before resentment settles in. If this feels hard or vulnerable, that’s normal. It often is. Start with one small thing. Let your partner into your inner world, and ask to be let into theirs. That mutual openness is where real intimacy begins.”