What “Gut Health” Actually Means, In A World Where The Algorithm Is Constantly Shilling Supplements

Nervous system regulation, sleepmaxxing, high-functioning burnout — there is always some hot new health topic du jour. While there’s usually some kernel of true health information buried in the hype, it’s hard to parse what really matters from all the social media “gurus” shilling supplements at the link in bio. This is especially true of “gut health,” a topic that feels like it has dominated wellness spaces for the past few years but also never really comes up in your primary care doctor’s office. So, what does gut health actually mean, particularly for women? What do we need to know, and what is social media fluff?

For starters, what does it even look like to have good gut health?

We’ve heard the term; what does it actually mean? In general, gut health refers to the state of your gastrointestinal tract and how it’s working for you, according to the American Medical Association (AMA). Regular bowel movements, no persistent pain or bloating — these are signs things are going well. Medically speaking, good gut health doesn’t mean you’ve somehow optimized your microbiome (more on that in a minute); it means your digestive tract is functioning as it should, you’re absorbing the nutrients you need, and you’re comfortable throughout the process.

“I think that it looks different for everybody, but when I have a healthy gut, I feel better overall in my day-to-day life. It’s no bloating on a consistent basis. It’s having regular bowel movements. I’m not racing to the bathroom with loose stools or, on the other side of it, I’m not going days constipated. I don’t feel that brain fog. I have energy, and I’m sleeping well,” says Chloe Melas, NBC News correspondent and author of The Girl’s Guide to Guts, who lives with ulcerative colitis, a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

And what about the microbiome we hear so much about?

Yes, it is a real thing and the subject of reams of medical research.

Inside your intestines live trillions of microorganisms that have a surprising impact on our overall health. According to The Cleveland Clinic, they help break down our food, support our immune systems, and may even play a role in mood and behavioral health. There’s no one perfect gut microbiome either, according to the AMA. Each person’s is unique and depends on their age, diet, medications, genetics, where they live, and more.

Signs Your Gut Health Needs Some Attention

It’s normal to have an off tummy day every now and then, sure, but from her own experience and speaking with experts while writing her book, Melas knows there are certain red flags women should watch for when it comes to their gut health.

“If you’re having blood in your stool on a consistent basis, and that more than a handful of times, you need to go see a doctor immediately. That can look like going to see your primary care. Personally, in my experiences in writing this book and interviewing so many different experts, and just what I've gone through in my own life having IBD, I’d say go straight to a gastroenterologist,” Melas says.

Vomiting, unexplained weight loss, chronic stomach pain, and difficulty swallowing are also red flags, per the AMA. Inconsistent bowel movements, whether that means racing to the bathroom multiple times a day or being chronically constipated, are another reason to schedule an appointment with your doctor, she adds. Cramping, painful bloating, or looking pregnant after eating a meal — these things are not normal, says Melas.

Ignoring early signs of GI issues can keep you from feeling your best, and in some cases, missing a diagnosis you need. Women are twice as likely as men to have IBS, according to the American College of Gastroenterology.

“For so long, so many of us have just sort of been like, ‘This is just the way life is.’ I think that as women, we just don’t prioritize our health like we should, especially when it comes to our gut health. We’re really good about getting our mammograms and talking about our breast health. We are now finally talking about perimenopause and those symptoms. But 45 million Americans suffer from IBS. Nearly 4 million Americans suffer from inflammatory bowel disease, which raises your chances of having colon cancer. And these are things that require a doctor to help you diagnose.”

How To (Actually) Support Your Gut Health

Probiotic sodas, gummies, powders... what do experts say will actually help improve your GI health and comfort? What will actually make your microbiome happy, and what’s not worth the money? Health experts agree that a diet rich in fiber is the best way to support your gut’s health.

“I had the privilege of interviewing Dr. William Lee, and he wrote a famous book called Eat to Beat Disease. He said that you have 39 trillion different bacteria that live inside your microbiome and that you need this gut diversity to have overall good health, and that it really just comes down to having a diverse plate every day when you’re sitting down for your meals,” Melas says.

It’s generally recommended for adults to consume 25 to 30 grams of fiber per day, which Melas admits can be hard sometimes with diet alone. That may mean a fiber supplement is worth the investment for you, or it may mean snacking on more fruits and veggies throughout the day where you can.

“We all get so overwhelmed; we’re constantly being targeted by drink this, eat that, take this supplement, take these vitamins. But Dr. Lee says that really what you need is in the front of the grocery store. It's the fruits, it's the vegetables, and that it's the things that are easiest to reach first,” Melas adds.

Ultimately, Melas says she wants more women to prioritize their health, and not to be embarrassed or afraid to talk to their providers about GI health specifically.

“If you are not having regular bowel movements, and by that I mean a big, beautiful, healthy poop every single day, then something is off with your gut health, full stop, and you need to get it figured out,” she says. “If you are bloated all the time, if you feel like every time you eat that cheese or a certain meal that you all of a sudden look like you’re three months pregnant, you’re not imagining it and you’re not crazy. We’ve just been told for so long to normalize it, and it's embarrassing, and it's not sexy, and who wants to sit around with your girlfriends at night and talk about the consistency of your stools? But we need to be talking about it because, honestly, it could save lives.”