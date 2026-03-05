If you’ve been on TikTok or Reddit at all recently, you’ve likely come across a disturbing phrase that’s been circulating online: “alpine divorce.” Overnight, it seems to have popped up all over social media and other corners of the internet in conversations about relationship red flags and women’s safety. And in these discussions, the phrase is used to describe a scenario in which a partner — often a boyfriend or husband — abandons their significant other in a remote outdoor location, like a hiking trail or national park.

But why is the term alpine divorce trending right now? Although it may sound like the plot of a thriller, the conversation around the term appears to have been reignited by a very real true-crime case earlier this year.

In February, an Austrian man was convicted of gross negligent manslaughter after leaving his partner on a freezing mountain where she later died of hypothermia. As is often the case with the internet, stories about similar situations have spread widely, with people grabbing onto the phrase “alpine divorce” to describe this phenomenon of ditching your partner in a dangerous outdoor setting. The most viral example of these stories came from a woman who was allegedly abandoned by her boyfriend while on a hike.

While these stories resurfaced the term and made it feel new, experts say the behavior behind it most definitely is not.

Is “alpine divorce” happening more frequently?

Despite the sudden spark in online discussion, some experts caution against assuming the behavior itself is widespread.

“This is social media chatter based on one anecdotal story of a woman who claims that she was left alone on a mountain hike, the video for which went viral. While a number of other women have made similar claims on social media, there is no verifiable data to support that the behavior is actually happening as a trend,” says Dr. Wendy Walsh, psychology professor and relationship expert at DatingAdvice.com.

Still, it’s hard not to read the comment section of that viral video — filled with many, many similar experiences shared by other women — and worry a pattern is emerging.

Plus, as several experts pointed out, cases involving partners abandoning someone in a vulnerable place have appeared in true-crime stories for decades. “This is not a new behavior. Dateline and 20/20 have been covering this pattern for many years. It just has a sparkly new label,” explains Dr. Sabrina Romanoff, a relationship expert at Hily Dating App and a Harvard-trained clinical psychologist.

Regardless of how common it is or isn’t, therapists say the behavior reflects a deeply concerning relationship dynamic.

The psychology behind abandoning a partner in a dangerous place

From a psychological perspective, intentionally leaving a partner in a remote or dangerous location can point to a need for control and intimidation.

“Intentionally abandoning a partner in a vulnerable place is a form of coercive control because it takes away their physical safety while asserting dominance,” says Romanoff. “This isn’t one-off behavior, as many abusive partners use this tactic to intimidate, punish, and induce fear in their partner.”

Why not just break up with the person, though? Get a real divorce?

Unlike divorce, which involves legal processes and mutual participation, abandonment allows the perpetrator to act unilaterally. Psychiatrist Dr. Maya Reynolds, a behavioral health spokesperson at Choice Point Health, says this may seem like the path of least resistance to the perpetrator. “For some individuals, this may feel less confrontational than directly initiating a divorce,” she says, “especially if they fear financial, reputational, or control-related consequences.”

Or, as Walsh bluntly puts it, “The psychology of such a rare event is simple: An ‘accidental death’ is cheaper than a divorce, and the dude obtains a boatload of sympathy.”

Experts also point out that the behavior could (obviously) be indicative of much deeper issues with the individual doing the ditching. “From a psychological standpoint, this kind of behavior shows severe control, resentment, and in some cases, narcissistic or antisocial characteristics,” says Reynolds.

Walsh notes that people who exhibit what psychologists call the “Dark Triad” traits — narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy — may be more prone to manipulative or cruel behaviors in relationships.

Red flags that may show up before something like this happens

While the thought of being abandoned in a dangerous place by someone you presumably love is understandably terrifying, experts emphasize that this is an extreme scenario, and it rarely happens out of nowhere. Often, red flags show up earlier in the relationship.

“If someone is capable of abandoning you in danger, you’ll usually see smaller versions of that behavior first,” says Cheryl Groskopf, LMFT and LPCC, an anxiety and trauma therapist and professional clinical counselor based in Los Angeles.

She says potential red flags include:

“Joking” about your helplessness or making you feel “too dramatic”

Minimizing your fear or pain (“You’re fine!)

Pressuring you past your boundaries (“Come on, don’t be lame”)

Creating situations where you’re dependent on them

Seeming to get satisfaction out of your discomfort

Other classic signs of a toxic, problematic, and potentially dangerous relationship include isolating you from friends or family, escalating arguments in intimidating ways, and engaging in risky behavior.

A helpful gut check, Groskopf says, is how you feel around your partner overall.

“Do you feel safer, stronger, and more yourself around them… or smaller and more on edge?” she asks. “That answer is information.”

Walsh agrees: “The biggest signal to act on is your internal instinct. If your partner is causing fear and intense anxiety about your safety, listen to your gut and don’t rationalize it away before it’s too late.”

It seems obvious, but worth repeating: If you and your partner are going through a rough patch, well, Walsh says a remote outdoor setting certainly isn’t the place for you. “A simple precaution: Don’t head out to the wilderness if your relationship is on the rocks. Head to a couple’s therapist instead.”

What to take away from “alpine divorce” trending

If, god forbid, you ever find yourself on the other side of a similar situation, it’s important to take it seriously. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill relationship row.

“Abandonment is not about a dramatic breakup,” Reynolds says. “It’s about a harmful behavior that reflects control and risk. When someone’s safety is compromised, the focus should remain on personal protection, and the idea of relationship repair should be discarded.”

In other words, there’s really no way to rationalize or justify this kind of behavior. And although “alpine divorce” specifically may not be as common as social media makes it seem, there’s a very real subtext here that we need to pay attention to.

“Sadly, if a woman is killed in America, more than half the time, she dies at the hand of her male intimate partner,” Walsh says. “These stories function in our culture as cautionary tales to help women stay safe.”

So, whether the phrase “alpine divorce” sticks around or fades as an internet buzzword, the conversation surrounding it highlights a critical truth: a healthy relationship should never make you feel physically unsafe.

And if it does, experts say, that’s not something to ignore.