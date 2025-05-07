How you handle porn in your relationship is, obviously, pretty personal. Some couples may never even speak of it to each other, while others actively watch it together and it's just another part of their sexual repertoire. Well, what if the category of porn actually involved married couples? "Hotwifing" and "hothusbanding" are two burgeoning new categories of X-rated content, and who knows? Maybe they'll be just the right kind of porn for you.

What is hotwifing porn?

You know cuckolding? Where one partner gets off on the other partner being intimate with someone else? It’s a pretty similar fetish. Here’s what would happen in a hotwife fantasy scenario:

“The ‘wife’ in the scene enjoys another man while the husband watches and possibly masturbates, or the husband might join in and you have a threesome,” says Angie Rowntree, founder and director of Sssh.com, an award-winning ethical porn platform. “With hotwifing, a married woman has sexual relations with other men with the approval of her husband, who then might watch or participate.”

With cuckolding, there’s an undertone of humiliation or jealousy, but with hotwifing, the woman is encouraged by her partner to do the things she’s doing. “Some people see hotwifing as another form of cuckolding, whereas others may see it as an extension of an open marriage. Hotwifing may or may not involve kinky play or power exchange; its parameters and expression are always dependent on what the participants all agree and consent to,” Rowntree adds.

Rowntree’s site takes requests from its viewers about what kind of porn they want to see more of, and she says hotwifing has been coming up a lot recently. “From February 2025 through now, we have seen member requests for hotwifing content nearly double. It is now among the top fantasies requested by Sssh.com members,” she says. She encourages anyone interested in watching hotwifing — or any kind of porn, really — to do so through ethical platforms or by paying adult performers directly to access their content.

What about hothusbanding?

Hothusbanding is “the reverse” of hotwifing, Rowntree explains. It’s “when a married man has sex with other women with their wife’s approval. Hothusbanding actually got a little airtime earlier this year when comedian Nikki Glaser shared her interest in trying it during a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast.

Would you try hotwifing IRL?

Rowntree emphasizes that hotwifing is a “consensual, trust-based exploration,” one that can strengthen a relationship “while offering an enticing fusion of novelty and connection.” Even though it’s done with everyone’s consent, it still feels like a breach of marital norms to involve someone else in the bedroom, and that taboo can be really enticing for some couples.

With that in mind, here are Rowntree’s tips if you’re considering branching out into hotwifing:

Talk to your partner to make sure this is something you both want to experience. If only one of you is fully on board, then it’s “meant to remain among your favorite fantasies,” Rowntree says. “Any kind of sexual experimentation requires open communication, honesty, and trust — and when you are introducing another person into your partnered sex life, the stakes are even higher, so it’s nothing to be casual about.” Remember that hotwife and hothusband porn is filmed with professionals and edited to be seamless. In real life, the interactions might play out a little more awkwardly. Just don’t build it up too much in your head; be realistic about what you expect. “It’s normal and natural to be aroused by something in an adult video that you may not necessarily want in real life.” Vet any potential partners and think long and hard (sorry) about the ramifications of who you invite to bed. “Are you sure about sleeping with a friend of your husband, or would it be better to meet someone with no mutuals? Before anyone’s clothing comes off, you need to establish and agree on boundaries — not only the sexual kind, but the real parameters of what is happening here so everyone’s expectations and feelings are respectfully addressed and managed,” Rowntree says. Get STI screenings regularly. If you’ve been in a monogamous relationship for a long time, you probably haven’t been screened in a while. But anytime to open up a relationship, even just for one night, you should all have a clean bill of health in hand first, Rowntree says. “Conduct regular STI screenings and share those results with any play partners. Hotwifing newbies might find resources in and around the swingers community to be helpful for connecting with fun, like-minded couples and singles who also value discretion and safety.”

So, would you watch — or even try — hotwifing? It may not be for everyone, but who knows, it could *really* be for you.