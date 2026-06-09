Have you ever brought up an issue to your partner only to feel completely shut out? You rehearsed what you’d say a thousand times in your head, making sure you didn’t take a tone or say anything that could be misconstrued, but still they go quiet and distant. Cue the anxiety spiral for you, and suddenly you’re fighting the urge to go back downstairs and insist they say something — anything! — just to acknowledge what’s going on. If this interaction sounds familiar, that’s because it has a name: the pursuer-distancer dynamic.

Relationship therapists say it’s one of the most common reasons couples seek their help. The cycle it creates is deeply frustrating for both partners, is almost always unintentional, and hard to change when you don’t understand the reason for your behaviors in the first place.

So, what is the pursuer-distancer dynamic in relationships, why does it happen, and how do you change it?

What is the pursuer-distancer dynamic in relationships?

The pursuer-distancer pattern is exactly what it sounds like, says Tara Gogolinski, licensed marriage and family therapist who specializes in counseling couples experiencing emotional disconnect.

“One partner pursues, the other distances. A pursuer partner moves toward their partner in conflict; they reach out, they ask questions, they want to talk it through. The distancer partner moves away; they go quiet, they need space, they shut down,” Gogolinski explains. “I can personally attest that the pursuer-distancer pattern is the most common relationship pattern or cycle I see in my therapy room. What makes it so painful is that both partners are trying to connect, but they are going about it in completely different ways.”

And the divide just grows when the behavior of one partner or the other intensifies.

“The more one partner pursues, the more the other distances. The more one distances, the more the other pursues. And as the time goes on, both partners become frustrated because neither person is getting what they need,” says Dr. Anna Elton, licensed marriage and family therapist, certified sex therapist, and author of The Formula of Desire.

You probably know which role you play already, but just in case, Elton says pursuers tend to repeatedly bring up an issue, ask questions, seek reassurance, send multiple texts, or insist on resolving a conflict immediately. Distancers may become quiet, avoid the discussion, leave the room, or say they need time to think.

Here’s how that can play out in real life, according to Gogolinski: “Partner A brings up an issue and Partner B gets quiet. So, Partner A pushes a little harder, asks more questions, and expresses more urgency. Consequently, Partner B pulls back a little more, maybe says ‘I don’t want to discuss this’ or physically walks away,” she says. “What ends up happening is the pursuer is perceived as attacking but really, they’re saying ‘I need you.’ And the distancer is perceived as abandoning, but really, they’re saying ‘I don’t want to hurt you.’”

Pursuers see distance as a danger cue and try to close that gap during conflicts — they need to feel close, to know the relationship is going to be OK, Gogolinski explains. Distancers, meanwhile, tend to get emotionally flooded and pull back to prevent themselves from saying or doing anything to hurt their partner.

Why does this happen?

Experts agree that nothing about this cycle is intentional, which is why it’s so frustrating for both parties. Both partners want the same thing — to feel connected, understood, and loved — but they seek safety in the relationship in completely different ways.

“Underneath each partner’s protective moves, there is longing for connection,” says Dr. Annie Hsueh, licensed clinical psychologist specializing in couple and relationship therapy and founder of Hope and Sage Psychological Services in California. “Both partners’ attachment history and styles can contribute to the pursuer-distancer pattern developing. The person in the pursuer position may have an anxious attachment, and the person in the withdrawing position may have an avoidant attachment.”

Pursuers, she says, likely feel lonely or scared. They wonder if they really matter to their partner. On the other hand, distancers see conflict and emotional intensity as overwhelming. They may step away or shut down to protect themselves, but it’s just a coping strategy. Underneath, “they may have feelings of inadequacy, fear of failure, or shame. They may get worried that they can never ‘get it right’ with their partner. They don’t think to tell their partner about this deeper worry. Instead, they may distance and try to cope by themselves,” says Hsueh.

Unfortunately, the dynamic creates a negative cycle that many couples can get stuck in, sometimes for many years before seeking professional help.

“The more the pursuer pushes for connection, the more tension the distancer feels. The more tension the distancer experiences, the more the distancer tries to turn down the temperature by pulling away. The more the pursuer feels the distance and disconnection, the more they continue to push or escalate. The more the distancer feels the heat, the more they back away, hoping for things to cool down. And on and on it goes,” says Hsueh.

Can the pursuer-distancer dynamic damage your connection over time?

The thing about this dynamic is that it will recur time and time again. That’s because it’s not about the conflict you and your partner think you’re having — how to load the dishwasher couldn’t be less relevant, actually — but about changing how the conflict plays out between you. Left unaddressed, it can wear on your relationship, but not because either of you is broken or at fault.

“The painful irony is that the pursuing makes the distancer pull back more, and the distancing makes the pursuer push harder. Each person’s coping strategy triggers the other’s fear, hence it becomes a cycle,” Gogolinski says. “This negative cycle starts to create an unintentional negative impact on the relationship narrative. The pursuer begins to feel chronically unseen. The distancer begins to feel chronically criticized. When two people feel emotionally unsafe in their relationship, connection cannot thrive.”

When unchecked, says Hsueh, this pattern can worsen... or lead to a break: “One or both partners may get burned out or numb, no longer wanting to put energy into the relationship. The good news is evidence-based couples therapy, such as Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), can help.”

How To Break The Pursuer-Distancer Dynamic

If left unaddressed, the pursuer-distancer pattern can become one of the most frustrating and damaging cycles in a relationship, Elton says. “The pursuer feels ignored or emotionally abandoned, while the distancer feels criticized, overwhelmed, or trapped. As a result, both partners become increasingly reactive and less likely to approach each other with curiosity and empathy.”

Seeking a couples’ therapist is probably your best path to success here. “EFT is designed to help couples understand their negative cycles, like the pursuer-distancer dynamic, and to counteract it. Couples can not only learn to counteract their negative cycle, but they can also learn to develop a more positive cycle. They can communicate more clearly and get their needs met,” Hsueh explains.

While you wait for your appointment, you could try coming up with a code word to use during conflicts, Elton says, “to signal that one or both partners are becoming emotionally overwhelmed.”

“The code word signals the need for a temporary pause. The couple should agree in advance on how long the break will last and exactly when they will return to the discussion. This approach helps both partners,” says Elton. “The pursuing partner gains reassurance that the conversation is not being abandoned, while the distancing partner knows there is a safe way to step back when emotions become too intense. The goal is to create conditions where both people can remain emotionally present and engaged.”

Silver lining, according to Gogolinski? This pattern is incredibly responsive to the right support.

“What I’ve found is that change doesn’t come from trying harder to communicate. It comes from slowing the cycle down enough to see what's happening underneath it. The pursuer usually isn’t angry, attacking, or criticizing; they’re scared. The distancer usually isn’t indifferent/apathetic/dismissive; they’re overwhelmed,” says Gogolinski. “When couples can start to lead with naming the fear instead of the demand, or naming the overwhelm instead of giving silence, they can exit their negative cycle.”