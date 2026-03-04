Anyone can find themselves in a toxic or abusive relationship, whether it’s with a romantic partner, a family member, or a co-worker. Nobody is completely immune to the charm of a narcissist or a practiced manipulator, as much as we like to think it could never be us. If you have a high-conflict person in your life, you may have come across people online talking about the “grey rock” method of dealing with them. So, what is grey rocking, how do you do it, and when?

Scary Mommy spoke with three relationship experts who specialize in narcissistic abuse recovery and co-parenting for their insight.

What is grey rocking?

“The idea is simple: make yourself as uninteresting as a grey rock,” says Chloë Bean, LMFT, a somatic trauma therapist in Los Angeles who specializes in narcissistic abuse recovery. “No emotional reaction, no personal information shared, no visible changes in your demeanor. It’s an intentional reduction of emotion. You respond briefly, neutrally, and without giving the other person something to hook onto. It’s not about being cold; it’s about being boring enough to be safe.”

Grey rocking originated in online survivor communities. That’s right — grey rocking didn’t come from a doctor or a medical textbook but from people who learned from their own lived experiences that the more they reacted, the more intense the conflict became, says Taylor Wikel, a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of Mindful Transitions Therapy. The technique has been around for years, but may be new to you now that it’s circulated widely on TikTok and parenting forums as a strategy for dealing with high-conflict exes, coparents, and family members.

By imagining yourself as a grey rock devoid of emotion, you can help yourself better navigate out-of-control, high-conflict conversations.

“No big reactions, no long explanations, no visible hurt, and no visible rage. You basically don’t give the other person anything they can use against you. Some people are fueled by reaction, meaning if they can hook you into defending yourself, arguing, or proving your point, the cycle continues. You are not trying to win. You’re simply trying to disengage without escalation,” says Cheryl Groskopf, LMFT, LPCC, a dual-licensed somatic marriage and family therapist and professional clinical counselor in Los Angeles.

When To Use Grey Rocking (& When Not To)

You can use grey rocking with anyone “who tends to provoke, criticize, or create drama,” Wikel says, especially if direct communication with that person has gotten you nowhere. But grey rocking most commonly comes up in conversations surrounding narcissists and how to deal with them if you have one in your life.

“Grey rocking is especially helpful with narcissistic people because they rely on emotional supply, like attention, reactions, intensity, drama, praise, and even outrage. When you stop reacting, you disrupt their reinforcement cycle,” Bean says. “Many of my clients are highly empathetic and emotionally expressive. Narcissistic partners, parents, friends, or bosses often exploit that openness. Grey rocking helps interrupt that automatic pattern. It can also be useful in high-conflict coparenting, toxic workplaces, and family systems where boundaries are ignored.”

Wikel agrees, noting, “When someone consistently engages in baiting, gaslighting, or escalating arguments, emotional responses can unintentionally fuel the pattern. Grey rocking works because it removes reinforcement. When there’s no emotional payoff, the interaction often loses momentum.”

That said, if you’re in a healthy relationship and have a conflict that is just about misunderstanding rather than manipulation, grey rocking is actually an unhealthy response.

“If someone has the capacity for reflection, accountability, and repair, emotional neutrality is actually avoidant. It blocks intimacy and becomes another defense, which is not the goal. It is also not appropriate when you are using it to avoid your own vulnerability,” Groskopf says. “Grey rocking is for containment in chronically dysregulated or exploitative dynamics. It is not for everyday conflict.”

Examples Of Grey Rocking

What does it actually look like to become as emotionally neutral as a rock? For starters, keep your responses brief, factual, and calm, Wikel says. “You don’t defend yourself, over-explain, or engage emotionally. It’s not about being passive. It’s about limiting emotional access when someone repeatedly misuses it.”

Grey rocking is as much about tone and energy as specific words, according to these experts. It looks like:

Short, factual responses

Neutral tone

No visible anger, frustration, or emotion

No defending your character or justifying your actions

No sharing details about your life

No debating distorted narratives

You want to ground yourself while you grey rock, Bean and Groskopf both emphasized. You want to take slow, deep breaths, feel your feet on the ground, and focus on your internal regulation instead of the other person’s big feelings.

Grey Rocking An Abusive Partner

Let’s say your manipulative partner is trying to pick a fight or invalidate your feelings.

They say: “You’re so sensitive. You always overreact.”

Grey rocker says: “OK” or “I hear you.”

They say: “Who are you texting? What are you hiding?”

Grey rocker says: “A friend.” No need to add to that, keep it simple.

Keep it simple, Bean says. “No defending yourself with long paragraphs, no explaining your emotions, no trying to convince them to understand you or empathize, no escalating.”

Grey Rocking A Co-Parent

Does your co-parent try to dredge up the past or blame you every time the kids’ schedule doesn’t perfectly align with their life? You’re not alone.

“Instead of saying, ‘That’s not what happened. You always twist things,’ try, ‘I see it differently,’” Wikel says. See also: “That’s your opinion.” “I’m not discussing this.” Or a simple, “OK.”

In co-parenting situations, grey rocking often means sticking strictly to logistics without getting swept up in arguments. “For example, if an ex texts, ‘You’re always so disorganized,’ instead of sending a long defense, a grey rock response might be, ‘The form is in his backpack. Pickup is at 5,’” she says.

“Please refer to the parenting agreement” is another phrase Wikel recommends.

Grey Rocking A Family Member

If your narcissistic mother says, “You are impossible. You ruin everything,” you respond with a simple, “I disagree,” Groskopf says. Then you disengage.

Let’s say you brought up something from your childhood that hurt you, and it’s not going well — don’t take your mom’s bait and start arguing about it. “If they attempt to change the narrative, you do not litigate the past. You say, ‘That is not how I see it,’ and stop,” she says. “The real work is not the sentence itself. It’s tolerating the surge in your body that wants to correct, justify, or prove.”

Does grey rocking ever backfire?

It can, according to all three experts. Grey rocking is never a substitute for safety planning and leaving an abusive relationship.

“When someone is accustomed to getting a reaction, they may initially escalate when that reaction disappears. In psychology, this is known as an ‘extinction burst’ — behavior temporarily intensifies before decreasing. In relationships where someone is volatile, controlling, or physically unsafe, emotional withdrawal can sometimes increase risk. Grey rocking should never replace safety planning in abusive situations,” Wikel says.

Your emotional withdrawal can be seen as defiance if your partner relies on coercive control, Groskopf agrees. If you’re in an abusive dynamic, especially one with a history of physical violence, stalking, or threats, she says “sudden non-engagement can escalate risk.”

If you need help planning a safe exit, call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit their website for resources and chat support.

What if you find yourself grey rocking someone a lot?

Grey rocking isn’t a long-term relationship solution, Bean says. It’s just supposed to be “a way to regulate and protect yourself in the present moment.” If you have to use it frequently with someone because they use your authentic self and emotions against you, that’s a red flag.

“In my work, the question is not, ‘Should I go no contact?’ The question is, ‘What level of access supports my nervous system and my integrity?’” Groskopf says. “For some, that is structured contact. For others, it is low contact. For some, especially adult children of chronically abusive or emotionally immature parents, it is no contact.”

For some people, breaking up, leaving the toxic job, or ousting the controlling friend is the answer. For others, like those in co-parenting situations, going no contact is simply not an option. In those situations, low contact with boundaries is the only way forward. Grey rocking can be one tool to help you maintain those boundaries, Wikel says.