I know I’m not the only parent who feels like they pack their entire house every time they go out for a simple overnight. All common sense goes out the window, replaced by panic over what I might do if I forget to bring a kid essential that will send our entire holiday into chaos. Perhaps no type of vacation sends my brain into overdrive as much as heading to a theme park, though.

Sure, packing for a theme park day sounds simple enough: Throw some sunscreen and snacks in a backpack and call it good, right? But, as someone who has spent countless days in amusement parks for work, I’m here to tell you it’s not quite as cut and dry as it sounds.

At Universal Orlando, you’re dealing with intense Florida heat, water rides that can leave you completely soaked, and some of the biggest thrill rides in the country. And while it’s a truly amazing trip, it’s also one that requires a little bit of extra planning when you have kids in tow.

The good news? You don't need to bring your entire house with you. A few thoughtfully chosen items can make the difference between a smooth day and one spent wishing you'd packed differently (trust me).

Here's exactly what I'd bring for a day at Universal Orlando Resort.

What to Pack for Universal Orlando With Kids

Comfortable Shoes

Listen, when it comes to sunscreen, medicine, or other essentials you can pick up at Walgreens, forgetting them is no biggie. But let me emphasize this for you: Comfortable shoes are a must.

Universal Orlando is big. Between walking through the parks, exploring themed lands, and standing in line, it's not unusual to rack up tens of thousands of steps in a single day. The last thing you want is a child complaining about blisters halfway through your vacation.

This isn’t the trip to bring out the brand-new shoes or let them pick out those fancy sandals. Make sure you bring the shoes they can comfortably wear all day, perhaps packing a pair of flip-flops in a locker in case you go on water rides.

Sunscreen and Sun Protection

Florida sunshine is no joke, especially during spring, summer, and early fall. Pack sunscreen, sunglasses, and hats for everyone in your group. I also like bringing a lightweight cooling towel during the hotter months, which can easily be worn around your neck and reapplied throughout the day. It takes up almost no room in a backpack but can make a big difference during an afternoon spent waiting for a parade or walking between attractions.

Refillable Water Bottles

Theme park days are long, and dehydration can sneak up quickly... especially on kids who are too excited to stop for a drink. Bringing refillable water bottles makes it easier to stay hydrated throughout the day and can save money compared to buying bottled water whenever someone gets thirsty.

At Universal, you also have the option of buying the Universal Coca-Cola Freestyle Cup, which is a refillable souvenir mug you can use throughout the parks. Just know it'll be cheaper to bring that water bottle from home.

Portable Phone Charger

Your phone works hard at Universal. Just like at Disney, you’ll likely use it for mobile tickets, checking wait times, mobile food ordering, photos, videos, and coordinating with the rest of your group. By lunchtime, your battery may already be struggling.

A small portable charger is one of those items you may not need every trip, but when you do need it, you'll be incredibly glad you packed it.

Snacks

Even if you plan to eat meals inside the parks, snacks are worth bringing, especially for the younger kids. While I fully recommend eating some of the meals Universal has to offer (Three Broomsticks is a must-do, IMO), for smaller snacks, you’re going to save money by simply bringing it with you.

Granola bars, crackers, fruit snacks, and applesauce pouches are all easy options that travel well, or can be picked up through Instacart and delivered to your hotel.

A Lightweight Park Bag

You don't need a giant backpack, but you do need somewhere to stash all of the essentials. I prefer a lightweight backpack over a shoulder bag because it's more comfortable during long days. Look for something large enough to hold water bottles, sunscreen, snacks, and extra clothing without becoming cumbersome.

Just know that Universal doesn’t allow backpacks on most rides, so bring something that will be easy enough to store in a locker as you go on rides throughout the day.

Poncho or Lightweight Rain Jacket

Florida weather is famously unpredictable, so it’s not uncommon for a sunny morning to turn into a downpour midday (then back to sun). A lightweight poncho takes up very little room and can save the day if the skies suddenly open up. It’s especially important if you’re bringing a stroller with you; I tend to leave a poncho or rain cover on top of my stroller when I go on a ride, just in case it gets caught in the rain while I’m not there.

The Things You Might Not Think to Pack for Universal Orlando

If you’re looking to keep your park bag light, these aren’t all must-haves; however, they are items I wish I had thought of on my first trip and that could be important for your family.

A Full Change of Clothes

If your family plans to ride the water attractions, this is my number one recommendation. While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disney World gets you wet, the water rides of Universal Orlando get you soaked. Jurassic Park River Adventure, Dudley Do-Right's Ripsaw Falls, and Popeye & Bluto's Bilge-Rat Barges don't just splash you; they can absolutely drench you.

Bringing a dry shirt, shorts, underwear, and socks can make the rest of the day significantly more comfortable, especially for the kids. If nothing else, bringing an extra pair of socks or flip-flops to wear on the rides is worth the extra room in your bag to save you from walking in sopping wet sneakers.

Motion Sickness Medication

Universal is home to some incredible attractions, but many rely on motion simulation, screens, and lots of ride movement. Even guests who don't typically experience motion sickness may find certain attractions more intense than expected. I say this from experience: I never get motion sick, but found myself more than a bit dizzy after riding the screen-heavy Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

If you or your older children are prone to motion sickness, consider packing Dramamine or another remedy you know works well for your family.

Harry Potter Gear From Home

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is one of Universal's biggest draws, and plenty of kids want to arrive dressed for the occasion. If your child already owns Harry Potter robes, scarves, wands, or other accessories, consider bringing them from home rather than purchasing new ones in the parks. They’ll have the fun of already being decked out in their House colors, and you'll likely save a significant amount of money in return.

Ziploc Bags

This might be the least exciting item on the list, but it may also be the most useful. Ziploc bags are perfect for protecting phones on water rides, storing wet clothing, containing spills, organizing snacks, or keeping small souvenirs together. I almost always throw a few into my backpack before a theme park day.

Cooling Towels or Portable Fans

I lived in Florida for nearly a decade, and there were still days when the heat and humidity caught me off guard. Standing in outdoor queues can make it feel even hotter, which is where cooling towels and portable fans really earn their place in your bag.

Portable fans are especially helpful while waiting in outdoor queues, while cooling towels provide quick relief after long stretches in the sun.

A Stroller (Even for Older Kids)

My 4-year-old started gravitating away from strollers when she was just 2, but I still bring one out for theme park days. Universal Orlando requires a lot of walking. Even children who haven't used a stroller in years may appreciate having somewhere to sit and recharge during a long day.

I'm not saying every 6- or 7-year-old needs a stroller, but if your child struggles with long distances or tires easily, it may be worth considering bringing your own or renting one through the park.

The Bottom Line

At the end of the day, you don't need to pack everything "just in case." A few smart essentials (think comfortable shoes, sunscreen, extra clothes, snacks, and a portable charger) will cover almost every situation you'll encounter.

A little preparation goes a long way toward spending less time worrying about what you forgot and more time enjoying your family vacation.