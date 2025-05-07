Between growing unrest about rising prices and headlines about the Trump administration’s sweeping tariffs, feeling extra anxious right now is understandable. For those of us who are parents already toeing the line every month between making ends meet and, well, not, panic seems like the appropriate response. Should we be buying socks in bulk? A second freezer? A year’s worth of granola bars? The answer: probably not. But also… maybe a little.

But before you start stress-purchasing Goldfish crackers by the truckload or crashing out at Costco, take a deep breath. According to experts, a few thoughtful moves now can make a big difference in how your family weathers potential price hikes — and just as importantly, what not to do matters just as much.

We talked to supply chain specialists, financial planners, and retail insiders to break down exactly what parents need to know about preparing for tariff impacts. Keep reading for a little non-alarmist advice on what to buy, what to skip, and the smartest ways to stretch your budget without going overboard. Think of it less like doomsday prepping and more as simply being a proactive parent during uncertain economic times.

What’s Going on With Tariffs — & Why It Matters for Parents

First of all, know that your concerns are valid.

The truth is, yes, tariffs can (and already are, in some cases) impact the price of a surprising number of things we buy for our families. Although this administration often characterizes tariffs as being taxes on imported goods paid for by other nations, the tax is actually absorbed by U.S. importers. And because the tariff makes it more expensive for those businesses, they then must hike up their prices, with the bigger price tag then passed on to American consumers.

While it’s still possible some of the announced tariffs could be pulled back a bit, we’re sort of in one of those “expect the worst but hope for the best” situations. For example, top U.S. and Chinese officials will meet this weekend in Switzerland to discuss trade negotiations. Ideally? Perhaps we’ll come to a resolution that would result in a reduction of the staggering 145% tariffs currently in place on the country (which is the U.S.’s third-largest trading partner).

However, we have to also be prepared that the tariffs will stay in place — and brace for the consequences. “If the large increases in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they’re likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth, and an increase in unemployment,” Fed Chair Powell stated in a press conference on May 7.

“The current administration’s trade tariffs are expected to cost the average family an extra $4,000 to $8,000 this year, effectively acting as an additional tax on the American consumer,” Neil Ormesher, CEO of Accounts and Legal, tells Scary Mommy.

Ormesher notes, though, that prices may not rise immediately — existing inventory will be sold at current prices, but increases will likely come in the next few months. So, now’s the time to make some strategic purchases.

What to Buy Now (Before Prices Rise)

Panic-buying isn’t the answer, experts say, but instead that we should be shopping with intention.

“That’s where ‘precision shopping’ comes in,” says RetailMeNot Retail Insights Expert Stephanie Carls. “Precision shopping is a strategy that helps families stay ahead of rising prices. It’s about: planning ahead for known needs; timing purchases around seasonal sales; stacking available savings like promo codes, loyalty perks, and cash back; and choosing well, without completely changing your lifestyle.”

With that in mind, take a look at some of the categories experts say would be wisest to put on your shopping list sooner rather than later.

Kids’ Clothing & Shoes

Unfortunately, most kids’ apparel and shoes that you might buy from retailers like Walmart or Target are manufactured outside of the U.S.

“If you’ve got growing kids, it’s smart to look ahead a season and buy clothing and shoes in advance. These categories are heavily import-reliant and typically have longer production lead times,” suggests Leon Huang, founder and CEO of RapidDirect, one of China’s leading manufacturing networks and a leading voice in global supply chain and digital manufacturing trends.

George Carrillo, CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council and former Director of Social Determinants of Health for the state of Oregon, agrees. “Purchasing your children’s clothes and shoes for the upcoming school year now, from affordable and durable brands like Carter’s, Cat & Jack, or Old Navy, can help save money compared to last-minute buying at potentially higher prices,” he says.

Toys and Gifts

Listen, none of us wants to be thinking about holiday shopping yet — but you’ll probably thank yourself later if you go ahead and get it out of the way. According to a recent deep dive by The New York Times, 93% of children’s books and 76% of toys and puzzles come to the U.S. from China.

“For parents preparing for holidays or birthdays, it is smart to shop early for toys or gifts to avoid price surges or supply shortages later,” says Carrillo. Carls concurs, pointing out, “Most [toys and holiday gifts] are manufactured in China and were previously exempt from tariffs… but no longer. Expect higher prices closer to the holidays.”

(Also worth noting, while we’re on the subject of holidays: 87% of Christmas decorations are made in China.)

Baby Gear

When the tariffs come into full effect, baby gear is expected to be among the categories hit hardest. That’s because a lot of these products feature “complex components or tech features,” says Huang, which often rely on parts imported from multiple countries. Think car seats, baby monitors, and strollers (97% of which come from China, according to the New York Times report).

Electronics for School or Work

You probably already know that most electronics, like iPhones and TVs, come from other countries. In fact, China, South Korea, and Taiwan are the top exporters — and also the nations being targeted by the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs.

“If your household relies on electronics for work or school, keep an eye out for sales on refurbished models through trusted retailers like Best Buy or Amazon Renewed, which often offer great value,” Carrillo suggests.

Small Appliances

Much like baby gear, many appliances rely on imported parts, says Carls. She recommends buying things like blenders, air fryers, and vacuums during “key sale moments like Memorial Day or Prime Day.”

Other appliances made primarily in China that you may want to add to your list include charcoal grills (96%), hair dryers (71%), and washers (23%).

Health & Beauty Essentials

“Essential health and beauty items are another area to focus on,” says Carrillo. His advice? “Speak with your healthcare provider about securing a three-month supply of prescriptions, especially if you rely on medication for chronic conditions, and explore savings programs at pharmacies like Walgreens or CVS. Stocking up on over-the-counter medicine or first-aid supplies may also ease the potential stress of rising pharmacy bills.”

Luckily, he says, in the beauty space, there are a lot of great makeup brands like e.l.f. Cosmetics and Maybelline that “could serve as cost-effective alternatives to pricier imports.” However, it could be prudent to stock up on some of your favorite beauty tools, since a majority of personal care items are made in China, including 91% of combs, 71% of hair dryers, and 82% of makeup brushes.

Non-Perishables in Bulk

With the rising cost of food already being a major pain point for many parents, most of us are wondering how we can soften the blow of the tariffs' effects on our grocery budget. Carrillo says that preparation in this area is particularly valuable.

“Buying in bulk is one of the most proactive steps you can take,” he says. “Staples like rice, beans, and canned vegetables not only stretch your dollar but also store well for long periods. Local farmers' markets can be a great resource for fresh, affordable produce, especially if you split bulk purchases with friends or family.”

If you can carve out some time, he also suggests canning or freezing seasonal items like berries, green beans, or tomatoes.

There are some food items you probably didn’t even realize are largely imported from China. So, try to check the source of your faves, like garlic, apple juice concentrate, frozen tilapia, canned or frozen mushrooms, some frozen veggie blends, and cheap candy. And keep in mind that even for foods not imported from China, a lot of food ingredients, such as flavor enhancers, do come from there. We haven’t seen yet what sort of ripple effect that may have on food pricing and availability.

Products Parents May Want to Monitor

There will also be some items that may not directly affect kids but that parents probably want to be aware of. A big one? Cars. The administration has decreed a 25% tariff on auto imports, plus the 10% universal tariff. According to an April 2 estimate from Anderson Economic Group, this could translate to paying anywhere from $2,500 to $20,000 more for certain models.

Wine and spirits, furniture, and coffee and chocolate are other products primarily imported from other countries that could see price hikes.

How to Shop Smarter — Even as Prices Rise

Both Carrillo and Huang caution against panicked overstocking or hoarding perishables. After all, you’re trying to save money, and that sort of behavior often leads to waste, budget strain, and shortages that contribute to price spikes.

Carillo is a fan of supplementing your standard shopping with a little spendthrift, saying, “Big-box chains like Walmart often offer deals, but do not underestimate the value of thriftier routes like secondhand stores or community swap groups where others may have gently used books or clothing at a fraction of the retail price.”

A pro tip from Huang? “Consider brands or platforms that offer direct-from-manufacturer purchasing. These often bypass layers of markups and absorb tariff-related costs more gradually. Transparency in sourcing is your best bet for understanding what’s likely to get more expensive — and when.”

Carls reminds us not to overlook price trackers, too, with tools like CamelCamelCamel ideal for helping ensure you’re actually getting a good deal.

Bottom Line: Stay Grounded, Stay Smart

It goes without saying that tariffs and price hikes are frustrating and, honestly, a little frightening — but experts reassure us that they’re manageable with a bit of foresight.

“I have seen how economic shifts impact hardworking people, particularly those already walking a financial tightrope,” shares Carrillo. “While this is a complex issue, the way forward lies in preparation and resourcefulness. Americans cannot avoid these changes entirely, but they can make thoughtful decisions to reduce their impact.”

Just remember: This isn’t about stockpiling; it’s about staying one step ahead so you can protect your budget and your peace of mind.